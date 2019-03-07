Athletes of the Week — March 7
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Feb. 25-March 2.
Boys Basketball
Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman
The junior center had 23 points in a 68-60 win over Clark in the Class 4A state championship game. Cottrell also had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 81-52 semifinal win over Arbor View.
— —
Girls Basketball
Melanie Isbell, Centennial
The senior guard scored 17 points in a 78-47 victory over Bishop Gorman in the Class 4A state title game. She also hit four third-quarter 3-pointers and had 15 points in an 86-51 win over Desert Oasis in the semifinals.
— —
Flag Football
Deborah Grant, Green Valley
The senior running back scored two touchdowns and gained 192 yards on 18 carries to help the Gators to a 14-13 win over Bonanza in the Class 4A state championship game.