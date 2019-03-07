90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — March 7

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 6, 2019 - 6:20 pm
 

Boys Basketball

Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman

The junior center had 23 points in a 68-60 win over Clark in the Class 4A state championship game. Cottrell also had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 81-52 semifinal win over Arbor View.

— —

Girls Basketball

Melanie Isbell, Centennial

The senior guard scored 17 points in a 78-47 victory over Bishop Gorman in the Class 4A state title game. She also hit four third-quarter 3-pointers and had 15 points in an 86-51 win over Desert Oasis in the semifinals.

— —

Flag Football

Deborah Grant, Green Valley

The senior running back scored two touchdowns and gained 192 yards on 18 carries to help the Gators to a 14-13 win over Bonanza in the Class 4A state championship game.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CentennialÕs Eboni Walker (22) brings the ball up court against West during a basketbal ...
Athletes of the Week — Jan. 9
By Damon Seiters / RJ

Here are some of the top performances from the week of Dec. 31 to Jan. 5.