Athletes of the Week — March 7

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Feb. 25-March 2.

Bishop Gorman junior forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) converts a fast-break dunk in the fourth quarter during the Gaels Class 4A boys state championship game with Clark on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Centennial senior Melanie Isbell (2) drives past Bishop Gorman junior Bentleigh Hoskins (24) in the second quarter of the Class 4A girls state championship game on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Green Valley’s Deborah Grant (16) carries the ball against Bonanza during Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron High School Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. Green Valley won 14-13. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Boys Basketball

Isaiah Cottrell, Bishop Gorman

The junior center had 23 points in a 68-60 win over Clark in the Class 4A state championship game. Cottrell also had 22 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 81-52 semifinal win over Arbor View.

— —

Girls Basketball

Melanie Isbell, Centennial

The senior guard scored 17 points in a 78-47 victory over Bishop Gorman in the Class 4A state title game. She also hit four third-quarter 3-pointers and had 15 points in an 86-51 win over Desert Oasis in the semifinals.

— —

Flag Football

Deborah Grant, Green Valley

The senior running back scored two touchdowns and gained 192 yards on 18 carries to help the Gators to a 14-13 win over Bonanza in the Class 4A state championship game.