Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14

Here’s a look at some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 5-10.

Dani Mason, 18, captain for The Meadows girl’s varsity volleyball team, poses for a portrait at The Meadows School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman’s Gianna Gourley (30) leaps over Galena’s goalkeeper Ava Gotchi (1) before scoring during the second half of the 4A girls state soccer championship game at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Faith Lutheran’s Kendall Lightfoot (34) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown under pressure from Canyon Springs’ Torian Hammond (4) during a Mountain Region football semifinal game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas’ Sergio Aguayo (18) is lifted up by Nathan Zamora (16) in celebration after his goal during the second half against Coronado in the 4A boys state soccer championship game at the Bettye Wilson Soccer Complex in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Las Vegas won 5-1. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Athletes of the Week

Football

Kendall Lightfoot, Faith Lutheran

The senior rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns and also recorded 12 tackles and a sack in a 48-35 road win over Canyon Springs in the Mountain Region semifinals.

— —

Boys Soccer

Sergio Aguayo, Las Vegas

The sophomore scored three goals a day after being taken tot he hospital for a hip injury to help the Wildcats to a 5-1 win over Coronado for the Class 4A state title.

— —

Girls Soccer

Gianna Gourley, Bishop Gorman

The senior scored three goals to lift the Gaels to a 4-0 win over Galena for the Class 4A state championship. It was the second straight title for Gorman, which completed the season with a 27-0-1 record.

— —

Girls Volleyball

Dani Mason, The Meadows

The senior had 24 kills, five aces and 17 digs to lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 win over Yerington for the Class 2A state title. It was the second consecutive title for The Meadows. Mason also had 15 kills, 25 digs, three aces and four blocks in a semifinal victory over Incline.