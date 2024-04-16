Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Kenya Valdivia-Butler

Cimarron-Memorial senior Kenya Valdivia-Butler had six RBIs in a win over Desert Pines last week to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Cimarron-Memorial's Kenya Valdivia-Butler is the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week. (Joshua Thomas/Cimarron photo).

Cimarron-Memorial’s softball team appears to be a state title contender after winning five straight games entering Tuesday.

Senior catcher/infielder Kenya Valdivia-Butler has played a key role in the Spartans’ surge.

She hit a home run and recorded four RBIs in Cimarron-Memorial’s 19-3 win against Durango on April 10. Valdivia-Butler then went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs in the Spartans’ 18-2 victory over Desert Pines on Friday.

She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“I would have to say both hitting and pitching were huge in those games,” Valdivia-Butler said. “If our bats are on, we are a pretty tough team to beat as we can score a bunch of runs in a hurry.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a softball player that you look up to and model your game after?

Valdivia-Butler: My sister Jordyn Ramos. She plays for Purdue (as a sophomore utility infielder/outfielder) and (was a) past Cimarron-Memorial player. She has a killer mindset. I try to be the same way mentally and it really elevates my game.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Valdivia-Butler: I would be in track and field. I did that for a season and was a thrower and loved it.

NP: What’s been your favorite memory in your softball playing career thus far?

Valdivia-Butler: It was winning the 2021 West Coast Nationals in club ball with my sister.

NP: Do you have any other goals or things you want to accomplish in your senior year?

Valdivia-Butler: I would love to win a state championship. Being a senior, it would mean a lot. Especially since Cimarron-Memorial has never won a state title in softball before.

