89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Softball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jimena Barraza

Shadow Ridge High School’s Jimena Barraza (8) runs through second base next to Palo Verd ...
Shadow Ridge High School’s Jimena Barraza (8) runs through second base next to Palo Verde High School’s Mya Bartlett (18) at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2024. Shadow Ridge beat Palo Verde 3-1. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
More Stories
Green Valley pitcher Chacen Rasavong (13) throws against Foothill in the 2nd inning of their ba ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran pitcher Adrian Dijkman (5) practices pitching from the mound as his teammates lo ...
Nevada Preps rankings: Wild week leads to new No. 1 teams in 5A
Shadow Ridge High School’s Madison Foster (18) gestures to her teammate after making it ...
5A softball teams seeking edge with playoffs approaching
Shadow Ridge’s Josslin Law (4) pitches the ball during a softball game between Shadow Ri ...
No. 2 Shadow Ridge routs No. 1 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 1:36 pm
 

Shadow Ridge’s softball team was looking to avenge an earlier defeat to Coronado last week.

Senior second baseman Jimena Barraza helped the Mustangs set the tone at the top of the lineup.

Barraza went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three runs in Shadow Ridge’s 11-2 road win at Coronado on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It felt really great for us to come back with a big win,” Barraza said. “My mindset was just to do what you can to get on base and pass the bat to the next person. Working as a team really helped.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a softball player that you look up to and model your game after?

Barraza: She’s actually an alum here at Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow. She plays (infield/catcher) at Brigham Young. She’s a great inspiration. Seeing her ball out and all of her updates all the time, it’s just a huge inspiration.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Barraza: Flag football for sure because I played flag football these last two years here at Shadow Ridge. I’ve been told that they would definitely take me on the team for sure.

NP: Do you have a pregame playlist?

Barraza: I do. I listen to a lot of Drake before every game.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or postgame celebratory meal you like to have?

Barraza: Postgame, I like to go to Raising Cane’s.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Barraza: I always make sure I get my ankle taped before every game. Then, I always have to put my bat and glove at the end of everybody’s. And I always put on my left shoe before my right shoe.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
No. 2 Shadow Ridge routs No. 1 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
recommend 2
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Kendall Selitzky
recommend 3
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Legacy’s Madison Castellon
recommend 4
Shadow Ridge softball stays composed to defeat Palo Verde — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Taylor Johns
recommend 6
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Kenya Valdivia-Butler