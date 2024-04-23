Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s Jimena Barraza

Shadow Ridge second baseman Jimena Barraza scored three runs in her team’s 11-2 road win at Coronado on Friday to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week honors.

Shadow Ridge High School’s Jimena Barraza (8) runs through second base next to Palo Verde High School’s Mya Bartlett (18) at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2024. Shadow Ridge beat Palo Verde 3-1. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Shadow Ridge’s softball team was looking to avenge an earlier defeat to Coronado last week.

Senior second baseman Jimena Barraza helped the Mustangs set the tone at the top of the lineup.

Barraza went 5-for-5 with two RBIs and scored three runs in Shadow Ridge’s 11-2 road win at Coronado on Friday. She was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week for her efforts.

“It felt really great for us to come back with a big win,” Barraza said. “My mindset was just to do what you can to get on base and pass the bat to the next person. Working as a team really helped.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Who’s a softball player that you look up to and model your game after?

Barraza: She’s actually an alum here at Shadow Ridge, Hailey Morrow. She plays (infield/catcher) at Brigham Young. She’s a great inspiration. Seeing her ball out and all of her updates all the time, it’s just a huge inspiration.

NP: If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you be playing?

Barraza: Flag football for sure because I played flag football these last two years here at Shadow Ridge. I’ve been told that they would definitely take me on the team for sure.

NP: Do you have a pregame playlist?

Barraza: I do. I listen to a lot of Drake before every game.

NP: Do you have a go-to pregame meal or postgame celebratory meal you like to have?

Barraza: Postgame, I like to go to Raising Cane’s.

NP: Do you have any pregame rituals or game-day superstitions that you follow?

Barraza: I always make sure I get my ankle taped before every game. Then, I always have to put my bat and glove at the end of everybody’s. And I always put on my left shoe before my right shoe.

