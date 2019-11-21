53°F
Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 11:41 am
 

Girls Soccer

Amelia McManus, F, Faith Lutheran — The senior had six goals in the Mountain Region tournament, including both in 2-0 win over Centennial in championship game.

Boys Soccer

Roberto Santana, GK, Equipo Academy — The junior had two shutouts in the Yeti’s first-ever playoff appearance, saved penalty kick in overtime in win over Sunrise Mountain, another in a shootout to send Equipo to state.

Football

Gerick Robinson, WR, Centennial — The junior had five catches for 177 yards and two TDs in a 41-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Volleyball

Bailey Olbur, MB, Durango — The senior had 33 kills, eight blocks in three matches in the Desert Region tournament.

