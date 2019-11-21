Athletes of the Week — Nov. 14

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Nov. 4-9

Faith Lutheran's Amelia McManus (20, center) celebrates a goal with teammates Addy Radwanski (18, left) and Camille Longabardi (6, right) versus Arbor View during the second half of their soccer game on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Athletes of the Week

Girls Soccer

Amelia McManus, F, Faith Lutheran — The senior had six goals in the Mountain Region tournament, including both in 2-0 win over Centennial in championship game.

Boys Soccer

Roberto Santana, GK, Equipo Academy — The junior had two shutouts in the Yeti’s first-ever playoff appearance, saved penalty kick in overtime in win over Sunrise Mountain, another in a shootout to send Equipo to state.

Football

Gerick Robinson, WR, Centennial — The junior had five catches for 177 yards and two TDs in a 41-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Volleyball

Bailey Olbur, MB, Durango — The senior had 33 kills, eight blocks in three matches in the Desert Region tournament.

