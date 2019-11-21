Athletes of the week — Nov. 7

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 2.

Foothill's Colter Mckee (45) stops Silverado's Aginae Cunningham (2) during the second half of a 4A Desert Region football playoff game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Foothill won 20-7. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Athletes of the Week

Girls Soccer

Ylexus Gilliland, F, Liberty: The senior scored four goals in a win over Clark.

Boys soccer

Andy Rodriguez, F, Western: The senior scored goals and four assists in a 2-0 week for the Warriors.

Football

Aginae Cunningham, RB, Silverado: The junior had 285 rushing yards and four TDs in a win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

Anuhea Faitau, S, Durango: The senior had 53 assists, six kills, seven digs in a win over Green Valley.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.