Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the week — Nov. 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2019 - 11:39 am
 

Girls Soccer

Ylexus Gilliland, F, Liberty: The senior scored four goals in a win over Clark.

Boys soccer

Andy Rodriguez, F, Western: The senior scored goals and four assists in a 2-0 week for the Warriors.

Football

Aginae Cunningham, RB, Silverado: The junior had 285 rushing yards and four TDs in a win over Desert Oasis.

Girls volleyball

Anuhea Faitau, S, Durango: The senior had 53 assists, six kills, seven digs in a win over Green Valley.

