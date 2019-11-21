Athletes of the week — Nov. 7
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 2.
Athletes of the Week
Girls Soccer
Ylexus Gilliland, F, Liberty: The senior scored four goals in a win over Clark.
Boys soccer
Andy Rodriguez, F, Western: The senior scored goals and four assists in a 2-0 week for the Warriors.
Football
Aginae Cunningham, RB, Silverado: The junior had 285 rushing yards and four TDs in a win over Desert Oasis.
Girls volleyball
Anuhea Faitau, S, Durango: The senior had 53 assists, six kills, seven digs in a win over Green Valley.
More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.