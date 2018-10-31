90°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the Week — Oct. 31

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2018 - 3:53 pm
 

Boys Cross Country

Noah Ayala, Arbor View

The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region championship, covering the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in 17 minutes, 4.7 seconds.

— —

Girls Cross Country

Raquel Chavez-Velazquez, Basic

The senior captured the Class 4A Desert Region title at Veterans’ Memorial Park with a time of 19 minutes, 25.1 seconds for 3.1 miles.

— —

Football

My’Quel Johnson, Clark

The junior completed 18 of 29 passes for 347 yards and three TDs in a 45-30 victory over Desert Oasis for the Chargers’ first win of the season.

— —

Boys Soccer

Samuel Milenge, Valley

The junior had 10 goals and eight assists as the Vikings rolled to three victories last week.

— —

Girls Soccer

Natividad Martinez, Rancho

The senior had four goals and five assists as the Rams picked up two wins last week.

— —

Girls Volleyball

Kamry Bailey, Boulder City

The sophomore hitter combined for 23 kills in wins over Chaparral and Sky Pointe to help the Eagles finish the regular season with a 10-0 record in Class 3A Sunrise League play.

