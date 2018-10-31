Athletes of the Week — Oct. 31
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 22-27.
Boys Cross Country
Noah Ayala, Arbor View
The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region championship, covering the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in 17 minutes, 4.7 seconds.
Girls Cross Country
Raquel Chavez-Velazquez, Basic
The senior captured the Class 4A Desert Region title at Veterans’ Memorial Park with a time of 19 minutes, 25.1 seconds for 3.1 miles.
Football
My’Quel Johnson, Clark
The junior completed 18 of 29 passes for 347 yards and three TDs in a 45-30 victory over Desert Oasis for the Chargers’ first win of the season.
Boys Soccer
Samuel Milenge, Valley
The junior had 10 goals and eight assists as the Vikings rolled to three victories last week.
Girls Soccer
Natividad Martinez, Rancho
The senior had four goals and five assists as the Rams picked up two wins last week.
Girls Volleyball
Kamry Bailey, Boulder City
The sophomore hitter combined for 23 kills in wins over Chaparral and Sky Pointe to help the Eagles finish the regular season with a 10-0 record in Class 3A Sunrise League play.