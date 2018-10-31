Athletes of the Week — Oct. 31

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 22-27.

Kamry Bailey is one of eight returning letter winners for the Eagles. Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal @BridgetKBennett

Basic High senior Raquel Chavez, left, closes in on Bishop Gorman sophomore Emilia Puskas during the 4A Desert girls region race at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Arbor View’s Noah Ayala is a member of the Review-Journal’s all-state boys cross country team.

Athletes of the Week

Boys Cross Country

Noah Ayala, Arbor View

The senior won the Class 4A Mountain Region championship, covering the 3.1-mile course at Veterans’ Memorial Park in 17 minutes, 4.7 seconds.

Girls Cross Country

Raquel Chavez-Velazquez, Basic

The senior captured the Class 4A Desert Region title at Veterans’ Memorial Park with a time of 19 minutes, 25.1 seconds for 3.1 miles.

Football

My’Quel Johnson, Clark

The junior completed 18 of 29 passes for 347 yards and three TDs in a 45-30 victory over Desert Oasis for the Chargers’ first win of the season.

Boys Soccer

Samuel Milenge, Valley

The junior had 10 goals and eight assists as the Vikings rolled to three victories last week.

Girls Soccer

Natividad Martinez, Rancho

The senior had four goals and five assists as the Rams picked up two wins last week.

Girls Volleyball

Kamry Bailey, Boulder City

The sophomore hitter combined for 23 kills in wins over Chaparral and Sky Pointe to help the Eagles finish the regular season with a 10-0 record in Class 3A Sunrise League play.