Athletes of the week — Oct. 31

Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 21-26.

Centennial wide receiver Aaron Johnson (4) breaks away for a touchdown against Palo Verde during the second half of a varsity football game at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Girls Soccer

Amelia McManus, F, Faith Lutheran: The senior had four goals and two assists in a 2-0 week for the Crusaders.

Boys soccer

Nathan Zamora, MF, Las Vegas: The junior had one goal and six assists in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.

Football

Aaron Johnson, WR, Centennial: The junior had six catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Palo Verde.

Girls Volleyball

Charlece Ohiaeri, S/OH, Calvary Chapel: The freshman had 11 kills, 10 aces, 36 assists and five blocks in a 2-0 week for the Lions.