Athletes of the week — Oct. 31
Here are some of the top performances for the week of Oct. 21-26.
Girls Soccer
Amelia McManus, F, Faith Lutheran: The senior had four goals and two assists in a 2-0 week for the Crusaders.
Boys soccer
Nathan Zamora, MF, Las Vegas: The junior had one goal and six assists in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.
Football
Aaron Johnson, WR, Centennial: The junior had six catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Palo Verde.
Girls Volleyball
Charlece Ohiaeri, S/OH, Calvary Chapel: The freshman had 11 kills, 10 aces, 36 assists and five blocks in a 2-0 week for the Lions.