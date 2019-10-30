49°F
Athletes of the Week

Athletes of the week — Oct. 31

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2019 - 4:26 pm
 

Girls Soccer

Amelia McManus, F, Faith Lutheran: The senior had four goals and two assists in a 2-0 week for the Crusaders.

Boys soccer

Nathan Zamora, MF, Las Vegas: The junior had one goal and six assists in a 2-0 week for the Wildcats.

Football

Aaron Johnson, WR, Centennial: The junior had six catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Palo Verde.

Girls Volleyball

Charlece Ohiaeri, S/OH, Calvary Chapel: The freshman had 11 kills, 10 aces, 36 assists and five blocks in a 2-0 week for the Lions.

