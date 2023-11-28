Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Lake Mead’s Jerry Meyer

Lake Mead Academy quarterback Jerry Meyer threw six touchdown passes to lead the Eagles to a 49-6 win over Pershing County in the Class 2A state title game Nov. 21.

Lake Mead quarterback Jerry Meyer III (3) looks to pass during the first half of a Class 2A high school football championship game against Pershing County at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Getting on the varsity football team would be an accomplishment for any high school freshman. Setting a state record that young is almost unheard of.

Lake Mead Academy quarterback Jerry Meyer can say he’s done both after leading the Eagles to the state title.

Meyer completed 16 of 21 passes for 270 yards and threw six touchdowns to lead his team to a 49-6 win over Pershing County in the Class 2A championship game Nov. 21 at Allegiant Stadium. His 58 touchdowns this season is a new Nevada state record.

Meyer’s performance earned him Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week honors.

“This feels great. These guys come out to practice and make me, the whole offensive line, everyone better,” Meyer said after the win. “It’s an honor to be a part of this team and be given the opportunity to play for this wonderful team and wonderful coaching staff.”

Meyer entered the championship game two touchdowns behind the previous state record of 54, set by Bishop Gorman’s Micah Alejado in 2022. He had it well in hand by the end.

“It feels good,” Meyer said. “It starts with the line. Our center does a great job. Our receivers do a great job getting open. They really make it easy for me.”

Lake Mead went three-and-out its first offensive possession before Meyer heated up. He connected with freshman receiver Antonio Spann for touchdowns of 31, 60 and 24 yards to give the Eagles a 21-0 first-quarter lead and himself the record.

“That’s the work after practice and the extra time we stay to get the timing down,” Meyer said of his connection with Spann.

The rout was on after that. Meyer threw three more touchdowns, all to different receivers, to help Lake Mead win its first football state title.

“These guys, they prepare me for these situations every day in practice because we’re in battles in practice,” Meyer said. “Those guys, I want to give credit to each one of them. It’s a beautiful moment.”

