Boulder City claims team, individual 3A golf state titles

Boulder City dominated the field Wednesday to win the Class 3A girls golf state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton.

Emmerson Hinds won the Class 3A state golf title Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton.

Emmerson Hinds won the Class 3A state golf title Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, at Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton.

Boulder City dominated the field Wednesday to win the Class 3A girls golf state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Club in Dayton.

The Eagles, last year’s third-place finishers, shot a two-day total of 137-over 713 to defeat Truckee by 39 strokes (752). Virgin Valley (764) finished third, and Coral Academy (804) was fourth.

Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds shot 1-under 143 and rallied to win her second consecutive individual championship after starting the round in second place one stroke behind. She was the only player to finish below par.

Virgin Valley’s Abi Llewellyn finished at 4-over 148 to take second place, up a spot from her 2023 finish. Boulder City’s Makenzie Martorano shot 171 to claim sixth.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.