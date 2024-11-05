51°F
Boys soccer playoff roundup: Sierra Vista advances in 4A

Sierra Vista forward Lazzar Ramos (10) celebrates scoring a goal against Faith Lutheran in the ...
Sierra Vista forward Lazzar Ramos (10) celebrates scoring a goal against Faith Lutheran in the first half of their Class 4A NIAA Boys Soccer quarterfinal game at Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2024 - 9:11 pm
 

Sierra Vista’s boys soccer team needed a win Monday to advance in the postseason. Lazzar Ramos, as he has done many times before, came through in a do-or-die game.

The senior forward scored two goals to lead the Desert League’s second seed to a 3-0 home victory over Faith Lutheran (11-11-2), the third seed in the Mountain League, in a Class 4A state boys soccer quarterfinal.

Mountain Lions goalkeeper Nick Durazzo made four saves to earn the shutout.

Sierra Vista (16-4-2) will play Liberty in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Friday at Cimarron-Memorial.

— No. 1M Liberty 7, No. 4D Desert Pines 1: At Liberty, Joseph Gonzalez and Justin Gilliland each scored two goals as the Patriots (21-2) cruised to a victory over the Jaguars (11-4-1).

Gilliland added two assists for Liberty and Gonzalez had one. Five players scored for the Patriots, who led 5-0 at halftime.

— No. 2M Canyon Springs 2, No. 6M Chaparral 0: At Canyon Springs, Lalo Gomez and David Gonzales each scored a goal to lead the Pioneers (17-2-2) past the Cowboys (16-9-4).

Canyons Springs will play Desert Oasis in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. Friday at Coronado.

— No. 1D Desert Oasis 2, No. 4M Cheyenne 1 (2OT): At Desert Oasis, Chad Endozo scored the game-winner in double overtime to lift the Diamondbacks (18-1-1) over the Desert Shields (15-7-1).

Javier Aldana De Leon scored Desert Oasis’ first goal. The game was tied 1-1 at the half.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

