Boys soccer playoff roundup: Sierra Vista advances in 4A

Check out the results and top performances from Monday’s high school boys soccer playoff action.

Sierra Vista’s boys soccer team needed a win Monday to advance in the postseason. Lazzar Ramos, as he has done many times before, came through in a do-or-die game.

The senior forward scored two goals to lead the Desert League’s second seed to a 3-0 home victory over Faith Lutheran (11-11-2), the third seed in the Mountain League, in a Class 4A state boys soccer quarterfinal.

Mountain Lions goalkeeper Nick Durazzo made four saves to earn the shutout.

Sierra Vista (16-4-2) will play Liberty in a semifinal game at 3 p.m. Friday at Cimarron-Memorial.

— No. 1M Liberty 7, No. 4D Desert Pines 1: At Liberty, Joseph Gonzalez and Justin Gilliland each scored two goals as the Patriots (21-2) cruised to a victory over the Jaguars (11-4-1).

Gilliland added two assists for Liberty and Gonzalez had one. Five players scored for the Patriots, who led 5-0 at halftime.

— No. 2M Canyon Springs 2, No. 6M Chaparral 0: At Canyon Springs, Lalo Gomez and David Gonzales each scored a goal to lead the Pioneers (17-2-2) past the Cowboys (16-9-4).

Canyons Springs will play Desert Oasis in a semifinal game at 2 p.m. Friday at Coronado.

— No. 1D Desert Oasis 2, No. 4M Cheyenne 1 (2OT): At Desert Oasis, Chad Endozo scored the game-winner in double overtime to lift the Diamondbacks (18-1-1) over the Desert Shields (15-7-1).

Javier Aldana De Leon scored Desert Oasis’ first goal. The game was tied 1-1 at the half.

