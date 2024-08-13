Boys soccer preview: Coronado looks for repeat 5A state title

Coronado’s boys soccer team returns most of its lineup from last year’s Class 5A state title-winning team. The Cougars will be challenged by Bishop Gorman and Palo Verde.

Coronado’s Anthony Sena kicks a pass during a boys high school soccer game against Rancho at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado midfielder Dylan Flores (5) pivots with the ball before shooting while Palo Verde midfielder Robert Sarkisian (12) defends during the second half of a boys high school soccer game at Palo Verde High School on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s Grayson Elisaldez (3) chases after the ball as Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart (9) kicks it down the field during a Class 5A Southern League semifinal boys soccer game at Coronado High School Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado goaltender Logan Pierce kicks the ball away after Palo Verde forward Evan Odle (14) attempted a goal during the first half of a Class 5A Southern Region boys soccer final game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado boys soccer coach Dustin Barton admitted he was a little nervous when his team entered last year’s Class 5A playoffs

Barton’s starting lineup was sophomore-heavy and didn’t have a lot of postseason experience. But the Cougars put their coach’s worries to rest as they went on to win the 5A state title.

“We reacted well,” Barton said. “With that experience, it’s going to be even better going through this year.”

Coronado enters this season as a favorite to repeat with most of its starting lineup returning. The boys soccer season begins Thursday. Bishop Gorman, Coronado and Faith Lutheran will all head to South Tahoe for a tournament against Northern teams starting Friday.

Among notable returners for Coronado are Grayson Elisaldez, Dylan Flores, Aiden Sena and goalie Logan Pierce. All four were sophomores last season and first-team All-Southern Nevada selections.

Barton said the goal early is to work on offensive and defensive schemes.

“The chemistry is going to be good,” Barton said. “We want to finish a little stronger this year. One of our biggest goals is to finish more consistently and get better every day. We had some games that we didn’t finish as well as we should have.”

Palo Verde and Bishop Gorman are also expected to be atop the 5A Southern League. Palo Verde defeated Coronado in last year’s Southern League title game but lost to the Cougars in the 5A title game.

The Panthers return just six players from last year’s team, including Evan Odle and Francesco Traniello. Coach Scott Hunt said he expects players from a strong junior varsity team last season to contribute this year.

“We’ll be strong, but it’ll be a bit different,” Hunt said. “It’s so many new faces, it may take awhile to get things together. … If we can get ahold of it early, hopefully, we can do well and see how things go.”

Gorman, which won the 5A state title in 2022, has a new coach. Victor “Boomer” Arbelaez Jr., a former standout Gorman and UNLV soccer player, takes over after being an assistant last season. His father, Victor Arbelaez, coached Gorman in the 1990s and 2000s.

“Three-quarters of my team are upperclassmen, juniors and seniors, so it looks very promising,” Arbelaez Jr. said. “We started off pretty slow last year and ended pretty well. I’m looking forward to seeing how we shape up this season.”

The Gaels have arguably the top player in the city with forward Chase Stewart. The junior was the 5A offensive player of the year, scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists.

“I’m very excited about this kid,” Arbelaez Jr. said. “He’s an incredible athlete, incredible player, so I’m looking forward to another amazing two years left with him.”

What hasn’t changed is the grind of league play. All 10 teams in the 5A Southern League will play each other twice before the top eight teams face off in the Southern League tournament to determine the two spots in the 5A state tournament.

“It’s a really rigorous league this year,” Barton said. “Last year, playing everybody twice and everybody was so strong. There are no days off. You just got to come to play every game, and if you don’t, you’re going to get beat.”

In 4A, Sierra Vista should contend to repeat as state champion with forward Lazzar Ramos returning. The 4A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 29 goals last season.

SLAM Academy, last year’s 3A state runner-up, should be in the mix again. Luis Ortiz returns after winning the 3A golden boot for most goals with 30 and registering 20 assists.

Players to watch

(Last season's stats)

— Cy Adams, Coronado: Was an All-Class 5A selection for the state champion.

— Grayson Elisaldez, Coronado: The 5A defensive player of the year was the top defender for the state champion.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: Scored a team-high 18 goals and registered 19 assists for the 5A state champion.

— Evan Odle, Palo Verde: Scored 16 goals and added seven assists for the 5A state runner-up.

— Logan Pierce, Coronado: Recorded 12 shutouts, won 20 games and posted a 0.627 goals-against average for the 5A state champion.

— Luis Ortiz, SLAM Academy: The 3A golden boot winner scored 30 goals and added 20 assists for the state runner-up.

— Lazzar Ramos, Sierra Vista: The 4A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 29 goals and added 11 assists for the state champion.

— Aiden Sena, Coronado: The All-5A state midfielder was a key contributor for the state champion.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The 5A offensive player of the year scored 25 goals and chipped in 11 assists.

— Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: Scored seven goals and added 14 assists as an All-5A state midfielder for the state runner-up.