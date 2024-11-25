Centennial beats Northern champ, wins 2nd straight football state title

Centennial defeated Northern champion Galena to win the Class 5A Division III state championship Monday at Bishop Gorman. Centennial won the 4A title last year.

Centennial players celebrate after defeating Las Vegas in a football game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Centennial football team defeated Northern champion Galena 24-15 to win the Class 5A Division III state championship Monday at Bishop Gorman.

Khy Harris rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Centennial (7-5) won the 4A title last season. Galena (9-3) lost to Legacy in the 5A Division III title game last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.