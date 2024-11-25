59°F
Centennial beats Northern champ, wins 2nd straight football state title

Centennial players celebrate after defeating Las Vegas in a football game at Las Vegas High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2024 - 2:34 pm
 
Updated November 25, 2024 - 2:40 pm

The Centennial football team defeated Northern champion Galena 24-15 to win the Class 5A Division III state championship Monday at Bishop Gorman.

Khy Harris rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Centennial (7-5) won the 4A title last season. Galena (9-3) lost to Legacy in the 5A Division III title game last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

