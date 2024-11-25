Centennial beats Northern champ, wins 2nd straight football state title
The Centennial football team defeated Northern champion Galena 24-15 to win the Class 5A Division III state championship Monday at Bishop Gorman.
Khy Harris rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Centennial (7-5) won the 4A title last season. Galena (9-3) lost to Legacy in the 5A Division III title game last year.
