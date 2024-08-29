101°F
Clark, Bishop Gorman strong at 5A girls golf league tournament — PHOTOS

Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Alliah Jordan aims for the hole during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Moriah Wayman drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Moriah Wayman watches her ball fly down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer watches her ball drive down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer prepares to drive the ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Francine Paloma watches her ball fly down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Audrey Lac competes during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Francine Paloma competes during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Audrey Lac attempts to chip out of a bunker during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Sol Choi competes during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge’s Ayvah Rossi drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge’s Ayvah Rossi places her ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shadow Ridge’s Ayvah Rossi putts her ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Alyson Wasserburger drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Emma Allen competes during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Cydney Ha drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Alyson Wasserburger prepares to drive her ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris drives her ball down the fairway during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Alyson Wasserburger putts her ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark’s Cydney Ha putts her ball during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman’s Samantha Harris chips her ball out of a bunker during the Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match at Angel Park Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated August 28, 2024 - 6:45 pm

Clark’s Alliah Jordan won a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match with a score of 2-under 69 on Wednesday at the Angel Park Golf Park Mountain Course.

Bishop Gorman’s Moriah Wayman was second at 4-over 75, and Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer finished third at 5-over 76.

Bishop Gorman won the team tournament at 26-over 310. Clark finished second at 31-over 315.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

