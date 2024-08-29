Clark, Bishop Gorman strong at 5A girls golf league tournament — PHOTOS
Clark’s Alliah Jordan was the top individual at a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match Wednesday. Here are photos from the event.
Clark’s Alliah Jordan won a Class 5A Mountain League girls golf match with a score of 2-under 69 on Wednesday at the Angel Park Golf Park Mountain Course.
Bishop Gorman’s Moriah Wayman was second at 4-over 75, and Sierra Vista’s Nya Palmer finished third at 5-over 76.
Bishop Gorman won the team tournament at 26-over 310. Clark finished second at 31-over 315.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.