Class 4A football capsules: New champion will emerge

There’s an opportunity for all Class 4A football teams to contend for a state title. Last year’s champion, Centennial, moved up to 5A Division III.

Class 4A football preview capsules

Desert League

Bonanza Bengals

Coach: Keith Jones (7-32, entering fifth season)

2023 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League semifinals to Centennial

Breakdown: Bonanza made the playoffs and won its first home playoff game in nearly two decades. Jones said the Bengals will lean on its experience at wide receiver with Sencere Mitchell, Adrian Martinez and Jaylin Davis. All three will also play both ways as defensive backs. Alex Tuimaualuga will lead a defense that Jones said will play fast.

Cheyenne Desert Shields

Coach: Marcus DePriest (first season)

2023 record: 2-8

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League quarterfinals to Bonanza

Breakdown: DePriest takes over at Cheyenne and will try to lead the program to its first winning season since 2019. The Desert Shields were outscored by opponents 262-80 last season. Running back Treasure Harris will look to bring a spark to the offense. Chase Neal was the top tackler (74) last season and returns to lead the defense.

Cimarron-Memorial Spartans

Coach: Shaine Kaine (16-24, entering fifth season)

2023 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals to Clark

Breakdown: Cimarron-Memorial dropped to 4A from 5A Division III at the end of last season. Kaine said he was impressed with the team’s dedication and commitment in offseason workouts. Wide receiver Jyren Westbrooks is a notable returner. Kaine said Travis Earvin, Matthew Sua, Arenc Ostrovica and Rey Yllas will also be key contributors for the Spartans.

Mojave Rattlers

Coach: Wes Pacheco (12-15, entering fourth season)

2023 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League semifinals to Somerset-Losee

Breakdown: Mojave improved in Pacheco’s fourth season and won a home playoff game. The Rattlers return a strong core that started as juniors last season. Miguel Kiko Reinares averaged 85.8 rushing yards per game last season and had 11 total touchdowns. Aldren Nacion averaged 9.8 tackles per game, and Arliss Wyche had six sacks.

Rancho Rams

Coach: Jerome Weber (1-8, entering second season)

2023 record: 1-8

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League quarterfinals to Mojave

Breakdown: Rancho is looking to build in Weber’s second season. He said the offseason went well with a lot of his younger players getting experience at camps and clinics. Senior quarterback Micah Piepkorn will lead the Rams under center, and seniors Elijah Cruz and Nemicio Gallegos will contribute on both sides of the ball.

Somerset-Losee Lions

Coach: Dan Barnson (14-9, entering third season)

2023 record: 10-3

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League title game to Centennial

Breakdown: Somerset-Losee had a breakthrough 2023 campaign under Barnson, the longtime former Arbor View coach. The Lions return 16 from last year, led by running back and defensive back Kieran Daniel, who scored 21 touchdowns. Senior RJ Olivieri, who scored 23 total touchdowns, will propel the Lions at quarterback. Seniors Dai’jon Manor-Jones and Pakshil Chadha will lead the defense. Barnson said the team has gotten stronger in the offseason and should benefit from a lot of experience in big games last season.

Western Warriors

Coach: Brett Ridenour (entering first season)

2023 record: 0-10

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Desert League quarterfinals to Somerset-Losee

Breakdown: Ridenour, the former Arbor View offensive coordinator, takes over at Western and will try to get the program its first win since Sept. 2, 2022. Ridenour said he brought over a lot of Arbor View assistants to Western and said that the pieces are in place to turn around the program. He said the Warriors have a strong group of skill position players, including wide receivers Lavonta Jones, Ahmad Raheem, Sean Misipeka, Armoni Curtis and Jah’yair Virgil. Kawikakekona Ogawa, Romeo-Lyric Lujan and Esteban Real are other notables of the 10 returners.

Mountain League

Cadence Cougars

Coach: Robert Coleman (4-6, entering second season)

2023 record: 4-6

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League semifinals to Eldorado

Breakdown: Cadence graduated three seniors from last year’s team and brings back 17 returners. Coleman said the Cougars are on the smaller size numbers-wise, but is hopeful that having a lot of returners will help them get better. Two-way wide receiver and defensive back Oliver Stimpson and quarterback Kellon Trubey are notable returners. The Cougars will also lean on Levi Jones, Bryce Smith and Nico Almanza.

Canyon Springs Pioneers

Coach: Quincy Burts (11-9, entering third season)

2023 record: 9-2

Playoffs: Lost to Sunrise Mountain in 4A Mountain League title game

Breakdown: With 20 returning players, Burts said team unity will be a strength with a core that has been together the past three seasons. Amere Swan, who averaged 87 rushing yards per game, is a notable returner, and quarterback Tysean McCraney will be back under center. Jeremiah Richardson, Avyion Harper and Seven Thomas anchor the defense.

Chaparral Cowboys

Coach: Thomas Hess (first season)

2023 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League semifinals to Canyon Springs

Breakdown: The Cowboys bring back just nine players from a team that won a playoff game last season. David Johnson, Davon Williams and Lucky Laolagi-Aloy are their top returners. Hess said he hopes they can continue to be strong on defense from last season. With a young and developing team, Hess said ball security will be important.

Del Sol Dragons

Coach: Pat Ward (1-9, entering second season)

2023 record: 1-9

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League quarterfinals to Chaparral

Breakdown: Del Sol will look to take a step forward in Ward’s second season after losing three games by one score last season. Kasire Johnson and Timothy Randolph are notable returners on offense. Jason Soto and Isiah Kayee will lead the defense.

Eldorado Firehawks

Coach: Darryl Tootle (10-10, entering third season)

2023 record: 5-5

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League semifinals to Sunrise Mountain

Breakdown: Eldorado will look to take another step with experience at quarterback and wide receiver. Junior QB Jerome Kalama threw 14 touchdowns last season. Tootle said the offense should be explosive with Derrieon Robinson, Demarion Brown and Siale Pine being options Kalama can throw to. Tootle said a big focus this season is for the Firehawks to play with confidence and go into games expecting to win.

Spring Valley Grizzlies

Coach: Marcus Teal (50-75, entering 14th season)

2023 record: 2-7

Playoffs: Lost in 5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals to Desert Oasis

Breakdown: Spring Valley dropped down to 4A after finishing last in the 5A Division III Southern League last season. Teal said he hopes the Grizzlies are the surprise of 4A and is looking for his team to improve on stopping the run and scoring in the red zone. Quarterback Adrian Oceguera and two-way skill position players Charles Parks and Marlow Davis will look to boost the Grizzlies’ scoring.

Valley Vikings

Coach: Antwone Washington (first season)

2023 record: 1-9

Playoffs: Lost in 4A Mountain League quarterfinals to Canyon Springs

Breakdown: Washington will look to turn around Valley. The Vikings lost all of their games by at least 30 points and were outscored 411-96 on the season. Samere Ellis, a running back and linebacker, will look to provide a spark for Valley.

