Coronado boys reclaim 5A region soccer title — PHOTOS

The undefeated Coronado boys soccer team made sure it was ready for Saturday’s Class 5A Southern League final after losing to Palo Verde last season.

Coronado players celebrate their 3-0 win over Palo Verde with a trophy following their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado forward Austin Kiernan (7) heads the ball towards the goal past Palo Verde forward Luke Knecht (4) and atop of halfback Shilo Stephenson (18) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde halfback Shilo Stephenson (18) heads the ball away from Coronado forward Austin Kiernan (7) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado forward Austin Kiernan (7) heads the ball towards the goal past Palo Verde forward Luke Knecht (4) and atop of halfback Shilo Stephenson (18) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Dylan Flores (9) battles past Palo Verde forward Luke Knecht (4) for another goal attempt during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde forward Noah Johnson (11) takes a shot at the net as Coronado goalkeeper Logan Pierce (0) readies during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde forward Trevon Aytch (15) passes the ball to teammate midfielder Daniel Maldonado (16) against Coronado during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde wing back Haydn Rodrigues (13) looks to head the ball on a corner kick as teammates and Coronado players fight for position during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde wing back Haydn Rodrigues (13) slides to steal the ball from Coronado striker Dylan Flores (9) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) is counseled by the referee after unnecessary contact with a Coronado player during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado defender Ben Aronow (15) elevates to control the ball against Palo Verde wing back Haydn Rodrigues (13) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) is tackled by Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) has a ball away from Palo Verde during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard (1) makes a diving save against Coronado during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) celebrates a goal against Palo Verde during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Liam Bringhurst (12) heads a ball down as Palo Verde halfback Shilo Stephenson (18) moves in during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Liam Bringhurst (12) is down after a collision with Palo Verde defender Jaxon Law (2) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) advances the ball pursued by Palo Verde forward Trevon Aytch (15) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Liam Bringhurst (12) challenges Palo Verde wing back Cruz Carranza (6) as he advances the ball with Coronado midfielder Cy Adams (8) behind during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado players gather together as they prepare to face Palo Verde during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde forward Luke Knecht (4) heads the ball away from Coronado defender Ben Aronow (15) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde midfielder Trustin Parker (22) and Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) collide while battling for a header during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Palo Verde midfielder Trustin Parker (22) kicks the ball past Coronado midfielder Liam Bringhurst (12) during the second half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado forward Austin Kiernan (7) heads the ball against Palo Verde midfielder Trustin Parker (22) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Dylan Flores (9) heads the ball away from Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado midfielder Aiden Sena (10) splits the defense of Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) and wing back Cruz Carranza (6) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) takes a shot at the goal with Palo Verde wing back Haydn Rodrigues (13) trailing during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) sends a pass away from Palo Verde defender Ben Legrand (23) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Coronado striker Gavin Flickinger (11) kicks the ball past Palo Verde halfback Shilo Stephenson (18) during the first half of their Class 5A boys soccer Southern Region title game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Good teams learn from their mistakes, and that was among the goals for the Coronado boys soccer team Saturday.

The Cougars looked unbeatable last year before falling to Palo Verde in the regional final, and they were determined not to let that happen again.

Mission accomplished.

Gavin Flickinger scored from 8 yards out midway through the first half, and top-seeded Coronado never looked back en route to a 3-0 home victory over No. 2 Palo Verde in the Class 5A Southern League final.

Both teams advance to the state tournament at Coronado. Palo Verde (14-6-3) will play Northern champion Hug at 8 a.m. Friday, and Coronado (26-0) will follow against Wooster at noon.

“We knew what happened last year,” said Cougars coach Dustin Barton, whose squad lost the regional final 4-3 in 2023. “We came out slow, and we fell asleep. This year we came out with energy from the start because we were not going to let that happen again. We’ve talked about it all year because it’s the only game we lost.”

Flickinger scored in the 18th minute, weaving his way from the outside in and launching an 8-yard shot just beyond the grasp of Palo Verde goalkeeper Landon Blanchard.

Coronado defeated Palo Verde in both regular-season meetings this year, with the second victory being a 7-0 blowout. With a 1-0 lead at halftime Saturday, Barton knew the chances would come.

“We just had to be patient and do what we do,” he said. “We knew we’d eventually get some goals.”

He was right, as Aiden Sena and Gavin Biddinger scored goals in three minutes apart midway through the second half to extend the lead to 3-0.

Flickinger had two assists in the game, Dylan Flores added an assist, and goalkeeper Logan Pierce logged his 19th shutout of the season.

With 158 goals to their credit the season, the defending state champion Cougars will enter the state tourney tied with North Tahoe (1999) for the most goals by a Nevada team in a single season.

“We are excited for state,” Barton said. “We want to stay undefeated.”

— No. 1M SLAM Academy 4, No. 1D Del Sol 0: At Cristo Rey, the Bulls (19-2) earned the Class 3A Southern Region title by rolling to a victory over the Dragons (12-5).

Both teams advance to the state semifinals Friday at Dayton.

Girls

— No. 1M Centennial 2, No. 3D Doral Academy 0: At Centennial, Skyley Mecham and Julianne Donnelly scored back-to-back goals early in the first half, and that was all the Bulldogs (21-0) needed for a win over the Dragons (17-5-1) and the 4A Southern Region title.

Alexandra Miranda and Natalie Penniston each added an assist.

Both teams advance to the state tournament. Centennial will play McQueen in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Friday at Cimarron-Memorial, and Doral Academy will follow against Northern champion Galena at 1 p.m.

— No. 1D Equipo 3, No. 1M SLAM Academy 1: At Cristo Rey, Briana Salguero scored two goals as the Yeti (25-3-2) defeated the Bulls (13-4-1) to win the 3A Southern Region championship. Zaylin De La Sancha also scored for Equipo.

Both teams advance to the state tournament Friday at Dayton.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.