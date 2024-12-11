36°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Coronado defeats Las Vegas High in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) du ...
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a free-throw during the high school basketball game ...
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a free-throw during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior JJ Buchanan (4) attempts a layup during the high school basketball game against ...
Coronado senior JJ Buchanan (4) attempts a layup during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado junior Jonny Collins, left, attempts a layup during the high school basketball game ag ...
Coronado junior Jonny Collins, left, attempts a layup during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado junior Jonny Collins, top, attempts a dunk over Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, bottom, du ...
Coronado junior Jonny Collins, top, attempts a dunk over Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, bottom, during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman looks toward a referee for an explanation of a foul given duri ...
Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman looks toward a referee for an explanation of a foul given during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, left, begins to help up senior Tayshaun Jackson, right, during the ...
Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, left, begins to help up senior Tayshaun Jackson, right, during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) controls the ball during the high school basketball game ...
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) controls the ball during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas junior Donovan Smith, left, attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clai ...
Las Vegas junior Donovan Smith, left, attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game ...
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clai ...
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game ag ...
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game again ...
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson, center, attempts to rush past Coronado senior Jalen St. Clai ...
Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson, center, attempts to rush past Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) and Coronado senior Lantz Stephenson (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman yells during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas ...
Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman yells during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior JJ Buchanan, left, attempts to dribble around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) ...
Coronado senior JJ Buchanan, left, attempts to dribble around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dunks the ball past Las Vegas sophomore Amari Hinds, right, ...
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dunks the ball past Las Vegas sophomore Amari Hinds, right, during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Lantz Stephenson (5) is surrounded by Las Vegas players while attempting to reb ...
Coronado senior Lantz Stephenson (5) is surrounded by Las Vegas players while attempting to rebound the ball during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair attempts a three-point shot during the high school basketball g ...
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair attempts a three-point shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a three-point shot during the high school basket ...
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a three-point shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game ag ...
Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dribbles around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the ...
Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dribbles around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado junior Jonny Collins (0) dunks the ball during the high school basketball game against ...
Coronado junior Jonny Collins (0) dunks the ball during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Kenan Dagge of Desert Oasis crosses the finish line during the 5A Southern Region boys cross co ...
Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
Faith Lutheran High head coach Mike Sanford reacts to a play from the sidelines during the firs ...
Faith Lutheran football coach, former UNLV coach retires
Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a Cl ...
New playoff format could be coming to Nevada high school football
(Left to right) The 5A Southern Region girls cross country meet winners Brooke-Lynne Miller of ...
Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 10, 2024 - 8:58 pm
 

Jalen St. Clair scored 18 points to help Coronado claim a 74-56 home win over Las Vegas High in a boys basketball game Tuesday night.

UNLV commit Mason Abittan added 16 points for Coronado (2-1, 1-0 5A Southern League). Lantz Stephenson scored 14, and Jonny Collins added 12 points for the Cougars.

Tayshaun Jackson scored a game-high 33 points for Las Vegas (1-3, 0-1).

Coronado next hosts Durango at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Las Vegas hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES