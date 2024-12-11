Coronado defeats Las Vegas High in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Coronado’s boys basketball team claimed a home win over Las Vegas High in a boys basketball game Tuesday. Here are photos from the game.
Jalen St. Clair scored 18 points to help Coronado claim a 74-56 home win over Las Vegas High in a boys basketball game Tuesday night.
UNLV commit Mason Abittan added 16 points for Coronado (2-1, 1-0 5A Southern League). Lantz Stephenson scored 14, and Jonny Collins added 12 points for the Cougars.
Tayshaun Jackson scored a game-high 33 points for Las Vegas (1-3, 0-1).
Coronado next hosts Durango at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Las Vegas hosts Arbor View at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
