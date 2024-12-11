Coronado defeats Las Vegas High in boys basketball — PHOTOS

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) dribbles the ball past Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a free-throw during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior JJ Buchanan (4) attempts a layup during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado junior Jonny Collins, left, attempts a layup during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado junior Jonny Collins, top, attempts a dunk over Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, bottom, during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman looks toward a referee for an explanation of a foul given during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas junior Tre Smith, left, begins to help up senior Tayshaun Jackson, right, during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) controls the ball during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas junior Donovan Smith, left, attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts to dribble around Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson (3) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) attempts a shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas senior Tayshaun Jackson, center, attempts to rush past Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) and Coronado senior Lantz Stephenson (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado Head Coach Jeff Kaufman yells during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior JJ Buchanan, left, attempts to dribble around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dunks the ball past Las Vegas sophomore Amari Hinds, right, during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Lantz Stephenson (5) is surrounded by Las Vegas players while attempting to rebound the ball during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair attempts a three-point shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a three-point shot during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Jalen St. Clair (3) celebrates a play during the high school basketball game against Las Vegas at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado senior Mason Abittan (10) dribbles around Las Vegas junior Jakhai Jones (5) during the high school basketball game at Coronado High School, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)