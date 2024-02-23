Coronado, Gorman to play for 5A boys basketball title — PHOTOS

Coronado and Bishop Gorman will play for the Class 5A boys basketball state title at 7 p.m. Friday after the teams were victorious in their state semifinals Thursday.

Coronado center Tee Bartlett (13) passes the ball to a teammate during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado wing Lantz Stephenson (5) reacts to a call from a referee during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado head coach Jeff Kaufman yells to his team during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado guard Josiah Cunningham (23) takes a moment during a time out at a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Sebastian Knox takes a moment during a time out during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) drives his way to the basket during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) drives his way to the basket during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado center Tee Bartlett (13) struggles to find an open teammate to pass the ball to during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s Sebastian Knox (2) moves the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado guard Josiah Cunningham reacts after successfully drawing a foul during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View small forward Brian Townsend (11) reacts as his teammate ties the game with less than a second left during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) attempts a free throw during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) looks to move the ball as arbor View defenders close in on him during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado guard Jonny Collins (0) drives the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View small forward Brian Townsend (11) reacts as his teammate ties the game with less than a second left during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado wing Lantz Stephenson (5) dribbles the ball during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman guard Ryder Elisaldez (24) drives the ball to the net during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman’s Ilan Nikolov (20) looks to pass the ball to a teammate during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman guard Ryder Elisaldez (24) passes the ball off to a teammate during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman head coach Grant Rice watches his players during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty small forward Andre Porter (5) grabs the ball before Bishop Gorman can rebound during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty small forward Andre Porter (5) grabs the ball before Bishop Gorman can rebound during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Coronado center Tee Bartlett (13) shoots a free throw during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty small forward Andre Porter (5) dribbles the ball down the court during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty small forward Andre Porter (5) passes the ball to a teammate during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bishop Gorman small forward Jett Washington (2) runs off with the ball as Liberty small forward Dante Steward (15) falls onto the ground while defending him during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty point guard Tyus Thomas (0) dribbles the ball down the court during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty head coach Kevin Soares is seen during a time out during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty point guard Tyus Thomas (0) dribbles the ball down the court during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Liberty point guard Tyus Thomas (0) drives the ball onto the paint during a Class 5A boys basketball state semifinal game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Arbor View’s boys basketball team appeared to have momentum entering overtime against Coronado in Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal after Maximus Romero hit a deep 3-pointer at the end of regulation.

Coronado coach Jeff Kaufman reminded his team that the extra four-minute period was another opportunity to get the win.

“I said, ‘Hey, we got four more minutes. What else are you going to say?’” Kaufman said. “We didn’t lose. We got four more minutes. That shot didn’t beat us, it caught us. Now we go get them.”

No. 1-seeded Coronado did just that, scoring the first eight points of overtime to earn a 78-69 win over No. 4 Arbor View at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Coronado (18-11) will face No. 3 Bishop Gorman — a 61-56 winner over No. 2 Liberty in the other semifinal — at 7 p.m. Friday for the state title. The Cougars are seeking their first state championship.

Coronado defeated Gorman 74-63 on Jan. 20, the Cougars’ first win over Gorman in program history.

“I’m proud of every one of them,” Kaufman said. “They knew what they had to do, and they did it. In overtime, they just came out and they weren’t going to lose that game. That’s what we wanted to do — we wanted to get to the very last game.”

Junior Lantz Stephenson led Coronado with 28 points, and junior center Tee Bartlett scored 24.

Junior forward Brian Townsend led Arbor View (19-8) with 24 points. Senior forward and San Diego State commit Pharaoh Compton scored 18 points for the Aggies but fouled out with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter.

Coronado took a 58-54 lead with 35 seconds left after sophomore guard Jonny Collins knocked down a pair of free throws.

But Townsend hit a 3 with 26 seconds left, and Romero’s deep 3 with three seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 60.

Collins opened overtime by scoring the first six points, as the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to take a 68-60 lead with 1:39 remaining.

“We had to win the (overtime) tip, and we had to go,” Kaufman said. “Let’s not let up. Let’s go hard, and they did. Once we did, we got rolling. They lost Pharaoh, and we started to attack the rim.”

Arbor View cut the deficit to 70-65 after Townsend made two free throws. However, Bartlett added a pair of dunks, and Stephenson had a fast-break layup as Coronado broke through the Aggies’ full-court press to pull away for the win.

Collins scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and overtime.

“I’ve told Jonny time and time again that I’m going to live and die with you. I’m riding with him,” Kaufman said. “If he makes a mistake, we got to keep going. He always seems to fix it, and he did a good job tonight.”

Arbor View led by as many as six points in the second quarter and took a 31-27 halftime lead.

Compton scored six points to start the third quarter to put the Aggies ahead 37-29 at the 5:50 mark. Coronado answered with a 9-0 run over the next three minutes to take a 38-37 lead.

“We’re a third- and fourth-quarter team,” Kaufman said. “That’s how we play. Nobody panicked.”

Arbor View defeated Coronado 68-63 in the regular-season finale Feb. 8.

“You’re going to be in big games. You just keep playing,” Kaufman said. “It worked for us because our guys didn’t panic, and they just kept playing.”

Gorman rallies late

Bishop Gorman will try to win its first state title since 2020 after knocking off Liberty.

Gorman ended the third quarter trailing by one point but opened the fourth with a 7-0 run to take a 45-39 lead with 6:39 left. The teams traded the lead three times and tied the score three times in the fourth.

Gorman’s Nick Jefferson stole the ball and scored on a layup to start an 8-0 run as the Gaels took a 56-50 lead with 1:11 left.

The Gaels (23-5) never gave up the lead, as they went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line down the stretch to secure the win.

Ryder Elisaldez lead Gorman with 18 points. Liberty (19-4) had defeated Gorman 72-65 on Feb. 2.

The teams combined for two field goals through the first 6:30 in the first quarter. Andre Porter made a layup and knocked down a 3-pointer in the final minute to give the Patriots a 13-10 advantage after the first eight minutes.

Gorman took a 19-17 lead midway through the second quarter on a Jett Washington layup. But Liberty closed the half on a 5-0 run to take a 22-19 lead at halftime.

Liberty started to pull away in the third quarter, leading by as many as nine points after a Tyler Bright layup put the Patriots ahead 32-23 with 5:08 left.

Gorman responded with an 8-0 run over the next two minutes to cut the deficit to one. The Gaels took a brief 36-35 lead on a Washington jumper with less than two minutes remaining.

The teams traded the lead four times in the final two minutes. Tyus Thomas made a layup with 40 seconds left to put the Patriots up 39-38 entering the final quarter.

Jefferson scored 14, and Washington added 12 for the Gaels.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.