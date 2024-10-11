Coronado reloads, claims 4th straight 5A girls golf title

The Coronado girls golf team had to replace most of last year’s Class 5A girls golf state championship team, but still retained its crown Thursday.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez drives her ball down to hole 11 during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Grace Oh watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado looked like it was still the team to beat heading into the girls golf season, and the Cougars showed Thursday why they deserved that label.

Coronado shot a two-day total of 39-over 615 to claim its fourth consecutive Class 5A state title at Boulder City Golf Course.

In a way, it was a rebuilding season for Coronado.

“We lost about 90 percent of our scorers after last year,” said first-year coach Rusty Anderson, who served as an assistant last year. “So this is a whole different team. It’s almost like they weren’t connected to last year’s team.”

Bishop Gorman shot 624 to finish second, followed by Clark (630) and Faith Lutheran (647).

“We never hit the panic button,” Anderson said. “We just golfed. If we got in a bad spot, we tried to minimize the damage and move on. If someone had a bad hole, we just focused on the next hole.”

Faith Lutheran sophomore Maddie Perez won the individual title, finishing at 2-under 142 to improve on last year’s 12th-place finish. Perez birdied Nos. 16 and 17 on Thursday to earn a two-stroke win over Coronado’s Sophia Medlin.

Palo Verde’s Sage Parry, who qualified individually after the Panthers failed to make the team tourney, finished third at 2-over 146.

Coronado’s Berlin Biddinger (152) was sixth, and Grace Oh (156) finished 10th.

3A Southern Region

Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds ran away from the field, winning the individual championship and leading the Eagles to the team title at Boulder City Golf Course.

Hinds finished the two-day tournament at 2-over 146. Abi Llewellyn of Virgin Valley (155) was second, and Pahrump Valley’s Ali Zuniga (166) finished third.

Boulder City shot 701 as a team. Virgin Valley (750) was second and Coral Academy (774) finished third. All three teams will compete in the state tournament starting Tuesday at Dayton Valley Golf Course outside Carson City.

