50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Desert Oasis rolls past Bonanza in flag football — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2023 - 8:24 pm
 
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero ( ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) reaches for her flag during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game a ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert ...
Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis wide receiver runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanz ...
Desert Oasis wide receiver runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) catches for a touchdown against Bonanza’s ...
Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) catches for a touchdown against Bonanza’s Sequoia Velaso (24) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis wide receiver Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball during a high school flag football gam ...
Desert Oasis wide receiver Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis linebacker Brooklin Hill (10) grabs the flag of Bonanza’s Nyanoang Gatchang ...
Desert Oasis linebacker Brooklin Hill (10) grabs the flag of Bonanza’s Nyanoang Gatchang (11) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero ( ...
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) grabs her flag during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) is taken down by Desert Oasis linebackers Lillian Felise, cen ...
Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) is taken down by Desert Oasis linebackers Lillian Felise, center left, and Brooke Campion, right, during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game a ...
Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) runs the ball against Bonanza’s Reagan Cou ...
Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) runs the ball against Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) before scoring a touchdown during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs through defense by Bonanza’s Larein Caballe ...
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs through defense by Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Tehani Koanui (4) runs the ball during a high school flag football game ag ...
Desert Oasis’ Tehani Koanui (4) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a high school flag football game a ...
Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (6) runs the ball while Desert Oasis’ Fatima Topete (50) t ...
Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (6) runs the ball while Desert Oasis’ Fatima Topete (50) takes her flag and Desert Oasis’ Brooklin Hill defends during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert ...
Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sophomore quarterback Akemi Higa threw five touchdown passes to lead Desert Oasis to a 33-7 home win over Bonanza in a flag football game Wednesday.

Higa completed 17 of 25 passes for 277 yards and threw scores to four receivers. Sophomore receiver Akiko Higa caught two touchdowns and added 160 receiving yards on eight catches for the Diamondbacks (2-0).

Desert Oasis and Bonanza will participate in a tournament in Mesquite beginning Friday with 17 other local teams. Desert Oasis faces Green Valley at 4 p.m., and Bonanza (1-1) plays Del Sol at 4 p.m.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason
Boys basketball preview: ‘A lot of parity’ after eventful offseason
3
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
4
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
3 takeaways from prep football: New format leads to new champs
5
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Girls basketball preview: Centennial starts season down 3 starters
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Billboards bearing names of 100 DUI victims line road to Mount Charleston
Billboards bearing names of 100 DUI victims line road to Mount Charleston
Pro volleyball coming to Las Vegas
Pro volleyball coming to Las Vegas
Faith Lutheran QB Odom commits to play for father at UNLV
Faith Lutheran QB Odom commits to play for father at UNLV
The Killers taking up Strip residency? We’re feeling it
The Killers taking up Strip residency? We’re feeling it
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
2 women killed in crash in Lake Mead area
Kissinger, secretary of state under Nixon, Ford, dies at 100
Kissinger, secretary of state under Nixon, Ford, dies at 100