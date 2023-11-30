Desert Oasis rolls past Bonanza in flag football — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis defeated Bonanza in a home flag football game. Here are photos from the game.

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) reaches for her flag during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) catches for a touchdown against Bonanza’s Sequoia Velaso (24) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Akiko Higa (29) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis linebacker Brooklin Hill (10) grabs the flag of Bonanza’s Nyanoang Gatchang (11) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball while Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) grabs her flag during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) is taken down by Desert Oasis linebackers Lillian Felise, center left, and Brooke Campion, right, during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis quarterback Akemi Higa (5) looks to pass during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Brooklin Hill (10) runs the ball against Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (3) before scoring a touchdown during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs through defense by Bonanza’s Larein Caballero (6) during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Tehani Koanui (4) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis’ Allie Peralta (14) runs the ball during a high school flag football game against Bonanza at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bonanza’s Reagan Coupe (6) runs the ball while Desert Oasis’ Fatima Topete (50) takes her flag and Desert Oasis’ Brooklin Hill defends during a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis celebrates their win against Bonanza in a high school flag football game at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sophomore quarterback Akemi Higa threw five touchdown passes to lead Desert Oasis to a 33-7 home win over Bonanza in a flag football game Wednesday.

Higa completed 17 of 25 passes for 277 yards and threw scores to four receivers. Sophomore receiver Akiko Higa caught two touchdowns and added 160 receiving yards on eight catches for the Diamondbacks (2-0).

Desert Oasis and Bonanza will participate in a tournament in Mesquite beginning Friday with 17 other local teams. Desert Oasis faces Green Valley at 4 p.m., and Bonanza (1-1) plays Del Sol at 4 p.m.

