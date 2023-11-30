Desert Oasis rolls past Bonanza in flag football — PHOTOS
Desert Oasis defeated Bonanza in a home flag football game. Here are photos from the game.
Sophomore quarterback Akemi Higa threw five touchdown passes to lead Desert Oasis to a 33-7 home win over Bonanza in a flag football game Wednesday.
Higa completed 17 of 25 passes for 277 yards and threw scores to four receivers. Sophomore receiver Akiko Higa caught two touchdowns and added 160 receiving yards on eight catches for the Diamondbacks (2-0).
Desert Oasis and Bonanza will participate in a tournament in Mesquite beginning Friday with 17 other local teams. Desert Oasis faces Green Valley at 4 p.m., and Bonanza (1-1) plays Del Sol at 4 p.m.
Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.