68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Durango sweeps Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Durango defensive specialist Vivian Rankin (4) hits the ball during a volleyball match between ...
Durango defensive specialist Vivian Rankin (4) hits the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Araeya Pearson holds flowers during senior night before a volleyball match ...
Sierra Vista senior Araeya Pearson holds flowers during senior night before a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista senior Ariella Maika performs a dance during senior night before a volleyball matc ...
Sierra Vista senior Ariella Maika performs a dance during senior night before a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista middle blocker Araeya Pearson high fives teammates before a volleyball match betwe ...
Sierra Vista middle blocker Araeya Pearson high fives teammates before a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango middle blocker Alana Riddick (3) leaps to hit the ball back over the net during a volle ...
Durango middle blocker Alana Riddick (3) leaps to hit the ball back over the net during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango fans cheer during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista H ...
Durango fans cheer during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) giggles after earning her team a point during a v ...
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) giggles after earning her team a point during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero lunges for the ball during a volleyball match between ...
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero lunges for the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango defensive specialist Vivian Rankin cheers for her teammates fro the sidelines during a ...
Durango defensive specialist Vivian Rankin cheers for her teammates fro the sidelines during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista defensive specialist Angelina DeGrange hits the ball during a volleyball match bet ...
Sierra Vista defensive specialist Angelina DeGrange hits the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) jumps to hit the ball over the net during a volle ...
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) jumps to hit the ball over the net during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango opposite hitter Maya Dominguez sets the ball during a volleyball match between Durango ...
Durango opposite hitter Maya Dominguez sets the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista middle blocker Araeya Pearson (1) bumps the ball during a volleyball match between ...
Sierra Vista middle blocker Araeya Pearson (1) bumps the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra vista outside hitter Ariella Maika (16) hits the ball back over the net as Durango middl ...
Sierra vista outside hitter Ariella Maika (16) hits the ball back over the net as Durango middle blocker Jaylnn Edwards (10) reaches for the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (second from left) celebrates with her teammates during a ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (second from left) celebrates with her teammates during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) reaches to bump the ball during a volleyball match b ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) reaches to bump the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango middle blocker Jalynn Edwards (10) tries to block a hit by Sierra vista outside hitter ...
Durango middle blocker Jalynn Edwards (10) tries to block a hit by Sierra vista outside hitter Ariella Maika (16) during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango outside hitter Aracelli Hernandez (15) jumps up to hit the ball during a volleyball mat ...
Durango outside hitter Aracelli Hernandez (15) jumps up to hit the ball during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Sierra Vista student section cheers during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vi ...
The Sierra Vista student section cheers during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) celebrates with her teammates during a volleyball ma ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) celebrates with her teammates during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango teammates celebrate winning a volleyball match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista Hig ...
Durango teammates celebrate winning a volleyball match against Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) hugs teammate Gabriella Frey (17) during a volleybal ...
Sierra Vista setter Angelina DeGrange (23) hugs teammate Gabriella Frey (17) during a volleyball match between Durango and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Durango outside hitter Angelina Guerrero (12) giggles after earning her team a point during a v ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (8) goes down with the ball as Durango defense closes in d ...
What’s at stake in final week of prep football regular season?
Desert Pines senior Ejuan Carter (1) pushes Arbor View running back Sean Moore (2) out of bound ...
5 high school football games to watch this week in Southern Nevada
Desert Pines quarterback Zeyshawn Martin (8) looks to throw the ball during the high school foo ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 11
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2024 - 9:39 pm
 

Angelina Guerrero recorded 14 kills and seven digs to lead Durango to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.

Taylor Anderson added 12 kills and 14 digs for Durango (23-10).

The Trailblazers, the defending Class 4A state champions, won the Lake League title and will host an opponent to be determined in a state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Oct. 30.

Sierra Vista finishes the regular season 20-11.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES