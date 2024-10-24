Durango sweeps Sierra Vista in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Durango claimed a road victory at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Angelina Guerrero recorded 14 kills and seven digs to lead Durango to a 25-9, 25-23, 25-15 road win at Sierra Vista in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Taylor Anderson added 12 kills and 14 digs for Durango (23-10).
The Trailblazers, the defending Class 4A state champions, won the Lake League title and will host an opponent to be determined in a state quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Oct. 30.
Sierra Vista finishes the regular season 20-11.
