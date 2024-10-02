91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Durango sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silve ...
Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado players watch the game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, ...
Silverado players watch the game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates gaining a point during the high school volleybal ...
Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silve ...
Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Xalia King (6) keeps the ball in play during the high school volleyball game a ...
Silverado junior Xalia King (6) keeps the ball in play during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson, left, and Durango senior Alana Riddick, right, attempt to bl ...
Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson, left, and Durango senior Alana Riddick, right, attempt to block the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango senior Natalia Chomakos (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Sil ...
Durango senior Natalia Chomakos (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) celebrates gaining a point with her teammates during the ...
Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) celebrates gaining a point with her teammates during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) sets the ball during the high school volleyball game against ...
Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) sets the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango Head Coach Nicole Murphy talks to her team during the high school volleyball game again ...
Durango Head Coach Nicole Murphy talks to her team during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Silverado junior Xalia King (6) and junior Madison Smith (16) celebrate gaining a point during ...
Silverado junior Xalia King (6) and junior Madison Smith (16) celebrate gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Durango senior Alana Riddick (3), sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) and junior Maya Dominguez (5) c ...
Durango senior Alana Riddick (3), sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) and junior Maya Dominguez (5) celebrate gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Coronado's Asia Moises (24) kicks the ball under pressure from Faith Lutheran's Leila Armstrong ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal to tie the game with Coronado during a soccer game at F ...
Faith Lutheran girls soccer wins state title rematch — PHOTOS
Faith Lutheran senior Nolan Dubay competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
High school notebook: Faith Lutheran boys tennis stuns Coronado
Faith Lutheran senior Alexander Rogers (15) looks to throw the ball during the high school foot ...
Prep rankings: New No. 3 and more shuffling in 5A football
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 

Durango, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Tuesday night.

Angelina Guerrero had 19 kills and 10 digs for Durango (16-10). The Trailblazers won the 4A state title last season.

Durango next plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Monday. Silverado (7-10) hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Monday to continue 5A Desert League play.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: NEVADA PREPS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas quarterback Tanner Vibabul (3) hands the ball off to running back Torrell Harley (7) ...
QB-WR combo helps power Las Vegas High past Desert Oasis
By Jacob Powers / RJ

Tanner Vibabul connected with Mychael Walker on two touchdown passes, and Las Vegas High defeated Desert Oasis in a Class 5A Division III Southern League game.

MORE STORIES