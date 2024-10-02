Durango sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Durango, the defending Class 4A state champion, claimed a home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.

Durango senior Alana Riddick (3), sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) and junior Maya Dominguez (5) celebrate gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado junior Xalia King (6) and junior Madison Smith (16) celebrate gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango Head Coach Nicole Murphy talks to her team during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) sets the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson (1) celebrates gaining a point with her teammates during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango senior Natalia Chomakos (8) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango sophomore Taylor Anderson, left, and Durango senior Alana Riddick, right, attempt to block the ball during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado junior Xalia King (6) keeps the ball in play during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado junior Kalia Roberts (15) celebrates gaining a point during the high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Silverado players watch the game against Durango at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango junior Maya Dominguez (5) competes during the high school volleyball game against Silverado at Durango High School, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Tuesday night.

Angelina Guerrero had 19 kills and 10 digs for Durango (16-10). The Trailblazers won the 4A state title last season.

Durango next plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Monday. Silverado (7-10) hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Monday to continue 5A Desert League play.

