Durango sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Durango, the defending Class 4A state champion, claimed a home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Tuesday night. Here are photos from the game.
Durango, No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A rankings, rolled to a 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
Angelina Guerrero had 19 kills and 10 digs for Durango (16-10). The Trailblazers won the 4A state title last season.
Durango next plays at Eldorado at 6 p.m. Monday. Silverado (7-10) hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Monday to continue 5A Desert League play.
