Faith Lutheran breezes past Green Valley to league final — PHOTOS

Top-seeded Faith Lutheran had no problem with No. 4 Green Valley in a Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal Friday night.

Faith Lutheran junior Justin Robbins (33) tries to avoid Green Valley senior Esteban Martinez (3) during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Alexander Rogers (15) looks to throw the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley running back Cris Dalina (22) runs with the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Rouselle Shepard, right, and senior Jaxon Cope, left, celebrate a touchdown during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley senior Trey Glasper (1) runs with the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Nikolas Knight (26) avoids Green Valley senior Shawn Mckeon, left, during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Nikolas Knight (26) avoids a tackle during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley quarterback Ben Parker (4) is sacked by Faith Lutheran sophomore Joel Sandoval, left, during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran cheerleaders celebrate after the 31-0 5A Division II Southern League semifinal win against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley junior Elyjah Cobwell (23) runs with the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley quarterback Michael Lewis (15) runs to avoid a number of Faith Lutheran defenseman during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Alexander Rogers (15) hands the ball to junior Justin Robbins (33) during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Justin Robbins, right, fends off Green Valley junior Roman Adams, left, during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley quarterback Michael Lewis (15) looks to throw the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Green Valley sophomore Sonny Uranich (27) dives for a pass a barely misses during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Rouselle Shepard, right, runs with the ball during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran junior Rouselle Shepard (4) celebrates a touchdown during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran senior Jaxon Cope (18) catches a pass for a touchdown during the 5A Division II Southern League semifinal against Green Valley at Faith Lutheran High School, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A strong first half from quarterback Alex Rogers and stifling defense helped Faith Lutheran cruise to a 31-0 home win over Green Valley on Friday night in a Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal.

The top-seeded Crusaders (10-0) entered the game short-handed with star running back and BYU commit Cale Breslin out because of an injury. With Breslin sidelined, the Crusaders had to turn to their passing game against the No. 4 Gators (7-4).

“We can and we did do a lot of great things,” Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford said. “Alex Rogers was great, and our receivers made some great catches.”

The Crusaders will host No. 3 Shadow Ridge, a 35-30 winner over No. 2 Legacy, in the league final at 6 p.m. next Friday.

On Faith Lutheran’s first possession, Rogers and his receivers looked to be on the same page, but the Crusaders took their time getting on the board. After taking up half the first quarter to drive 70 yards, Rogers found junior Aipa Kuloloia for a 9-yard score to put the Crusaders in front 7-0.

On its next possession, Rogers dropped a dime from 20 yards out in the corner of the end zone to senior Jaxon Cope to put Faith Lutheran up two scores.

Green Valley seemed to have no answers for Faith Lutheran’s defense, either. The Crusaders amassed five sacks, including two from senior Ricky Manning.

“Our defense played well,” Sanford said. “To shut (Green Valley) out says something.”

Pinned at its goal line, Green Valley shanked a punt out of the end zone, putting Faith Lutheran inside the Gators’ 30-yard line.

On the next play, Rogers made another impressive throw to senior Mack Ford for a 28-yard touchdown to go up 21-0 right before halftime.

Rogers ended the half with 118 yards and the three touchdowns.

Even after Green Valley made a switch at quarterback from sophomore Michael Lewis to senior Ben Parker, the Gators could not figure out Faith Lutheran’s defense.

Faith Lutheran defeated Shadow Ridge 35-20 earlier this season.

“They are an extremely good team, and we have a lot of respect for them,” Sanford said. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready to beat them next week.”