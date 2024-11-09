Faith Lutheran breezes past Green Valley to league final — PHOTOS
Top-seeded Faith Lutheran had no problem with No. 4 Green Valley in a Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal Friday night.
A strong first half from quarterback Alex Rogers and stifling defense helped Faith Lutheran cruise to a 31-0 home win over Green Valley on Friday night in a Class 5A Division II Southern League semifinal.
The top-seeded Crusaders (10-0) entered the game short-handed with star running back and BYU commit Cale Breslin out because of an injury. With Breslin sidelined, the Crusaders had to turn to their passing game against the No. 4 Gators (7-4).
“We can and we did do a lot of great things,” Faith Lutheran coach Mike Sanford said. “Alex Rogers was great, and our receivers made some great catches.”
The Crusaders will host No. 3 Shadow Ridge, a 35-30 winner over No. 2 Legacy, in the league final at 6 p.m. next Friday.
On Faith Lutheran’s first possession, Rogers and his receivers looked to be on the same page, but the Crusaders took their time getting on the board. After taking up half the first quarter to drive 70 yards, Rogers found junior Aipa Kuloloia for a 9-yard score to put the Crusaders in front 7-0.
On its next possession, Rogers dropped a dime from 20 yards out in the corner of the end zone to senior Jaxon Cope to put Faith Lutheran up two scores.
Green Valley seemed to have no answers for Faith Lutheran’s defense, either. The Crusaders amassed five sacks, including two from senior Ricky Manning.
“Our defense played well,” Sanford said. “To shut (Green Valley) out says something.”
Pinned at its goal line, Green Valley shanked a punt out of the end zone, putting Faith Lutheran inside the Gators’ 30-yard line.
On the next play, Rogers made another impressive throw to senior Mack Ford for a 28-yard touchdown to go up 21-0 right before halftime.
Rogers ended the half with 118 yards and the three touchdowns.
Even after Green Valley made a switch at quarterback from sophomore Michael Lewis to senior Ben Parker, the Gators could not figure out Faith Lutheran’s defense.
Faith Lutheran defeated Shadow Ridge 35-20 earlier this season.
“They are an extremely good team, and we have a lot of respect for them,” Sanford said. “We’ve got to get ourselves ready to beat them next week.”