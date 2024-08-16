Faith Lutheran girls defeat The Meadows in tennis — PHOTOS
The Faith Lutheran girls tennis team claimed a 15-3 home victory over The Meadows on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.
The Faith Lutheran boys also rolled to a 16-2 win over The Meadows.
