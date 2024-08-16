87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada Preps

Faith Lutheran girls defeat The Meadows in tennis — PHOTOS

Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows a ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova places her racket on her head during the tennis matches agai ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova places her racket on her head during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, left, and senior Jordan Liang, right, compete during th ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, left, and senior Jordan Liang, right, compete during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Me ...
Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova, back, and Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, front, co ...
The Meadows senior Camilla Osipova, back, and Faith Lutheran sophomore McCauley Hill, front, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Epiphany Song, front, and senior Camilla Osipova, back, compete during the t ...
The Meadows senior Epiphany Song, front, and senior Camilla Osipova, back, compete during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, left, and The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, right, compete du ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, left, and The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, right, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, left, and Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, right, compete du ...
The Meadows senior Miranda Paek, left, and Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher, right, compete during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher serves the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fai ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher prepares to receive a serve from The Meadows senior Miranda P ...
Faith Lutheran senior Zoe Slusher prepares to receive a serve from The Meadows senior Miranda Paek during a tennis match at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer prepares to serve the ball during the tennis matches against ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer prepares to serve the ball during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Fa ...
Faith Lutheran senior Taryn Toomer competes during the tennis matches against The Meadows at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of The Meadows boys tennis team wait for their name to be called during the tennis matc ...
Members of The Meadows boys tennis team wait for their name to be called during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Fai ...
The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Legacy High School football players celebrate winning the Class 5A Division III Southern League ...
5 games to watch as Southern Nevada high school football returns
Bishop Gorman football players head off the field at the end of practice on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2 ...
‘We’re chasing greatness’: Bishop Gorman ready to go back-to-back
Foothill running back Eugene Altobella III (3) tries to free himself from Las Vegas defensive p ...
Football forecast: High school predictions for Week 1
Bishop Gorman quarterback Melvin Spicer IV (15) is tackled by Liberty during the second half of ...
Class 5A football capsules: Gorman eyes another state title
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 11:02 pm
 
Updated August 15, 2024 - 11:15 pm

The Faith Lutheran girls tennis team claimed a 15-3 home victory over The Meadows on the first day of high school fall sports competition Thursday.

The Faith Lutheran boys also rolled to a 16-2 win over The Meadows.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Tennis season preview: Palo Verde looks to repeat with new coach
recommend 2
Class 3A/2A/1A football capsules: SLAM eyes state, Lake Mead rebuilds
recommend 3
Class 5A football capsules: Gorman eyes another state title
recommend 4
Girls volleyball preview: Bishop Gorman, Coronado among title favorites
recommend 5
Class 4A football capsules: New champion will emerge
recommend 6
Who are the top high school linebackers in Southern Nevada?