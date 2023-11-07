FINAL: High school soccer, volleyball state tournament results
Here are the results for this week’s high school state soccer and volleyball action.
Nevada high school state tournament schedule
Girls volleyball
Class 5A
At Sunrise Mountain
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2N Reno High 0
No. 2S Coronado 3, No. 1N Spanish Springs 1
State title game
No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2S Coronado 1
Class 4A
(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)
At Sunrise Mountain
State semifinals
No. 1L Legacy 3, No. 1M Coral Academy 1
No. 2L Durango 3, No. 1S Tech 0
State title game
No. 2L Durango 3, No. 1L Legacy 1
Class 3A
At UNR’s Virginia St. Gym
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2N South Tahoe 0
No. 2S Boulder City 3, No. 1N Elko 0
State championship game
No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2S Boulder City 2
Class 2A
At Sunrise Mountain
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Pershing County 2
No. 1N North Tahoe 3, No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 0
Saturday
State title match
No. 1N North Tahoe 3, No. 1S GV Christian 0
Class 1A
(Regions: N=North, S=South, E=East, W=West)
State quarterfinals
At North Valleys
No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 0
No. 2E McDermitt 3, No. 1C Round Mountain 2
No. 1E Eureka 3, No. 2C Tonopah 0
No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 1
State semifinals
At UNR’s Virginia City Gym
No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2E McDermitt 0
No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1E Eureka 1
State title game
At UNR’s Virginia City Gym
No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2W Coleville 0
Boys soccer
Class 5A
At Carson
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 2S Coronado 4, No. 1N Sparks 2
No. 1S Palo Verde 5, No. 2N Hug 0
State title game
No. 2S Coronado 2, No. 1S Palo Verde 0
Class 4A
At Coronado
(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)
State semifinals
No. 2D Bonanza 3, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 1
No. 1D Sierra Vista 3, No. 6M Cheyenne 2
State title
No. 1D Sierra Vista 2, No. 2D Bonanza 1
Class 3A
At Cristo Rey
(Region: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1S SLAM Academy 3, No. 2N North Tahoe 1
No. 1N South Tahoe 3, No. 2S Virgin Valley 1
State title game
No. 1N South Tahoe 2, No. 1S SLAM Academy 1
Girls soccer
Class 5A
At Coronado
State semifinals
No. 4 Coronado 1, No. 1 Bishop Gorman 0
No. 3 Faith Lutheran 3, No. 2 Liberty 0
State title game
No. 4 Coronado 2, No. 3 Faith Lutheran 1
Class 4A
At Carson
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1N McQueen 2, No. 2S Centennial 0
No. 1S Foothill 5, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 3
State title game
No. 1N McQueen 2, No. 1S Foothill 0
Class 3A
At Cristo Rey
(Regions: N=North, S=South)
State semifinals
No. 1N Truckee 2, No. 2S Virgin Valley 0
No. 1S Pahrump Valley 1, No. 2N Elko 0 (SO)
State title game
No. 1S Pahrump Valley 1, No. 1N Truckee 0 (OT)
