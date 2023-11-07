FINAL: High school soccer, volleyball state tournament results

Here are the results for this week’s high school state soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran players celebrate a goal during the 4A boys soccer state quarterfinal game between Faith Lutheran High School and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada high school state tournament schedule

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

At Sunrise Mountain

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2N Reno High 0

No. 2S Coronado 3, No. 1N Spanish Springs 1

State title game

No. 1S Bishop Gorman 3, No. 2S Coronado 1

Class 4A

(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)

At Sunrise Mountain

State semifinals

No. 1L Legacy 3, No. 1M Coral Academy 1

No. 2L Durango 3, No. 1S Tech 0

State title game

No. 2L Durango 3, No. 1L Legacy 1

Class 3A

At UNR’s Virginia St. Gym

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2N South Tahoe 0

No. 2S Boulder City 3, No. 1N Elko 0

State championship game

No. 1S The Meadows 3, No. 2S Boulder City 2

Class 2A

At Sunrise Mountain

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1S GV Christian 3, No. 2N Pershing County 2

No. 1N North Tahoe 3, No. 2S Lake Mead Academy 0

Saturday

State title match

No. 1N North Tahoe 3, No. 1S GV Christian 0

Class 1A

(Regions: N=North, S=South, E=East, W=West)

State quarterfinals

At North Valleys

No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2S Liberty Baptist 0

No. 2E McDermitt 3, No. 1C Round Mountain 2

No. 1E Eureka 3, No. 2C Tonopah 0

No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1S Pahranagat Valley 1

State semifinals

At UNR’s Virginia City Gym

No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2E McDermitt 0

No. 2W Coleville 3, No. 1E Eureka 1

State title game

At UNR’s Virginia City Gym

No. 1W Smith Valley 3, No. 2W Coleville 0

Boys soccer

Class 5A

At Carson

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 2S Coronado 4, No. 1N Sparks 2

No. 1S Palo Verde 5, No. 2N Hug 0

State title game

No. 2S Coronado 2, No. 1S Palo Verde 0

Class 4A

At Coronado

(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)

State semifinals

No. 2D Bonanza 3, No. 1M Faith Lutheran 1

No. 1D Sierra Vista 3, No. 6M Cheyenne 2

State title

No. 1D Sierra Vista 2, No. 2D Bonanza 1

Class 3A

At Cristo Rey

(Region: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1S SLAM Academy 3, No. 2N North Tahoe 1

No. 1N South Tahoe 3, No. 2S Virgin Valley 1

State title game

No. 1N South Tahoe 2, No. 1S SLAM Academy 1

Girls soccer

Class 5A

At Coronado

State semifinals

No. 4 Coronado 1, No. 1 Bishop Gorman 0

No. 3 Faith Lutheran 3, No. 2 Liberty 0

State title game

No. 4 Coronado 2, No. 3 Faith Lutheran 1

Class 4A

At Carson

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1N McQueen 2, No. 2S Centennial 0

No. 1S Foothill 5, No. 2N Bishop Manogue 3

State title game

No. 1N McQueen 2, No. 1S Foothill 0

Class 3A

At Cristo Rey

(Regions: N=North, S=South)

State semifinals

No. 1N Truckee 2, No. 2S Virgin Valley 0

No. 1S Pahrump Valley 1, No. 2N Elko 0 (SO)

State title game

No. 1S Pahrump Valley 1, No. 1N Truckee 0 (OT)

