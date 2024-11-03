Friday recap: 5A Division I playoffs set, rematches ahead

Bishop Gorman officially clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A Division I playoffs Friday night, and the playoffs are now set for the state’s top division.

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) looks to pass the ball during the high school football game against Arbor View at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher (7) is hit while throwing the ball during the high school football game against Coronado at Coronado High School, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Every high school football league title race went down to the final weeks of the regular season. Even the league title in the top classification (technically).

Bishop Gorman reminded everyone — as if a reminder was needed — that it is still in a class of its own. The Gaels romped to a 51-0 win at Coronado to clinch another league title.

The Class 5A Division I playoffs are set after the regular season concluded for those teams Friday night.

Even as the gaps closed between the next group of teams behind Gorman — second-seeded Arbor View (8-1), No. 3 Coronado (6-4) and No. 4 Liberty (4-6) — no one has been able to challenge the Gaels.

Gorman (9-1) will have a bye into the state semifinals Nov. 15. The Gaels, ranked No. 4 nationally by MaxPreps, have not lost to a local opponent in league play since 2007, and their only loss on the season was a 31-15 defeat at No. 1 Mater Dei (California) in September.

While Gorman can plan to be at Allegiant Stadium for the state title game Nov. 26, the battle to take on the Gaels is the top storyline to pay attention to in the playoffs.

In the regular season, Arbor View defeated Coronado 28-21, which gave the Aggies the No. 2 seed and made the Cougars as the No. 3 seed. Arbor View hosts No. 7 Basic and Coronado hosts No. 6 Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday.

Should Arbor View and Coronado meet again, the matchup will feature two of the state’s top quarterbacks. Arbor View’s Thaddeus Thatcher leads a stacked offense, and Georgetown commit Aiden Krause is back under center for Coronado after missing a few games with an injury.

Thatcher threw five touchdown passes in the Aggies’ 49-21 win against Foothill on Friday to make him the state leader with 29. He entered the week leading the state with 2,411 passing yards. Krause entered the week sixth in the state with 1,785 passing yards and has added 19 TD passes.

Gorman has been getting great play from quarterback Maika Eugenio, who passed for 251 yards and two scores against Coronado. The junior right-hander has passed for 1,485 and 22 touchdowns this season.

No local team has been able to keep up with Gorman’s offense. The Gaels flexed their muscles when they rolled to a 49-14 win at Arbor View on Oct. 10. Along with the recent play of Eugenio, the Gaels have weapons at the skill positions and feature the nation’s best offensive line.

Up next: Rematches

A wrinkle to all 5A and 4A teams making the postseason is the playoffs set up rematches from the regular season.

Perhaps the games of the week will be the 5A Division II Southern League semifinals. Top-seeded and undefeated Faith Lutheran (9-0) hosts No. 4 Green Valley (7-3), and No. 2 Legacy (7-4) hosts No. 3 Shadow Ridge (8-3).

In the regular season, Faith Lutheran defeated Green Valley 35-7 on Oct. 18, and Legacy rolled past Shadow Ridge 43-14 on Oct. 5. The league has been considered one of the most competitive in the state, and we could see why Friday.

In 5A Division III, No. 3 Desert Oasis (7-3) plays at No. 2 Las Vegas High (7-3) in a Southern League semifinal. Las Vegas rolled to a 33-12 regular-season win at Desert Oasis on Sept. 27.

Another contender for the game of the week will be in Moapa Valley. The second-seeded Pirates (9-1) host No. 3 Virgin Valley (8-3) in a 3A Southern League semifinal.

Moapa Valley won the “Hammer Game” over their rival Virgin Valley 27-7 on Oct. 24. Moapa Valley’s lone loss came to league champion SLAM Academy, but Virgin Valley was the only local team to beat SLAM Academy. The Bulldogs defeated the Bulls 26-16 on Oct. 10.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

Week 12 scores

Regular season

Bishop Gorman 51, Coronado 0

Liberty 51, Basic 10

Arbor View 49, Foothill 21

Needles 40, Lake Mead Academy 7

Playoffs

5A Division II Southern League quarterfinals

No. 4 Green Valley 10, No. 5 Palo Verde 7

No. 2 Legacy 28, No. 7 Silverado 6

No. 3 Shadow Ridge 42, No. 6 Sierra Vista 20

5A Division III Southern League quarterfinals

No. 5 Clark 43, No. 4 Durango 25

No. 3 Desert Oasis 56, No. 6 Sunrise Mountain 6

4A Desert League quarterfinals

No. 4 Cheyenne 18, No. 5 Western 12

No. 2 Losee 61, No. 7 Rancho 0

No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial 39, No. 6 Bonanza 7

4A Mountain League quarterfinals

No. 4 Eldorado 49, No. 5 Cadence 14

No. 2 Canyon Springs 47, No. 7 Valley 0

No. 3 Chaparral 34, No. 6 Del Sol 12

3A Southern League quarterfinals

No. 4 Pahrump Valley 48, No. 5 Mater East 40

No. 3 Virgin Valley 34, No. 6 Democracy Prep 6

Week 13 schedule

Playoffs

All games at 6 p.m. Friday

5A Division I state quarterfinals

No. 1 Bishop Gorman: Bye to the semifinals

No. 5 Foothill at No. 4 Liberty

No. 7 Basic at No. 2 Arbor View

No. 6 Desert Pines at No. 3 Coronado

5A Division II Southern League semifinals

No. 4 Green Valley at No. 1 Faith Lutheran

No. 3 Shadow Ridge at No. 2 Legacy

5A Division III Southern League semifinals

No. 5 Clark at No. 1 Centennial

No. 3 Desert Oasis at No. 2 Las Vegas High

4A Desert League semifinals

No. 4 Cheyenne at No. 1 Mojave

No. 3 Cimarron-Memorial at No. 2 Losee

4A Mountain League semifinals

No. 4 Eldorado at No. 1 Spring Valley

No. 3 Chaparral at No. 2 Canyon Springs

3A Southern League semifinals

No. 4 Pahrump Valley vs. No. 1 SLAM Academy at Foothill

No. 3 Virgin Valley at No. 2 Moapa Valley