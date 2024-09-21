73°F
Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) scrambles as Liberty linebacker Jaydrien Klein-Baker tri ...
Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) scrambles as Liberty linebacker Jaydrien Klein-Baker tries to keep him from nearing the end zone during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado's JJ Buchanan (6) dives over Liberty defensive back Marley Ganiron (27) to near ...
No. 3 Coronado makes statement in rout of No. 4 Liberty
Foothill wide receiver Bryce Rodriguez (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the hig ...
Foothill turns to run game to pound past Desert Pines
Liberty junior Kaimiinameapono Wills (18) keeps the ball away from Coronado junior Alexandra Mi ...
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Coronado sophomore Ella Schultz (4) and Liberty junior Lillian Hastings (1) compete for the bal ...
No. 1 Coronado girls soccer rallies late past No. 2 Liberty — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2024 - 10:11 pm
 

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Eugene Altobella, Foothill: The senior rushed for 109 yards and had a receiving touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-0 victory over Desert Pines.

— Phazon Hardwick, Losee: The junior rushed for 136 yards and two TDs to lead the Lions past Bonanza 49-10.

— Aiden Krause, Coronado: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 187 yards and three TDs as the Cougars defeated Liberty 47-7.

— Timothy Randolph, Del Sol: The senior rushed for one TD and passed for another to lead the Dragons past Valley 12-0.

— Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley: The junior had five receptions for 165 yards and two TD in the Grizzlies’ 25-12 win over Cadence.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 35, Basic 7

Canyon Springs 14, Eldorado 6

Cheyenne 52, Sloan Canyon 12

Cimarron-Memorial 34, Western 15

Coronado 47, Liberty 7

Del Sol 12, Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 35, Silverado 0

Foothill 27, Desert Pines 0

Las Vegas 42, Clark 22

Legacy 29, Sierra Vista 22

Lincoln County 48, The Meadows 0

Losee 49, Bonanza 10

Mojave 66, Rancho 0

Pahranagat Valley 48, Round Mountain 0

SLAM Academy 16, Moapa Valley 14

Spring Valley 25, Cadence 12

Virgin Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 7

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Green Valley 3

Bishop Gorman 1, Las Vegas 0

Coronado 6, Sunrise Mountain 2

Cristo Rey 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Durango 4, Chaparral 2

Liberty 8, Silverado 0

SLAM Academy 3, Doral Academy 0

Tech 5, Centennial 1

Western 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls volleyball

Baker 3, Sandy Valley 1

Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 0

Carrollwood (Fla.) 2, Foothill 0

Cathedral Catholic 2 Desert Oasis 0

Hamilton (Ariz.) 2, Desert Oasis 0

Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

John Paul II (Texas) 2, Foothill 0

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Mercy Academy (Ky.) 2, Rancho 0

Mountain View (Utah) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Prestonwood (Texas) 2, Rancho 0

Queen Creek (Ariz.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2, Arbor View 0

Woodrow Wilson (Calif.) 2, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

Foothill wide receiver Bryce Rodriguez (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the hig ...
Foothill turns to run game to pound past Desert Pines
By Lucas Gordon Special to the / RJ

Foothill, No. 7 in the Review-Journal’s rankings, relied on its running game for a change to win its Class 5A Division I league opener Friday.

