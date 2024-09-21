Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Football
— Eugene Altobella, Foothill: The senior rushed for 109 yards and had a receiving touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-0 victory over Desert Pines.
— Phazon Hardwick, Losee: The junior rushed for 136 yards and two TDs to lead the Lions past Bonanza 49-10.
— Aiden Krause, Coronado: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 187 yards and three TDs as the Cougars defeated Liberty 47-7.
— Timothy Randolph, Del Sol: The senior rushed for one TD and passed for another to lead the Dragons past Valley 12-0.
— Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley: The junior had five receptions for 165 yards and two TD in the Grizzlies’ 25-12 win over Cadence.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 35, Basic 7
Canyon Springs 14, Eldorado 6
Cheyenne 52, Sloan Canyon 12
Cimarron-Memorial 34, Western 15
Coronado 47, Liberty 7
Del Sol 12, Valley 0
Faith Lutheran 35, Silverado 0
Foothill 27, Desert Pines 0
Las Vegas 42, Clark 22
Legacy 29, Sierra Vista 22
Lincoln County 48, The Meadows 0
Losee 49, Bonanza 10
Mojave 66, Rancho 0
Pahranagat Valley 48, Round Mountain 0
SLAM Academy 16, Moapa Valley 14
Spring Valley 25, Cadence 12
Virgin Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 7
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Green Valley 3
Bishop Gorman 1, Las Vegas 0
Coronado 6, Sunrise Mountain 2
Cristo Rey 5, Sloan Canyon 0
Durango 4, Chaparral 2
Liberty 8, Silverado 0
SLAM Academy 3, Doral Academy 0
Tech 5, Centennial 1
Western 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls volleyball
Baker 3, Sandy Valley 1
Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 0
Carrollwood (Fla.) 2, Foothill 0
Cathedral Catholic 2 Desert Oasis 0
Hamilton (Ariz.) 2, Desert Oasis 0
Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0
John Paul II (Texas) 2, Foothill 0
Mater Dei (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Mercy Academy (Ky.) 2, Rancho 0
Mountain View (Utah) 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Prestonwood (Texas) 2, Rancho 0
Queen Creek (Ariz.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Bishop Gorman 0
Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2, Arbor View 0
Woodrow Wilson (Calif.) 2, Foothill 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal