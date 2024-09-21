Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 3 Coronado makes statement in rout of No. 4 Liberty

Coronado quarterback Aiden Krause (10) scrambles as Liberty linebacker Jaydrien Klein-Baker tries to keep him from nearing the end zone during a football game between Liberty and Coronado at Coronado High School on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Eugene Altobella, Foothill: The senior rushed for 109 yards and had a receiving touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-0 victory over Desert Pines.

— Phazon Hardwick, Losee: The junior rushed for 136 yards and two TDs to lead the Lions past Bonanza 49-10.

— Aiden Krause, Coronado: The senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 187 yards and three TDs as the Cougars defeated Liberty 47-7.

— Timothy Randolph, Del Sol: The senior rushed for one TD and passed for another to lead the Dragons past Valley 12-0.

— Josiah Rivera, Spring Valley: The junior had five receptions for 165 yards and two TD in the Grizzlies’ 25-12 win over Cadence.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 35, Basic 7

Canyon Springs 14, Eldorado 6

Cheyenne 52, Sloan Canyon 12

Cimarron-Memorial 34, Western 15

Coronado 47, Liberty 7

Del Sol 12, Valley 0

Faith Lutheran 35, Silverado 0

Foothill 27, Desert Pines 0

Las Vegas 42, Clark 22

Legacy 29, Sierra Vista 22

Lincoln County 48, The Meadows 0

Losee 49, Bonanza 10

Mojave 66, Rancho 0

Pahranagat Valley 48, Round Mountain 0

SLAM Academy 16, Moapa Valley 14

Spring Valley 25, Cadence 12

Virgin Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 7

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Green Valley 3

Bishop Gorman 1, Las Vegas 0

Coronado 6, Sunrise Mountain 2

Cristo Rey 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Durango 4, Chaparral 2

Liberty 8, Silverado 0

SLAM Academy 3, Doral Academy 0

Tech 5, Centennial 1

Western 2, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls volleyball

Baker 3, Sandy Valley 1

Bishop Alemany (Calif.) 2, Desert Oasis 0

Carrollwood (Fla.) 2, Foothill 0

Cathedral Catholic 2 Desert Oasis 0

Hamilton (Ariz.) 2, Desert Oasis 0

Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 2, Rancho 0

John Paul II (Texas) 2, Foothill 0

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Mercy Academy (Ky.) 2, Rancho 0

Mountain View (Utah) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Prestonwood (Texas) 2, Rancho 0

Queen Creek (Ariz.) 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 2, Bishop Gorman 0

Torrey Pines (Calif.) 2, Arbor View 0

Woodrow Wilson (Calif.) 2, Foothill 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal