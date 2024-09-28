Friday’s high school scores, top football performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.

No. 1 Gorman routs No. 5 Liberty in rematch of state final — PHOTOS

No. 2 Arbor View outduels No. 3 Coronado with late TDs

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (24) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a high school football game between Bishop Gorman and Liberty at Liberty High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Football

— Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 49-0 win over Silverado.

— Anthony Manuel, Losee: The senior ran for 123 yards and three TDs to help the Lions rout Western 42-6.

— Myles Norman, Bishop Gorman: The senior rushed nine times for 81 yards and a TD as the Gaels rolled past Liberty 49-0.

— AJ Tuitele, Mojave: The senior logged 13 tackles, and the Rattlers recorded their fourth shutout with a 30-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

— Damani Warren, Arbor View: The sophomore had five receptions for 142 yards, including the game-winning 59-yard TD catch with 36 seconds left, to lift the Aggies to a 28-21 win over Coronado.

Scores

Football

Arbor View 28, Coronado 21

Bishop Gorman 49, Liberty 0

Cadence 28, Valley 14

Canyon Springs 48, Centennial 41

Cimarron-Memorial 40, Bonanza 6

Desert Pines 50, Basic 31

Faith Lutheran 34, Sierra Vista 13

Green Valley 28, Palo Verde 14

Las Vegas 33, Desert Oasis 12

Legacy 49, Silverado 0

Losee 42, Western 6

Moapa Valley 49, Boulder City 6

Mojave 30, Sunrise Mountain 0

Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 21

Sloan Canyon 27, Lincoln County 12

Spring Valley 13, Del Sol 12

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 3, Liberty 1

Tech 6, Equipo 2

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Equipo 3, Tech 3

Girls volleyball

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Sunrise Mountain 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Mojave 0

Green Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0

Green Valley 2, Pahrump valley 0

Tonopah 3, Beatty 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal