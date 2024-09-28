Friday’s high school scores, top football performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school football, soccer and girls volleyball action.
High school scores, top performances:
Football
— Aidan Crawford, Legacy: The senior passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 49-0 win over Silverado.
— Anthony Manuel, Losee: The senior ran for 123 yards and three TDs to help the Lions rout Western 42-6.
— Myles Norman, Bishop Gorman: The senior rushed nine times for 81 yards and a TD as the Gaels rolled past Liberty 49-0.
— AJ Tuitele, Mojave: The senior logged 13 tackles, and the Rattlers recorded their fourth shutout with a 30-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
— Damani Warren, Arbor View: The sophomore had five receptions for 142 yards, including the game-winning 59-yard TD catch with 36 seconds left, to lift the Aggies to a 28-21 win over Coronado.
Scores
Football
Arbor View 28, Coronado 21
Bishop Gorman 49, Liberty 0
Cadence 28, Valley 14
Canyon Springs 48, Centennial 41
Cimarron-Memorial 40, Bonanza 6
Desert Pines 50, Basic 31
Faith Lutheran 34, Sierra Vista 13
Green Valley 28, Palo Verde 14
Las Vegas 33, Desert Oasis 12
Legacy 49, Silverado 0
Losee 42, Western 6
Moapa Valley 49, Boulder City 6
Mojave 30, Sunrise Mountain 0
Shadow Ridge 48, Citrus Valley (Calif.) 21
Sloan Canyon 27, Lincoln County 12
Spring Valley 13, Del Sol 12
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 3, Liberty 1
Tech 6, Equipo 2
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 5, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Equipo 3, Tech 3
Girls volleyball
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Sunrise Mountain 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Mojave 0
Green Valley 2, Cristo Rey 0
Green Valley 2, Pahrump valley 0
Tonopah 3, Beatty 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal