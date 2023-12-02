Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Friday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Girls basketball

■ Bella Crawford, Centennial: The freshman scored 15 points as the Bulldogs routed Las Vegas 93-6.

■ Taylor Dagons, Rancho: The junior scored 21 points to lead the Rams past Silverado 43-32.

■ Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The sophomore scored 23 points to lead the Mountain Lions to a 55-47 win over Lee Williams (Ariz.).

■ Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in the Spartans’ 64-28 win over Green Valley.

■ Ricana Taylor, Del Sol: The sophomore finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds to help the Dragons beat SLAM Academy 76-37.

Boys basketball

■ Zak Abdalla, Foothill: The junior scored 26 points to lead the Falcons to a 75-52 win over Basic.

■ Tai Coleman, Democracy Prep: The sophomore scored 17 points to lead the Blue Knights to a 76-32 victory over Moapa Valley.

■ Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The junior scored 23 points, all in the first half, to help the Rams build a 43-point halftime lead en route to an 84-37 victory over Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.).

■ Roman Rose, Boulder City: The senior finished with 25 points as the Eagles defeated SLAM Academy 65-60.

■ De’Shaun Tolever, Clark: The junior had 23 points and seven rebounds as the Chargers edged Christian Brothers (Calif.) 59-57.

Flag football

■ Sinai Carter, Coronado: The junior compiled 109 receiving yards and three TDs in the Cougars’ 46-20 win over Sunrise Mountain.

■ Akemi Higa, Desert Oasis: The sophomore completed 16 of 21 passes for 188 yards and five TDs to help the Diamondbacks cruise to a 42-0 win over Green Valley.

■ Makayla Nelson, Boulder City: The junior quarterback passed for 132 yards and three TDs and rushed for another 90 yards to help the Eagles rout Western 39-0.

■ Jaylani Palmer, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore racked up 128 receiving yards and two TDs, and the Mustangs scored all of their points in the second quarter to beat Foothill 13-0.

■ Natalie Plancarte, Virgin Valley: The senior carried six times for 68 yards, scoring once on the ground and once on a TD reception, to help the Bulldogs roll past Faith Lutheran 37-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 74, Bishop Manogue 32

Boulder City 69, Doral Academy 37

Boulder City 65, SLAM Academy 60

Clark 59, Christian Brothers (Calif.) 57

Democracy Prep 76, Moapa Valley 32

Foothill 75, Basic 52

Lund 45, Tonopah 10

Owyhee 51, Tonopah 10

Rancho 84, Montezuma-Cortez (Colo.) 37

Shadow Ridge 64, Cimarron-Memorial 56

Smith Valley 68, Beatty 15

Sunrise Mountain 77, Western 66

Girls basketball

Basic 44, Faith Lutheran 38

Centennial 93, Las Vegas 6

Cimarron-Memorial 64, Green Valley 28

Del Sol 76, SLAM Academy 37

Fernley 58, Faith Lutheran 30

Moapa Valley 52, Needles 46

Rancho 43, Silverado 32

Sierra Vista 55, Lee Williams (Ariz.) 47

Smith Valley 35, Beatty 8

Valley 53, Eldorado 13

Flag football

Boulder City 39, Western 0

Centennial 14, Las Vegas 6

Coronado 46, Sunrise Mountain 20

Desert Oasis 42, Green Valley 0

Moapa Valley 56, Democracy Prep 0

Mojave 23, Sky Pointe 18

Shadow Ridge 13, Foothill 0

Sierra Vista 20, Amplus Academy 6

Virgin Valley 37, Faith Lutheran 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal