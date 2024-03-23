Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored as the Falcons logged a 10-4 win over Desert Oasis.
— Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The junior tossed three innings of no-hit ball to lead the Crusaders to a five-inning 13-0 win over Liberty.
— Kai Mares, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-6 with a double and a triple in the Spartans’ 14-9 victory over Doral Academy.
— James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior struck out eight while pitching a four-inning two-hitter as the Mustangs rolled past Mater East 15-0.
— Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars past Cadence 11-1.
Softball
— Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Bulls to a 17-1 win over Del Sol.
— Dezrie Gomez, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Knights defeat The Meadows 14-4.
— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 14-1 win over Bishop Gorman.
— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to a 15-5 win over Silverado.
— Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The sophomore held Sultana (California) to two unearned runs over five innings to help the Aggies get a 9-2 win.
Boys volleyball
— Niall Mackin, Tech: The senior racked up 10 kills and seven digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Durango.
— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists as the Bulldogs beat Cristo Rey 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.
— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior had seven kills in the Cowboys’ 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 loss to Spring Valley.
Scores
Baseball
American Fork (Utah) 7, Coronado 5
Arbor View 5, Bishop Gorman 4 (10)
Basic 4, Palo Verde 3
Chaparral 18, Canyon Springs 4
Cimarron-Memorial 14, Doral Academy 9
Clark 5, Western 3
Coronado 6, Pleasant Grove (Utah) 2
Desert Pines 11, Cadence 1
Faith Lutheran 13, Liberty 0
Foothill 10, Desert Oasis 4
Lake Mead 18, GV Christian 0
Lake Mead 38, GV Christian 0
Needles 10, Awaken Christian 0
Needles 11, Awaken Christian 1
Pahranagat Valley 12, Tonopah 1
Pahranagat Valley 16, Tonopah 0
Rancho 9, Bonanza 7
Salem Hills (Utah) 7, Moapa Valley 2
Spring Valley 18, Durango 8
The Meadows 15, Mater East 0
Virgin Valley 16, SLAM Academy 0
Softball
Arbor View 9, Sultana (Calif.) 2
Centennial 15, Silverado 5
Indian Springs 17, Mountain View 2
Indian Springs 13, Mountain View 3
Lake Mead 24, GV Christian 4
Lake Mead 23, GV Christian 2
Legacy 9, Lincoln County 2
Mater East 14, The Meadows 4
Needles 19, Awaken Christian 2
Needles 15, Awaken Christian 0
Pahranagat Valley 22, Tonopah 12
Pahranagat Valley 29, Tonopah 25
Palo Verde 14, Bishop Gorman 1
Rancho 8, Tech 3
Shadow Ridge 8, Green Valley 1
SLAM Academy 17, Del Sol 1
Sultana (Calif.) 6, Arbor View 5
Virgin Valley 9, White Pine 9
Virgin Valley 16, Laughlin 4
Western 34, Canyon Springs 19
Boys volleyball
Founders Academy 3, Cadence 0
Moapa Valley 3, Mater East 0
Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 2
Tech 3, Durango 0
Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 1
Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal