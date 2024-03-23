66°F
Nevada Preps

Friday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 22, 2024 - 10:07 pm
 
Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) tries to slide to home base but is out during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored as the Falcons logged a 10-4 win over Desert Oasis.

— Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The junior tossed three innings of no-hit ball to lead the Crusaders to a five-inning 13-0 win over Liberty.

— Kai Mares, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-6 with a double and a triple in the Spartans’ 14-9 victory over Doral Academy.

— James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior struck out eight while pitching a four-inning two-hitter as the Mustangs rolled past Mater East 15-0.

— Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars past Cadence 11-1.

Softball

— Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Bulls to a 17-1 win over Del Sol.

— Dezrie Gomez, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Knights defeat The Meadows 14-4.

— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 14-1 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to a 15-5 win over Silverado.

— Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The sophomore held Sultana (California) to two unearned runs over five innings to help the Aggies get a 9-2 win.

Boys volleyball

— Niall Mackin, Tech: The senior racked up 10 kills and seven digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Durango.

— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists as the Bulldogs beat Cristo Rey 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.

— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior had seven kills in the Cowboys’ 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 loss to Spring Valley.

Scores

Baseball

American Fork (Utah) 7, Coronado 5

Arbor View 5, Bishop Gorman 4 (10)

Basic 4, Palo Verde 3

Chaparral 18, Canyon Springs 4

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Doral Academy 9

Clark 5, Western 3

Coronado 6, Pleasant Grove (Utah) 2

Desert Pines 11, Cadence 1

Faith Lutheran 13, Liberty 0

Foothill 10, Desert Oasis 4

Lake Mead 18, GV Christian 0

Lake Mead 38, GV Christian 0

Needles 10, Awaken Christian 0

Needles 11, Awaken Christian 1

Pahranagat Valley 12, Tonopah 1

Pahranagat Valley 16, Tonopah 0

Rancho 9, Bonanza 7

Salem Hills (Utah) 7, Moapa Valley 2

Spring Valley 18, Durango 8

The Meadows 15, Mater East 0

Virgin Valley 16, SLAM Academy 0

Softball

Arbor View 9, Sultana (Calif.) 2

Centennial 15, Silverado 5

Indian Springs 17, Mountain View 2

Indian Springs 13, Mountain View 3

Lake Mead 24, GV Christian 4

Lake Mead 23, GV Christian 2

Legacy 9, Lincoln County 2

Mater East 14, The Meadows 4

Needles 19, Awaken Christian 2

Needles 15, Awaken Christian 0

Pahranagat Valley 22, Tonopah 12

Pahranagat Valley 29, Tonopah 25

Palo Verde 14, Bishop Gorman 1

Rancho 8, Tech 3

Shadow Ridge 8, Green Valley 1

SLAM Academy 17, Del Sol 1

Sultana (Calif.) 6, Arbor View 5

Virgin Valley 9, White Pine 9

Virgin Valley 16, Laughlin 4

Western 34, Canyon Springs 19

Boys volleyball

Founders Academy 3, Cadence 0

Moapa Valley 3, Mater East 0

Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 2

Tech 3, Durango 0

Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal

