Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Basic outfielder Andruw Giles (29) tries to slide to home base but is out during a baseball game between Palo Verde and Basic at Basic High School on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Landon Angelo, Foothill: The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored as the Falcons logged a 10-4 win over Desert Oasis.

— Ace Hansen, Faith Lutheran: The junior tossed three innings of no-hit ball to lead the Crusaders to a five-inning 13-0 win over Liberty.

— Kai Mares, Cimarron-Memorial: The freshman went 3-for-6 with a double and a triple in the Spartans’ 14-9 victory over Doral Academy.

— James Nelson, The Meadows: The junior struck out eight while pitching a four-inning two-hitter as the Mustangs rolled past Mater East 15-0.

— Zachary Perez, Desert Pines: The sophomore went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Jaguars past Cadence 11-1.

Softball

— Carmen Castro, SLAM Academy: The junior went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs to lead the Bulls to a 17-1 win over Del Sol.

— Dezrie Gomez, Mater East: The senior went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs to help the Knights defeat The Meadows 14-4.

— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the Panthers’ 14-1 win over Bishop Gorman.

— Ashley Madonia, Centennial: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs as the Bulldogs cruised to a 15-5 win over Silverado.

— Audrey Melton, Arbor View: The sophomore held Sultana (California) to two unearned runs over five innings to help the Aggies get a 9-2 win.

Boys volleyball

— Niall Mackin, Tech: The senior racked up 10 kills and seven digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Durango.

— Alonzo Roque, Virgin Valley: The sophomore finished with 18 assists as the Bulldogs beat Cristo Rey 25-15, 25-9, 25-15.

— Dorian Williams, Chaparral: The senior had seven kills in the Cowboys’ 20-25, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-12 loss to Spring Valley.

Scores

Baseball

American Fork (Utah) 7, Coronado 5

Arbor View 5, Bishop Gorman 4 (10)

Basic 4, Palo Verde 3

Chaparral 18, Canyon Springs 4

Cimarron-Memorial 14, Doral Academy 9

Clark 5, Western 3

Coronado 6, Pleasant Grove (Utah) 2

Desert Pines 11, Cadence 1

Faith Lutheran 13, Liberty 0

Foothill 10, Desert Oasis 4

Lake Mead 18, GV Christian 0

Lake Mead 38, GV Christian 0

Needles 10, Awaken Christian 0

Needles 11, Awaken Christian 1

Pahranagat Valley 12, Tonopah 1

Pahranagat Valley 16, Tonopah 0

Rancho 9, Bonanza 7

Salem Hills (Utah) 7, Moapa Valley 2

Spring Valley 18, Durango 8

The Meadows 15, Mater East 0

Virgin Valley 16, SLAM Academy 0

Softball

Arbor View 9, Sultana (Calif.) 2

Centennial 15, Silverado 5

Indian Springs 17, Mountain View 2

Indian Springs 13, Mountain View 3

Lake Mead 24, GV Christian 4

Lake Mead 23, GV Christian 2

Legacy 9, Lincoln County 2

Mater East 14, The Meadows 4

Needles 19, Awaken Christian 2

Needles 15, Awaken Christian 0

Pahranagat Valley 22, Tonopah 12

Pahranagat Valley 29, Tonopah 25

Palo Verde 14, Bishop Gorman 1

Rancho 8, Tech 3

Shadow Ridge 8, Green Valley 1

SLAM Academy 17, Del Sol 1

Sultana (Calif.) 6, Arbor View 5

Virgin Valley 9, White Pine 9

Virgin Valley 16, Laughlin 4

Western 34, Canyon Springs 19

Boys volleyball

Founders Academy 3, Cadence 0

Moapa Valley 3, Mater East 0

Spring Valley 3, Chaparral 2

Tech 3, Durango 0

Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 1

Virgin Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

