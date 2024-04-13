73°F
Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
No. 3 Faith Lutheran edges No. 1 Las Vegas in baseball — PHOTOS
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Green Valley rallies past Shadow Ridge in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
‘Doesn’t seem fair’: Parents seek answers after Basic coach’s dismissal
April 12, 2024 - 9:26 pm
 

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out five, to earn the win as the Mountain Lions downed Spring Valley 8-1.

— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Roadrunners finished with 15 hits to beat Bonanza 8-2.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks to a 16-2 win over Rancho.

— Bridger Knudson, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gators’ 11-5 win over Arbor View.

— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The junior had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 16-0 win over The Meadows.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 13, to earn the victory in the Rams’ 9-2 win over Legacy.

— Kamryn Castillo, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 6-3 win over Spring Valley.

— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Cheyenne 20-4.

— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out 15 while tossing a five-inning two hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to help the Knights cruise past Democracy Prep 14-0.

— Kenya Valdivia Butler, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Spartans to an 18-2 victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 16, Democracy Prep 1

Coronado 13, Clark 3

Durango 16, The Meadows 0

Faith Lutheran 12, Las Vegas 10

Green Valley 11, Arbor View 5

Indian Springs 12, Round Mountain 4

Indian Springs 11, Round Mountain 1

Lake Mead 3, Needles 2

Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 1

Sierra Vista 8, Spring Valley 1

Silverado 16, Rancho 2

SLAM Academy 18, Cadence 3

Tech 8, Bonanza 2

Virgin Valley 13, Cimarron-Memorial 2

White Pine 22, Awaken Christian 5

White Pine 13, Awaken Christian 1

Softball

Basic 16, Doral Academy 3

Bonanza 9, Eldorado 7

Boulder City 15, The Meadows 0

Cadence 16, Durango 6

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Desert Pines 2

Desert Oasis 15, Las Vegas 0

Foothill 9, Chaparral 1

Mater East 14, Democracy Prep 0

Needles 16, Lake Mead 0

Needles 15, Lake Mead 0

Rancho 9, Legacy 2

Round Mountain 18, Indian Springs 2

Round Mountain 17, Indian Springs 2

Sierra Vista 6, Spring Valley 3

Tech d. Mojave, forfeit

Virgin Valley 20, Cheyenne 4

White Pine 8, Awaken Christian 1

White Pine 16, Awaken Christian 1

