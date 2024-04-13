Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.

Faith Lutheran infielder Rouselle Shepard (7) runs to home base during a baseball game between Faith Lutheran and Las Vegas at Las Vegas High School on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out five, to earn the win as the Mountain Lions downed Spring Valley 8-1.

— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Roadrunners finished with 15 hits to beat Bonanza 8-2.

— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks to a 16-2 win over Rancho.

— Bridger Knudson, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gators’ 11-5 win over Arbor View.

— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The junior had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 16-0 win over The Meadows.

Softball

— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 13, to earn the victory in the Rams’ 9-2 win over Legacy.

— Kamryn Castillo, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 6-3 win over Spring Valley.

— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Cheyenne 20-4.

— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out 15 while tossing a five-inning two hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to help the Knights cruise past Democracy Prep 14-0.

— Kenya Valdivia Butler, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Spartans to an 18-2 victory over Desert Pines.

Scores

Baseball

Boulder City 16, Democracy Prep 1

Coronado 13, Clark 3

Durango 16, The Meadows 0

Faith Lutheran 12, Las Vegas 10

Green Valley 11, Arbor View 5

Indian Springs 12, Round Mountain 4

Indian Springs 11, Round Mountain 1

Lake Mead 3, Needles 2

Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 1

Sierra Vista 8, Spring Valley 1

Silverado 16, Rancho 2

SLAM Academy 18, Cadence 3

Tech 8, Bonanza 2

Virgin Valley 13, Cimarron-Memorial 2

White Pine 22, Awaken Christian 5

White Pine 13, Awaken Christian 1

Softball

Basic 16, Doral Academy 3

Bonanza 9, Eldorado 7

Boulder City 15, The Meadows 0

Cadence 16, Durango 6

Cimarron-Memorial 18, Desert Pines 2

Desert Oasis 15, Las Vegas 0

Foothill 9, Chaparral 1

Mater East 14, Democracy Prep 0

Needles 16, Lake Mead 0

Needles 15, Lake Mead 0

Rancho 9, Legacy 2

Round Mountain 18, Indian Springs 2

Round Mountain 17, Indian Springs 2

Sierra Vista 6, Spring Valley 3

Tech d. Mojave, forfeit

Virgin Valley 20, Cheyenne 4

White Pine 8, Awaken Christian 1

White Pine 16, Awaken Christian 1

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal