Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball and softball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Austin Angelo, Sierra Vista: The senior pitcher scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out five, to earn the win as the Mountain Lions downed Spring Valley 8-1.
— Brock Barlow, Tech: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and the Roadrunners finished with 15 hits to beat Bonanza 8-2.
— Giovanni Guariglia, Silverado: The sophomore went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Skyhawks to a 16-2 win over Rancho.
— Bridger Knudson, Green Valley: The senior went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the Gators’ 11-5 win over Arbor View.
— Jayden Shuford, Durango: The junior had two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Trailblazers to a 16-0 win over The Meadows.
Softball
— Brooklynn Braun, Rancho: The junior pitcher went the distance, striking out 13, to earn the victory in the Rams’ 9-2 win over Legacy.
— Kamryn Castillo, Sierra Vista: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as the Mountain Lions rallied for a 6-3 win over Spring Valley.
— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bulldogs past Cheyenne 20-4.
— Camryn Reyes, Mater East: The junior pitcher struck out 15 while tossing a five-inning two hitter and also went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs to help the Knights cruise past Democracy Prep 14-0.
— Kenya Valdivia Butler, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior went 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Spartans to an 18-2 victory over Desert Pines.
Scores
Baseball
Boulder City 16, Democracy Prep 1
Coronado 13, Clark 3
Durango 16, The Meadows 0
Faith Lutheran 12, Las Vegas 10
Green Valley 11, Arbor View 5
Indian Springs 12, Round Mountain 4
Indian Springs 11, Round Mountain 1
Lake Mead 3, Needles 2
Pahrump Valley 13, Mojave 1
Sierra Vista 8, Spring Valley 1
Silverado 16, Rancho 2
SLAM Academy 18, Cadence 3
Tech 8, Bonanza 2
Virgin Valley 13, Cimarron-Memorial 2
White Pine 22, Awaken Christian 5
White Pine 13, Awaken Christian 1
Softball
Basic 16, Doral Academy 3
Bonanza 9, Eldorado 7
Boulder City 15, The Meadows 0
Cadence 16, Durango 6
Cimarron-Memorial 18, Desert Pines 2
Desert Oasis 15, Las Vegas 0
Foothill 9, Chaparral 1
Mater East 14, Democracy Prep 0
Needles 16, Lake Mead 0
Needles 15, Lake Mead 0
Rancho 9, Legacy 2
Round Mountain 18, Indian Springs 2
Round Mountain 17, Indian Springs 2
Sierra Vista 6, Spring Valley 3
Tech d. Mojave, forfeit
Virgin Valley 20, Cheyenne 4
White Pine 8, Awaken Christian 1
White Pine 16, Awaken Christian 1
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal