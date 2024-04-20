Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.
Friday’s top high school performances:
Baseball
— Landon Baker, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Eagles had eight doubles in their 14-0 win over Chaparral.
— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ 11-0 win over Coronado.
— Ben Byington, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Gators to a 7-1 victory over Spring Valley.
— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and the Aggies held off a late Foothill rally for a 6-5 win.
— Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Bengals rolled past Eldorado 17-2.
Softball
— Jimena Barraza, Shadow Ridge: The senior had five hits and two RBIs as the Mustangs overcame an early deficit to beat Coronado 11-2.
— Makamae Eugenio, Bishop Gorman: The freshman pitcher earned the victory and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI as the Gaels defeated Green Valley 8-4.
— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 as the Panthers scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Liberty.
— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore pitcher struck out 10 while tossing a five-inning two-hitter, and also went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to 13-1 win over SLAM Academy.
Scores
Baseball
Arbor View 6, Foothill 5
Bonanza 17, Eldorado 2
Boulder City 14, Chaparral 0
Canyon Springs 9, Democracy Prep 4
Cheyenne 7, Doral Academy 0
Cimarron-Memorial 15, Valley 0
Durango 10, Rancho 2
Green Valley 7, Spring Valley 1
Lake Mead 10, Awaken Christian 0
Lake Mead 13, Awaken Christian 4
Las Vegas 11, Coronado 0
Moapa Valley 10, Mater East 1
Needles 11, White Pine 2
Palo Verde 17, Liberty 4
Shadow Ridge 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Sierra Vista 17, Del Sol 0
Silverado 14, Desert Pines 2
SLAM Academy 19, Sunrise Mountain 1
Tech 8, Clark 6
The Meadows 4, Pahrump Valley 3 (8)
Tonopah 15, Beatty 0
Tonopah 12, Beatty 1
Virgin Valley d. Mojave, forfeit
Western 17, Cadence 1
Softball
Awaken Christian 21, Lake Mead 13
Awaken Christian 9, Lake Mead 8
Bishop Gorman 8, Green Valley 4
Indian Springs 20, Beaver Dam 1
Indian Springs 11, Beaver Dam 1
Laughlin 18, GV Christian 0
Needles 8, White Pine 5
Needles 11, White Pine 0
Pahranagat Valley 14, Mountain View 0
Pahranagat Valley 11, Mountain View 0
Palo Verde 5, Liberty 3
Round Mountain 21, Sandy Valley 3
Round Mountain 18, Sandy Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 11, Coronado 2
Virgin Valley 13, SLAM Academy 1
Boys volleyball
Bonanza 3, Sunrise Valley 2
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal