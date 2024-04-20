Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school baseball, softball and boys volleyball action.

Friday’s top high school performances:

Baseball

— Landon Baker, Boulder City: The senior went 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs, and the Eagles had eight doubles in their 14-0 win over Chaparral.

— Bryden Bull, Las Vegas: The junior went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in the Wildcats’ 11-0 win over Coronado.

— Ben Byington, Green Valley: The senior went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Gators to a 7-1 victory over Spring Valley.

— Jase DeSantis, Arbor View: The junior went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and the Aggies held off a late Foothill rally for a 6-5 win.

— Jacob Santistevan, Bonanza: The junior went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs as the Bengals rolled past Eldorado 17-2.

Softball

— Jimena Barraza, Shadow Ridge: The senior had five hits and two RBIs as the Mustangs overcame an early deficit to beat Coronado 11-2.

— Makamae Eugenio, Bishop Gorman: The freshman pitcher earned the victory and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI as the Gaels defeated Green Valley 8-4.

— Taylor Johns, Palo Verde: The sophomore went 3-for-4 as the Panthers scored three runs in the first inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Liberty.

— Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore pitcher struck out 10 while tossing a five-inning two-hitter, and also went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs to 13-1 win over SLAM Academy.

Scores

Baseball

Arbor View 6, Foothill 5

Bonanza 17, Eldorado 2

Boulder City 14, Chaparral 0

Canyon Springs 9, Democracy Prep 4

Cheyenne 7, Doral Academy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 15, Valley 0

Durango 10, Rancho 2

Green Valley 7, Spring Valley 1

Lake Mead 10, Awaken Christian 0

Lake Mead 13, Awaken Christian 4

Las Vegas 11, Coronado 0

Moapa Valley 10, Mater East 1

Needles 11, White Pine 2

Palo Verde 17, Liberty 4

Shadow Ridge 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Sierra Vista 17, Del Sol 0

Silverado 14, Desert Pines 2

SLAM Academy 19, Sunrise Mountain 1

Tech 8, Clark 6

The Meadows 4, Pahrump Valley 3 (8)

Tonopah 15, Beatty 0

Tonopah 12, Beatty 1

Virgin Valley d. Mojave, forfeit

Western 17, Cadence 1

Softball

Awaken Christian 21, Lake Mead 13

Awaken Christian 9, Lake Mead 8

Bishop Gorman 8, Green Valley 4

Indian Springs 20, Beaver Dam 1

Indian Springs 11, Beaver Dam 1

Laughlin 18, GV Christian 0

Needles 8, White Pine 5

Needles 11, White Pine 0

Pahranagat Valley 14, Mountain View 0

Pahranagat Valley 11, Mountain View 0

Palo Verde 5, Liberty 3

Round Mountain 21, Sandy Valley 3

Round Mountain 18, Sandy Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 11, Coronado 2

Virgin Valley 13, SLAM Academy 1

Boys volleyball

Bonanza 3, Sunrise Valley 2

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal