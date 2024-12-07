Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Democracy Prep guard Jamarian Taylor drives the ball during a boys basketball game between Mater East and Democracy Prep at Democracy Preparatory Academy’s Agassi Campus on Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Aiden Birch, Boulder City: The senior recorded 21 points and five rebounds in the Eagles’ 74-39 win over SLAM Academy.

— AJ Duke, Legacy: The senior led his team with 26 points as the Longhorns beat Foothill 71-65.

— Kayden Goss, Silverado: The junior racked up 36 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals to lead the Skyhawks past Sky Pointe 70-58.

— Amare Oba, Basic: The junior scored 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolves hit key free throws in the final minute to beat Chaparral 70-65.

— Jakoi Lide, Rancho: The senior scored 27 points to help the Rams beat Nogales (Ariz.) 62-50.

Girls basketball

— Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The senior finished with 19 points in the Pirates’ 55-7 win over Parowan.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior collected 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals as the Mountain Lions fell 50-43 to Whitehorse (Utah).

— Emma Herpin, Faith Lutheran: The senior scored 11 points to help the Crusaders defeat Pyramid Lake 37-30.

— Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior logged 16 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Spartans to a 46-25 win over Silverado.

— Ashanti Stewart, Desert Pines: The senior had 12 points and eight rebounds in the Pioneers’ 49-37 victory over Palo Verde.

Scores

Boys basketball

ALA Gilbert North (Ariz.) 73, Durango 67

Basic 70, Chaparral 65

Bishop Gorman 65, Jesuit (Calif.) 52

Boulder City 74, SLAM Academy 39

Faith Lutheran 66, Bonanza 41

Legacy 71, Foothill 65

Mojave 81, Green Valley 51

Rancho 62, Nogales (Ariz.) 50

Silverado 70, Sky Pointe 58

Girls basketball

Amplus Academy 32, Beaver Dam 25

Cimarron-Memorial 46, Silverado 25

Desert Pines 49, Palo Verde 37

Eureka 56, GV Christian 14

Faith Lutheran 37, Pyramid Lake 30

Moapa Valley 55, Parowan (Utah) 7

Needles 51, Moapa Valley 28

Reno 48, Faith Lutheran 44

SLAM Academy 66, Sunrise Mountain 39

Whitehorse (Utah) 50, Sierra Vista 43

Flag football

Bishop Gorman 33, Clark 0

Cadence 54, Desert Pines 7

Coronado 58, Cheyenne 0

Green Valley 51, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Shadow Ridge 26, Mojave 6

Tech 34, Western 0

