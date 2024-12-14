Friday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.
High school scores, top performances:
Boys basketball
— Caden Briscoe, Pahrump Valley: The junior nailed the decisive 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lift the Trojans to a 49-48 win over Moapa Valley.
— Daniel Brown, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 23 points in the Spartans’ 69-54 victory over Desert Oasis.
— Malaki Harris, Eldorado: The freshman had 11 points and eight rebounds to help the Firehawks beat Cristo Rey 59-28.
— D’Anthony Rabb, Legacy: The senior posted 22 points as the Longhorns defeated Las Vegas 86-55.
Girls basketball
— Mia Ervin, Spring Valley: The senior scored 27 points, and the Grizzlies held on to edge Desert Pines 52-49.
— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with 23 points in the Mountain Lions’ 48-6 victory over Green Valley.
— Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The junior scored a game-high 24 points to help the Cougars defeat Las Vegas 85-40.
— Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 19 points as the Eagles beat GV Christian 46-38.
Flag football
— Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The senior passed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs cruised to a 26-6 victory over Arbor View.
— Cory Livingston, Sierra Vista: The senior had seven receptions for 130 yards and two TDs to help the Mountain Lions roll past Sky Pointe 36-6.
— Maya Nisson, Sloan Canyon: The senior completed six of 12 passes for 58 yards and two TDs and also nabbed an interception on defense to help the Pirates beat Valley 20-0.
— Taedyn Parks, Clark: The junior completed 8 of 15 passes for 144 yards and three TDs to lead the Chargers to a 25-6 win over Rancho.
— Natalee Ramos, Basic: The sophomore passed for 115 yards and four TDs and rushed for 75 yards as the Wolves defeated SLAM Academy 31-12.
Scores
Boys basketball
Bishop Gorman 70, Faith Lutheran 53
Cimarron-Memorial 69, Desert Oasis 54
Democracy Prep 83, Virgin Valley 55
Eldorado 59, Cristo Rey 28
Foothill 52, American Leadership Academy (Ariz.) 34
Founders Academy 36, Lund 20
Founders Academy 37, Tonopah 15
Legacy 86, Las Vegas 55
Liberty Baptist 36, Tonopah 27
Liberty Baptist 27, Lund 27
Needles 67, White Pine 36
Pahrump Valley 49, Moapa Valley 48
The Meadows 82, SLAM Academy 53
Word of Life 34, Beatty 11
Girls basketball
Boulder City 46, GV Christian 38
Coronado 85, Las Vegas 40
McDermitt 68, Beatty 18
Moapa Valley 34, Pahrump Valley 17
Needles 58, White Pine 34
Priory (Calif.) 43, Centennial 34
Sierra Vista 48, Green Valley 6
Spring Valley 52, Desert Pines 49
Virginia City 78, Founders Academy 16
Flag football
Basic 31, SLAM Academy 12
Bonanza 24, Mater East 6
Cadence 33, Faith Lutheran 6
Clark 25, Rancho 6
Doral Academy 26, Coral Academy 12
Palo Verde 26, Las Vegas 19
Shadow Ridge 26, Arbor View 6
Sierra Vista 36, Sky Pointe 6
Sloan Canyon 20, Valley 0
Tech 21, Coronado 14
Jeff Wollard Review-Journal