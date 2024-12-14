Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Palo Verde bowler Jonathon Christ bowls during a high school bowling match at the Orleans on Dec. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Caden Briscoe, Pahrump Valley: The junior nailed the decisive 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter to lift the Trojans to a 49-48 win over Moapa Valley.

— Daniel Brown, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged 23 points in the Spartans’ 69-54 victory over Desert Oasis.

— Malaki Harris, Eldorado: The freshman had 11 points and eight rebounds to help the Firehawks beat Cristo Rey 59-28.

— D’Anthony Rabb, Legacy: The senior posted 22 points as the Longhorns defeated Las Vegas 86-55.

Girls basketball

— Mia Ervin, Spring Valley: The senior scored 27 points, and the Grizzlies held on to edge Desert Pines 52-49.

— Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The junior finished with 23 points in the Mountain Lions’ 48-6 victory over Green Valley.

— Scarlet Lopez, Coronado: The junior scored a game-high 24 points to help the Cougars defeat Las Vegas 85-40.

— Makenzie Martorano, Boulder City: The sophomore scored 19 points as the Eagles beat GV Christian 46-38.

Flag football

— Aubree Davis, Shadow Ridge: The senior passed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as the Mustangs cruised to a 26-6 victory over Arbor View.

— Cory Livingston, Sierra Vista: The senior had seven receptions for 130 yards and two TDs to help the Mountain Lions roll past Sky Pointe 36-6.

— Maya Nisson, Sloan Canyon: The senior completed six of 12 passes for 58 yards and two TDs and also nabbed an interception on defense to help the Pirates beat Valley 20-0.

— Taedyn Parks, Clark: The junior completed 8 of 15 passes for 144 yards and three TDs to lead the Chargers to a 25-6 win over Rancho.

— Natalee Ramos, Basic: The sophomore passed for 115 yards and four TDs and rushed for 75 yards as the Wolves defeated SLAM Academy 31-12.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bishop Gorman 70, Faith Lutheran 53

Cimarron-Memorial 69, Desert Oasis 54

Democracy Prep 83, Virgin Valley 55

Eldorado 59, Cristo Rey 28

Foothill 52, American Leadership Academy (Ariz.) 34

Founders Academy 36, Lund 20

Founders Academy 37, Tonopah 15

Legacy 86, Las Vegas 55

Liberty Baptist 36, Tonopah 27

Liberty Baptist 27, Lund 27

Needles 67, White Pine 36

Pahrump Valley 49, Moapa Valley 48

The Meadows 82, SLAM Academy 53

Word of Life 34, Beatty 11

Girls basketball

Boulder City 46, GV Christian 38

Coronado 85, Las Vegas 40

McDermitt 68, Beatty 18

Moapa Valley 34, Pahrump Valley 17

Needles 58, White Pine 34

Priory (Calif.) 43, Centennial 34

Sierra Vista 48, Green Valley 6

Spring Valley 52, Desert Pines 49

Virginia City 78, Founders Academy 16

Flag football

Basic 31, SLAM Academy 12

Bonanza 24, Mater East 6

Cadence 33, Faith Lutheran 6

Clark 25, Rancho 6

Doral Academy 26, Coral Academy 12

Palo Verde 26, Las Vegas 19

Shadow Ridge 26, Arbor View 6

Sierra Vista 36, Sky Pointe 6

Sloan Canyon 20, Valley 0

Tech 21, Coronado 14

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal