Friday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

No. 1 Palo Verde downs No. 5 Liberty in flag football — PHOTOS

Joshua Jeeter of Coral Academy readies himself to launch the ball during a high school bowling match between Coral Academy and Eldorado at The Orleans on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school scores, top performances:

Boys basketball

— Bryce Iwuoha, Centennial: The junior scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bulldogs past Las Vegas 90-60.

— Lantz Stephenson, Coronado: The senior scored 23 points to help lift the Cougars over Spring Valley 95-47.

— Dante Steward, Liberty: The junior recorded 15 points in the Patriots’ 72-59 victory over Durango.

— Deymien Tunis, Green Valley: The senior had 15 points as the Gators edged Desert Oasis 50-46.

— Luke Wright, Boulder City: The senior nailed six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, four assists and three rebounds to help the Eagles beat Chaparral 78-63.

Girls basketball

— Mya Harper, Desert Pines: The senior collected 13 points and four assists while helping the Jaguars cruise past Clark 71-17.

— Kiera Kauhi, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior racked up 19 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists in the Spartans’ 46-30 win over Green Valley.

— Jasmine Legardy, Canyon Springs: The sophomore posted 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Pioneers’ 40-26 victory over Durango.

— Laila Lwaba, Western: The sophomore finished with 18 points, seven steals and four assists in the Warriors’ 48-20 win over Doral Academy.

— Tatum Meatoga, Basic: The senior scored 17 points, and the Wolves pulled away in the final minute for a 48-43 victory over Foothill.

Flag football

— Asia Johnson, Sunrise Mountain: The senior passed for two touchdowns, rushed for a TD and returned one of her three interceptions for a score to lead the Miners past Cimarron-Memorial 34-6.

— Patricia Monacelli, Cadence: The sophomore had four receptions for 41 yards and pulled down four interceptions on defense in the Cougars’ 25-13 victory over Sierra Vista.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The sophomore had 60 receiving yards for two TDs, 147 rushing yards and two interceptions on defense to help the Aggies hold off Coronado for a 25-19 victory.

— Noelle Payne, Boulder City: The senior carried 15 times for 139 yards and a TD to lead the Eagles to a 19-6 win over SLAM Academy.

— Presley Walker, Shadow Ridge: The freshman carried for 129 yards and a TD as the Mustangs rolled past Coral Academy 52-0.

Scores

Boys basketball

Bonanza 68, Doral Academy 63

Boulder City 78, Chaparral 63

Centennial 90, Las Vegas 60

Coronado 95, Spring Valley 47

Faith Lutheran 74, Sunrise Mountain 27

Green Valley 50, Desert Oasis 46

Liberty 72, Durango 59

Liberty Baptist 75, Mountain View 24

Pahranagat Valley 54, Word of Life 33

Girls basketball

American Heritage 39, Coral Cadence 21

Amplus Academy 34, Bonanza 30

Basic 48, Foothill 43

Boulder City 51, Coral Academy 47

Cadence 28, Cristo Rey 14

Canyon Springs 40, Durango 26

Cimarron-Memorial 46, Green Valley 30

Desert Oasis 66, Sierra Vista 48

Desert Pines 71, Clark 17

Indian Springs 42, Beatty 17

Losee 69, Tech 13

Mater East 66, Chaparral 8

SLAM Academy 52, Pahrump Valley 32

Virgin Valley 60, Moapa Valley 26

Western 48, Doral Academy 20

Flag football

Arbor View 25, Coronado 19

Boulder City 19, SLAM Academy 6

Cadence 25, Sierra Vista 13

Canyon Springs 31, Clark 12

Desert Oasis 49, Moapa Valley 6

Mojave 25, Chaparral 0

Shadow Ridge 52, Coral Academy 0

Sloan Canyon 43, Doral Academy 8

Sunrise Mountain 34, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Virgin Valley 30, Mater East 0

Jeff Wollard Review-Journal