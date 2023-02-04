Friday’s high school scores, top performers
Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.
Friday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows: The senior guard scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 78-37 victory over Founders Academy.
Kenneth Ned, Spring Valley: The junior guard led the way with 16 points, eight assists and six steals as the Grizzlies beat Sierra Vista 71-38.
Toby Roberts, Centennial: The senior had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bulldogs edge Desert Pines 74-69.
Caleb Roston, Rancho: The junior guard scored 14 points to help the Rams roll to a 70-24 victory over Eldorado.
CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard logged 22 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists to help the Rattlers defeat Silverado 66-41.
Girls
Kennedy Barrow, Boulder City: The senior forward finished with 16 points in the Eagles’ 65-51 win over Tech.
Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward scored 13 points to help the Pirates defeat Coral Academy 42-29.
Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior had 13 points and six rebounds as the Panthers beat Cheyenne 61-28.
Abbigail Ramos, Pahrump Valley: The junior scored a game-high 12 points to help the Trojans defeat SLAM Nevada 48-20.
Savanna Stokes, Silverado: The sophomore had 23 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists to lead the Skyhawks past Mojave 56-30.
Scores
Boys
Boulder City 70, Tech 48
Centennial 74, Desert Pines 69
Coral Academy 53, Cadence 47
Las Vegas 77, Doral Academy 22
Bishop Gorman 68, Durango 64
Sandy Valley 55, Indian Springs 30
Legacy 76, Shadow Ridge 67
Liberty 69, Palo Verde 34
SLAM Nevada 55, Pahrump Valley 24
Lund 44, Beatty 43
Needles 61, Lincoln County 58
The Meadows 78, Founders Academy 37
Rancho 70, Eldorado 24
Mojave 66, Silverado 41
Spring Valley 71, Sierra Vista 38
Green Valley 69, Western 55
White Pine 51, Laughlin 41
Girls
Boulder City 65, Tech 51
Indian Springs 38, Sandy Valley 30
Moapa Valley 42, Coral Academy 29
Pahrump Valley 48, SLAM Nevada 20
Sierra Vista 61, Cheyenne 28
Silverado 56, Mojave 30
Beaver Dam 43, Mountain View 19
Pahranagat Valley 35, Round Mountain 26
Needles 51, Lincoln County 50
Palo Verde 61, Cheyenne 28