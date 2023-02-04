Friday’s high school scores, top performers

Check out the scores and top performances from Friday’s high school basketball action.

Friday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Jake Bevacqua, The Meadows: The senior guard scored 20 points to lead the Mustangs to a 78-37 victory over Founders Academy.

Kenneth Ned, Spring Valley: The junior guard led the way with 16 points, eight assists and six steals as the Grizzlies beat Sierra Vista 71-38.

Toby Roberts, Centennial: The senior had 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bulldogs edge Desert Pines 74-69.

Caleb Roston, Rancho: The junior guard scored 14 points to help the Rams roll to a 70-24 victory over Eldorado.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard logged 22 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists to help the Rattlers defeat Silverado 66-41.

Girls

Kennedy Barrow, Boulder City: The senior forward finished with 16 points in the Eagles’ 65-51 win over Tech.

Claire Cox, Moapa Valley: The sophomore forward scored 13 points to help the Pirates defeat Coral Academy 42-29.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde: The senior had 13 points and six rebounds as the Panthers beat Cheyenne 61-28.

Abbigail Ramos, Pahrump Valley: The junior scored a game-high 12 points to help the Trojans defeat SLAM Nevada 48-20.

Savanna Stokes, Silverado: The sophomore had 23 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals and six assists to lead the Skyhawks past Mojave 56-30.

Scores

Boys

Boulder City 70, Tech 48

Centennial 74, Desert Pines 69

Coral Academy 53, Cadence 47

Las Vegas 77, Doral Academy 22

Bishop Gorman 68, Durango 64

Sandy Valley 55, Indian Springs 30

Legacy 76, Shadow Ridge 67

Liberty 69, Palo Verde 34

SLAM Nevada 55, Pahrump Valley 24

Lund 44, Beatty 43

Needles 61, Lincoln County 58

The Meadows 78, Founders Academy 37

Rancho 70, Eldorado 24

Mojave 66, Silverado 41

Spring Valley 71, Sierra Vista 38

Green Valley 69, Western 55

White Pine 51, Laughlin 41

Girls

Boulder City 65, Tech 51

Indian Springs 38, Sandy Valley 30

Moapa Valley 42, Coral Academy 29

Pahrump Valley 48, SLAM Nevada 20

Silverado 56, Mojave 30

Beaver Dam 43, Mountain View 19

Pahranagat Valley 35, Round Mountain 26

Needles 51, Lincoln County 50

Palo Verde 61, Cheyenne 28