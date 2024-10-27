Girls volleyball playoff preview: Gorman, Coronado lead 5A

The girls volleyball playoffs begin Monday. Bishop Gorman and Coronado have won the past two Class 5A state titles and are the favorites again.

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) spikes the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman and Coronado have won the past two Class 5A girls volleyball state titles.

The Gaels defeated Coronado last year to win the title, and the Cougars claimed the championship in 2022.

The teams appear to be on a collision course to play for the title again this season.

The playoffs begin Monday with 4A state first-round action. The playoffs in 5A and 3A begin with Southern Region quarterfinals Tuesday.

Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A

League champions: Bishop Gorman (Desert), Coronado (Mountain)

Favorite: Bishop Gorman.

Bishop Gorman (24-8) returns most of its key contributors from last year’s state title team. Junior Ayanna Watson, a Pitt commit, leads the state with 597 kills and is second with a .541 hitting percentage. Trinity Thompson, who has also committed to Pitt, leads the state with 1,030 assists.

The Gaels have not dropped a set to a local opponent this season. Their last loss to a Nevada school was against Reno High in 2022 in a 5A state semifinal.

Dark horse: None.

Bishop Gorman and Coronado (27-4) should meet for the Southern Region title and qualify for the state tournament at Spanish Springs.

The Cougars return most of their core from last year’s state runner-up team that was mostly made up of sophomores. UNLV commit Julie Beckham leads a balanced Coronado attack with 313 kills.

Potential first-round upset: No. 3M Centennial at No. 2D Shadow Ridge.

Centennial finished third in the tougher Mountain League. The Bulldogs defeated Shadow Ridge in a tournament in two sets and lost a five-set thriller to the Mustangs on Sept. 26.

Class 4A

League champions: Rancho (Desert), Durango (Lake), Spring Valley (Mountain), Cimarron-Memorial (Sky)

Favorite: Durango.

Durango’s only losses this season have come against 5A or out-of-state opponents. The Trailblazers (23-10) have not dropped a set against 4A opponents and return most of their core from last year’s state title team.

Angelina Guerrero leads Durango with 407 kills, a .409 hitting percentage and 56 aces. She was the 4A state player of the year last season and a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

Dark horse: None.

With how dominant Durango has been, no one will likely give them a challenge. Cimarron-Memorial is on the opposite side of the bracket and wouldn’t face Durango until the state title game. Cimarron-Memorial and Durango did not play in the regular season.

Potential first-round upset: No. 3S Green Valley over No. 2M Sky Pointe.

Green Valley finished third in the tougher Sky League and defeated Sky Pointe in two sets in a tournament in August.

Class 3A

League champions: Moapa Valley (Desert), The Meadows (Mountain)

Co-favorites: The Meadows and Moapa Valley.

The Meadows (16-5) won the 3A state title last season and looked like the clear favorite to repeat. Then the Mustangs faced Moapa Valley (21-10) on Sept. 25. The Pirates won a five-set thriller and showed the teams are evenly matched atop 3A.

Dark horse: None.

Winning a set against Moapa Valley or The Meadows was a challenge for 3A teams this season. Moapa Valley dropped just one set in nine league games, and The Meadows lost four in 12 league games.

Potential first-round upset: No. 3D Cheyenne over No. 2M Boulder City.

Boulder City was last year’s state runner-up but graduated most of its top contributors. Cheyenne was the one 3A team to take a set off Moapa Valley.

Girls volleyball playoff schedule

All games at higher seed at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class 5A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

No. 4D Faith Lutheran at No. 1M Coronado

No. 3M Centennial at No. 2D Shadow Ridge

No. 4M Palo Verde at No. 1D Bishop Gorman

No. 3D Foothill at No. 2M Arbor View

Class 4A

State tournament

(Leagues: D=Desert, L=Lake, M=Mountain, S=Sky)

Monday

First round

No. 3D Canyon Springs at No. 2L Legacy

No. 3L Doral Academy at No. 2D Cadence

No. 3M Coral Academy at No. 2S Tech

No. 3S Green Valley at No. 2M Sky Pointe

Wednesday

State quarterfinals

Canyon Springs-Legacy winner at No. 1S Cimarron-Memorial

Doral Academy-Cadence winner at No. 1M Spring Valley

Coral Academy-Tech winner at No. 1L Durango

Green Valley-Sky Pointe winner at No. 1D Rancho

Class 3A

Southern Region playoffs

(Leagues: D=Desert, M=Mountain)

Tuesday

Region quarterfinals

No. 4D Mater East at No. 1M The Meadows

No. 3M SLAM Academy at No. 2D Virgin Valley

No. 4M Sloan Canyon at No. 1D Moapa Valley

No. 3D Cheyenne at No. 2M Boulder City