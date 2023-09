Gorman, Liberty lead 5A football rankings

Bishop Gorman is ranked No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A football rankings. The Gaels open league play against No. 2 Liberty at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Liberty wide receiver Jayden Robertson (7) looks to tackle a St. Louis player during an Island Classic game at Liberty High School on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada high school rankings

Football

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman, Division I (4-0)

2. Liberty, Division I (3-1)

3. Desert Pines, Division I (2-1)

4. Arbor View, Division I (1-2)

5. Shadow Ridge, Division I (3-1)

6. Foothill, Division II (3-1)

7. Faith Lutheran, Division II (2-2)

8. Basic, Division II (2-1)

9. Silverado, Division I (2-2)

10. Sierra Vista, Division II (1-1)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman closed out the nonleague portion of its schedule with a dominant 56-28 win over Centennial (California). … Liberty cruised past Coronado 49-7 in its 5A Division I league opener. Gorman hosts Liberty at 7 p.m. Friday in the Gaels’ league opener. … Desert Pines put away Silverado 35-14. … Arbor View picked up its first win of the season in a 45-28 effort at Shadow Ridge. … The Mustangs host Desert Pines at 6 p.m. Friday.

Foothill downed Durango 47-7 in its 5A Division II opener. … Faith Lutheran snapped a two-game skid with a 30-14 victory over Green Valley. … Basic survived in a 14-13 road win at Sierra Vista. … Silverado is off this week. … Sierra Vista plays at Durango at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Class 4A

1. Centennial (3-1)

2. Canyon Springs (3-1)

3. Somerset-Losee (2-2)

4. Sunrise Mountain (2-1)

5. Mojave (1-1)

Around 4A: Centennial faced a test from Somerset-Losee in its Desert League opener and pulled away for a 38-28 win. … Canyon Springs cruised past Cadence 41-9. … Somerset-Losee hosts Bonanza at 6 p.m. Thursday. … Sunrise Mountain rolled to a 46-6 win over Valley. … After two cancellations, Mojave picked up its first win of the season in a 56-0 effort against Western.

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (3-1)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. SLAM Academy (2-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (2-1)

5. Boulder City (2-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley opened up league play with a 51-7 win at The Meadows. … Virgin Valley took care of Democracy Prep in a 35-6 victory. … SLAM Academy rolled past Pahrump Valley 33-6. The Bulls play at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday in a meeting between the South’s two state semifinalists from last season. … Pahrump Valley hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday. … Boulder City handed Mater East its first loss 22-13.

Girls volleyball

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman (7-3)

2. Coronado (3-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (9-2)

4. Centennial (10-1)

5. Shadow Ridge (11-7)

Class 4A

1. Tech (12-3)

2. Legacy (13-6)

3. Durango (8-6)

4. Rancho (6-1)

5. Coral Academy (4-0)

Class 3A

1. Boulder City (7-6)

2. The Meadows (8-3)

3. Moapa Valley (9-7)

4. Virgin Valley (4-2)

5. Sloan Canyon (3-7)

Games to watch

All games at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Mojave at Durango, 5 p.m.

Bishop Gorman at Faith Lutheran

Centennial at Liberty

Palo Verde at Arbor View

Coronado at Desert Oasis

Chaparral at Spring Valley

Rancho at Sloan Canyon

Thursday

Bonanza at Coral Academy

Moapa Valley at Boulder City

Virgin Valley at Pahrump Valley

Boys soccer

Class 5A

1. Palo Verde (6-1-1)

2. Coronado (6-1-0)

3. Las Vegas (5-1-1)

4. Arbor View (2-1-1)

5. Western (3-1-0)

Class 4A

1. Faith Lutheran (7-1)

2. Liberty (6-1-1)

3. Canyon Springs (10-2)

4. Tech (8-4-0)

5. Sierra Vista (5-2-0)

Class 3A

1. Virgin Valley (6-0-0)

2. SLAM Academy (5-1-0)

3. Equipo Academy (2-3-0)

4. Del Sol (4-3-0)

5. Mater East (2-2)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 unless otherwise noted

Tuesday

Canyon Springs at Faith Lutheran

Las Vegas at Western

Bishop Gorman at Coronado

SLAM Academy at The Meadows

Palo Verde at Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.

Eldorado at Arbor View, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Canyon Springs at Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Cimarron-Memorial at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.

Virgin Valley at Equipo Academy, 4 p.m.

Arbor View at Sunrise Mountain

Palo Verde at Western, 6 p.m.

Eldorado at Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.

Girls soccer

Class 5A

1. Coronado (8-1-2)

2. Bishop Gorman (7-2-0)

3. Faith Lutheran (5-2-1)

4. Liberty (3-1-1)

5. Palo Verde (2-2-4)

Class 4A

1. Foothill (6-0-2)

2. Centennial (5-1-2)

3. Tech (5-0-0)

4. Green Valley (5-1-3)

5. Doral Academy (3-0-1)

Class 3A

1. Pahrump Valley (5-1-1)

2. Equipo Academy (5-1-1)

3. SLAM Academy (5-2-0)

4. Virgin Valley (3-0-2)

5. Sunrise Mountain (3-0-0)

Games to watch

All games at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Wednesday

Pahrump Valley at Boulder City, 3:30 p.m.

Silverado at Centennial

Faith Lutheran at Coronado

Palo Verde at Shadow Ridge

Green Valley at Basic, 5 p.m.

SLAM Academy at Sunrise Mountain, 6 p.m.