High school notebook: Faith Lutheran girls golf excited for state

Faith Lutheran’s girls golf team made the 5A state tournament this year and believes it has a legitimate shot to win it all.

Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth lines up her putt during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez drives her ball down to hole 11 during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Macy Garth watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez watches her ball drive down the fairway during the 5A Desert League girls golf match at The Revere Golf Club, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Few things have changed in 5A girls golf since Coronado won the state championship a year ago. But Faith Lutheran coach CJ Schmid is thankful at least one thing is different.

The Crusaders join Bishop Gorman, Clark and Coronado, who all made the state tournament last season, to complete the four-team field for this year’s event. The two-day, 36-hole competition begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Boulder City Municipal.

Faith Lutheran nabbed the final spot from Palo Verde on a tiebreaker. Schmid believes his team has a legitimate shot of winning.

“There is so much parity,” Schmid said. “I love that.”

Coronado won the team championship last year and the Cougars’ Ali Mulhall claimed the individual title. Mulhall graduated, but Coronado still looks like the team to beat.

The Crusaders and the Cougars will represent the Desert League. Bishop Gorman and Clark will play for the Mountain League.

“I’m really excited,” Schmid said. “Coronado, Bishop Gorman and Clark are always so good, but I really like our chances.”

Coronado will enter the state tournament with momentum after dominating its final regular-season match Oct. 1 at Canyon Gate. Clark also won its final match at Siena.

Faith Lutheran’s Maddie Perez will enter as one of the individual favorites. Other top contenders include the Crusaders’ Macy Garth, Clark’s Alliah Jordan, Gorman’s Samantha Harris and Coronado’s Sophia Medlin, Berlin Biddinger and Grace Oh.

“Maddie has all the talent in the world, and I could see her winning this week,” Schmid said.

The 3A Southern Region tournament will also be held at Boulder City Municipal beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The Meadows, which won the event last year, will be joined by Boulder City, Coral Academy and Virgin Valley.

Virgin Valley’s Abi Llewellyn, who finished third in 2023, is among the favorites for the individual title. Other contenders include The Meadows’ Iris Sim and Boulder City’s Emmerson Hinds.

Boys tennis

5A state tennis playoffs began Monday with the higher seeds hosting quarterfinal matches.

No. 1 Faith Lutheran defeated No. 8 Basic 14-4 and No. 4 Palo Verde beat No. 5 Arbor View 14-4 as well. Faith Lutheran will host Palo Verde in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Coronado beat No. 7 Spring Valley 16-2 and No. 3 Bishop Gorman defeated No. 6 Shadow Ridge 10-2. The Gaels will play at Coronado at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In the 4A Southern Region tournament Saturday, No. 4D Durango defeated No. 5M Valley 10-7 at home and will travel to play No. 1M The Meadows in a quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Tuesday. No. 4M Silverado also beat No. 5D Sierra Vista at home and will travel to play No. 1D Centennial in a quarterfinal match at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 3A Southern Region tournament, top-seeded Boulder City beat No. 8 Cimarron-Memorial 11-1 at home Monday in a quarterfinal match. The Eagles will play either No. 4 Moapa Valley or No. 5 Virgin Valley in a semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

On the other side of the 3A bracket, No. 2 Pahrump Valley defeated No. 7 Sloan Canyon 18-0 at home and No. 3 Adelson beat No. 6 Coral Academy 11-7 at Whitney Mesa. Adelson will travel to play Pahrump in a semifinal match at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls tennis

In the 5A tournament, top-seeded Palo Verde defeated No. 8 Spring Valley 16-2 at home Saturday.

The Panthers will play No. 4 Faith Lutheran in a semifinal Tuesday. The Crusaders advanced by beating No. 4 Clark at home Monday.

Second-seeded Coronado defeated No. 7 Shadow Ridge 10-2 at home Saturday. The Cougars will play a semifinal match at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Gorman, which defeated No. 6 Liberty 10-2 Monday.

In 4A action, The Meadows defeated Sierra Vista 16-2 at home to advance to a Southern Region semifinal match against Centennial at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Doral and Foothill will face off in the other semifinal.

In the 3A Southern Region tournament, top-seeded Boulder City defeated No. 8 Mater East at home Saturday to advance to a semifinal match at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Boulder City will face either No. 4 Virgin Valley or No. 5 Moapa Valley. No. 2 Cimarron-Memorial and No. 3 Pahrump will meet Tuesday in the other semifinal.

Boys cross country

Desert Oasis’ Kenan Dagge won the 3-mile SNTCCCCA Open @ Vegas Elite Twilight Invitational at Liberty in 15 minutes, 19 seconds for his fourth victory of the season.

Green Valley’s Andrew Poirier (15:26) and Moapa Valley’s Mordechai Yadegar (15:33) rounded out the top three. The Gators edged Gorman by a point to win the team title.

At the Central Park Invitational at Central Park, California, Shadow Ridge’s Justin Rawe won the 3-mile varsity race in 14:40. The Mustangs finished fourth in the 44-team field.

Girls cross country

Gorman’s Gabriella Martinez won the 3-mile SNTCCCCA Open @ Vegas Elite Twilight Invitational with a time of 18:31. Clark’s Vianey Toledo placed second in 18:57 and the Gaels’ Madeline Labay finished third in 19:05.

Desert Oasis won the team title.

At the Central Park Invitational, Shadow Ridge’s Elynn Okuda covered the 3-mile course in 18:04 to place 13th in the 287-runner field. The Mustangs placed fourth in team scoring.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.