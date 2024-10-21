High school notebook: The Meadows’ tennis teams return to state meet

Last season ended in disappointing fashion for The Meadows’ tennis program after the boys and girls teams lost in the state finals, but both will get another chance this week.

The Meadows junior Steven Tian competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Last season ended in disappointing fashion for The Meadows’ tennis program after the boys and girls teams lost in the state finals.

But the Mustangs will get another chance this week, with both teams competing in the Class 4A state tennis playoffs at Bishop Manogue.

Boys tennis

Class 4A

The Meadows boys lost a marathon to Galena last year in a team title match that was decided by a tiebreaker. But Galena is out of the picture this year, and the Mustangs enter as the top seed from the Southern Region. They will open Thursday against the North’s No. 2 seed, Reno, with their semifinal match at 2:45 p.m.

Thursday’s other team semifinal will feature No. 2S Foothill against No. 1 Spanish Springs at 10:15 a.m. The Falcons also qualified last year, losing in the semifinals.

Southern Region champion Steven Tian will lead the way for The Meadows in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament beginning Friday with a 2:30 p.m. match against No. 4N Patrick Hayes of McQueen.

The Mustangs’ No. 1S doubles team of Henry Ahmed and Jacob Garber will play No. 4N Ryden Morrow and Wesley Piter of Galena at 2:30 p.m. Friday in their doubles quarterfinal.

The state team title match will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Singles and doubles action begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Class 3A

The Class 3A state tennis playoffs will take place beginning Thursday at Tahoe Donner Tennis Club in Truckee.

No. 2 Pahrump Valley will take on No. 1N South Tahoe in the first semifinal at 10:15 a.m.

Boulder City, the top-seeded Southern team, will play No. 2N Truckee at 2:45 p.m. The Eagles were defeated by South Tahoe in last year’s title match.

Adelson’s Ido Goren enters as the Southern Region’s top singles seed. He will face Truckee’s Ethan McCormick in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Boulder City’s Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo will enter the doubles tourney as the top seed from the South. They will play North Valleys’ Caden Birch and Kannan Isenberg at 2:30 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal.

Team championship action will begin at 9 a.m. Friday. Singles and doubles title matches will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Girls tennis

Class 4A

No. 1S The Meadows, the 2023 state runner-up, will play No. 2S Bishop Manogue in a 12:30 p.m. semifinal Thursday. All 3A matches will be played at Bishop Manogue.

No. 2S Doral Academy will play in the other semifinal at 8 a.m. against No. 1N Spanish Springs. The Dragons were eliminated in the semifinals last year.

Regional champion Sophia Yang will represent The Meadows as the top seed from the South and will play Spanish Springs’ Khloe LaFrance in a 1 p.m. singles quarterfinal Friday.

Yang’s teammates Miranda Paek and Shelby Feikes will enter as the Southern Region’s top seed in the doubles tourney and will face No. 4N Tiera Alonso and Aiella Gilbert of Bishop Manogue at 1 p.m. Friday.

The team title match will begin at 8 a.m. Friday. Singles and doubles title matches will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Class 3A

This year’s state tourney will be played at Tahoe Donner TC in Truckee, with No. 2S Cimarron-Memorial opening against No. 1N Truckee in the early semifinal at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Defending state champion Boulder City, the top seed from the South, will face No. 2N North Valleys at 12:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.

Adelson’s Yael Izkhakov enters as the top Southern seed and will play South Tahoe’s Gabby Lancelotti at 1 p.m. Friday in a singles quarterfinal.

Boulder City’s Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris enter the doubles tournament as the top Southern seed and will play No. 4N Kylie Shanley and Inriana Jacquez of North Valleys at 1 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

The title match will begin at 8 a.m. Friday. Singles and doubles title matches will start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Boys cross country

Regional races for all Southern divisions will take place Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, and all will be 5 kilometers. The 5A boys will start at 8:30 a.m.

Kennan Dagge of Desert Oasis will enter as the top seed with a previous best 5K time of 14 minutes, 58 seconds.

The 4A Desert Region race starts at 10:10 a.m., followed by the 4A Mountain race at 10:40 a.m. and the 3A Southern race at 1:05 p.m.

At last week’s Valley Weekday race at Valley High, Samuel Vinocur of The Meadows won the 3-kilometer event in 10:12 over teammate Kim Grayson, who finished six seconds behind for second place. Valley placed all five scorers in the top 11 to win the team title.

At the Las Vegas Weekday race last week, Western’s Yahir Sanchez finished the 5K race first in 19:07, while teammates Colby Sulliban (19:53) and Jeremiah Naoum (20:28) took second and third to help the Vikings win the team scoring.

At the Bishop Gorman Weekday race last week at Floyd Lamb Park, Jose Garcia of Desert Oasis covered the 2-mile course in 12:07 for the individual victory, followed by teammate Brycen Lee (12:23). Palo Verde edged the Gaels 39-40 for the team title.

At Faith Lutheran, Sky Pointe’s Jack Medina won the 5K Faith Lutheran Harvest Fest Invite in 15:23 last week to help his team earn the team title.

Girls cross country

Regional races for all girls divisions will take place Friday at Veterans Memorial Park, and all will be 5 kilometers. The 5A girls will start at 8 a.m.

Shadow Ridge’s Ryen Hughes will enter as the top seed with a previous best 5K time of 18:46.

The 4A Desert Region race starts at 9:05 a.m., followed by the 4A Mountain race at 9:35 a.m. and the 3A Southern race at 12:30 p.m.

At last week’s Valley Weekday race, The Meadows’ Larissa Spinella finished the 3K course at Valley High in 12:43 for the individual victory. Valley claimed the team title.

At the Las Vegas Weekday race last week at Las Vegas High, Western’s Yalitzi Muro won the 5K event in 23:04, followed by teammates Iris Martinez (23:27) and Adriana Dorazio (23:31).

The Warriors rolled to the team championship.

At the 2-mile Bishop Gorman Weekday race last week at Floyd Lamb Park, Palo Verde’s Katelyn Johnson won the individual title in 13:01 and the Panthers took the top 10 spots to cruise to the team championship.

At Faith Lutheran, Sky Pointe’s Mackenzie Teel won the 3.3-mile Faith Lutheran Harvest Fest Invite in 19:59 last week to help her team claim the team championship.

Jeff Wollard can be reached at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.