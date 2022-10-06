Liberty’s highly recruited Dedan Thomas could leave early

Liberty point guard Dedan Thomas is Nevada’s top 2024 prospect, according to ESPN. However, he is considering reclassifying to the 2023 class.

Liberty's Christopher Nwuli Dedan Thomas Jr. brings the ball up the court guarded by John Mobley of Bishop Gorman during the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at Lawlor Events Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty High School's Dedan Thomas (11) drives past Bishop Gorman High School's Ryan Abelman (0) during the second half of the championship game in the NIAA Class 5A Southern League boys basketball playoffs, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Durango High School's Taj Degourville (24) keeps a ball away from Coronado High School's Ron Jones (4) during the first half of a basketball game at Coronado High School, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Durango High School's Taj Degourville (24) looks to pass against Coronado High School's Ron Jones (4) and Coronado High School's Osiris Grady (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Coronado High School, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Durango High School's Mason Brown (12) and Durango High School's Taj Degourville (24) stop Coronado High School's Peralta (0) from going to the basket during the second half of a basketball game at Coronado High School, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Liberty’s Dedan Thomas (11) drives around Durango’s Sterling Knox (32) and Taj Degourville (24) during a high school Southern Region tournament semifinal basketball game at Liberty High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Dedan Thomas Jr of Liberty High School dribbles into defender Ryder Elisaldez of Bishop Gorman during the NIAA Class 5A boys basketball state championship game at Lawlor Events Center, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Reno. (David Calvert/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty 6-foot-1-inch point guard Dedan Thomas, who leads ESPN’s list of top 2024 Nevada basketball recruits, could reclassify and become a 2023 prospect.

“I’m exploring all my options right now,” Thomas said Wednesday. “A couple of schools do want me to go a year early just so I can get my body ready and stuff like that.”

He declined to name which schools want him to leave early, but Thomas is being widely recruited. Thomas has received scholarship offers from schools such as UNLV, Gonzaga, UCLA, Houston and Louisiana State.

“I’m just taking it all in at this point,” Thomas said. “But I do plan on cutting my list in the next couple of weeks.”

He said he has enjoyed the recruiting process.

“My dad’s taught me how to make smart decisions during this time,” Thomas said. “I listen to what everyone has to say, explore my options and do what’s best for me.”

Durango prospects consider options

Durango 6-3 shooting guard Taj DeGourville, a four-star prospect, is listed fourth in the state among ESPN’s 2024 prospects. He had a strong performance playing for Durango in the playoffs and for club team Vegas Elite in the Peach Jam.

UNR, San Diego State, Utah State, Colorado State, Harvard and Loyola Marymount are among the schools that have offered scholarships to DeGourville. Durango coach Chad Beeten said he expects even more offers to arrive.

“We don’t have a set timeline (for an announcement), but I think the plan would be sometime late spring or early summer of next year if all works out well,” Beeten said.

Another Durango player, 6-1 point guard Tylen Riley, is a 2023 recruit. Beeten said Riley will announce his decision Oct. 16 on ESPN2 at the Border League tournament in Las Vegas. He is considering San Diego, Long Beach State, UC Riverside and Cal Baptist.

Mack nearly stands alone

Coronado 6-4 shooting guard Sebastian Mack is the only active local player on ESPN’s list of top 2023 players.

He shined in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this summer, averaging 16.5 points.

According to his Twitter feed, Mack has received offers from UNLV, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California, Nebraska and Florida State, among others. The Rebels were the first to offer him.

Blessed to receive my first official offer from UNLV I would also like to thank head coach Kevin Kruger #LLK #GGM pic.twitter.com/WQcAPSZutZ — sebastian mack (@S_mack1121) April 23, 2021

Attempts to reach Mack were unsuccessful.

Mack became the only active Nevada player on the 2023 list when 6-8 forward Osiris Grady left Coronado in July for Wasatch Academy south of Provo, Utah. However, Grady is a Las Vegas native and is still listed as a Nevada player by ESPN.

According to his Twitter feed, Grady has offers from UNLV, UNR, Texas Tech, Arkansas, West Virginia, Southern California and Cal, among others.

We are proud to announce that

6’8 C/O 2023 Osiris Grady of @Coronadohoops has received an offer from The University of Las Vegas #MWC #VivaLasVegas #DaPunishersProcess pic.twitter.com/YQglecmN45 — Las Vegas Punishers UA (@LvPunishers) June 19, 2021

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.