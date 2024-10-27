Meadows senior caps career with 4th straight state tennis title

The Meadows’ Sophia Yang claimed her fourth consecutive state title in the Class 4A girls singles final Saturday. Two Adelson School players also defended their titles.

Boys soccer playoff preview: Coronado in class of its own in 5A

The Meadows senior Sophia Yang competes during the tennis matches against Faith Lutheran at Faith Lutheran High School, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sophia Yang had just one thing left to prove as she stepped onto a high school tennis court for the final time Saturday.

And as she had done three times before, the senior from The Meadows emphatically made her point by demonstrating herself as one of the top singles players in state history.

Yang defeated Centennial’s Ellie Altfas 6-0, 6-0 to win her fourth consecutive state title in the Class 4A girls singles final at Bishop Manogue. Her first two championships came when the Mustangs played at the 3A level.

“I think I was in the right headspace today,” said Yang, who lost one game in six sets at the tournament. “I was focused, very calm, and my teammates told me to lock in early. I didn’t let the pressure get to me, and I just played to my strengths.”

The Meadows coach Sean Amberg said Yang showed she has the talent to compete at the next level.

“If she continues playing at the collegiate level, I think she’ll be successful,” he said.

4A boys

Foothill’s Carson Morris and Benson Gifford cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over The Meadows’ Henry Ahmed and Jacob Garber to win the doubles championship at Bishop Manogue.

No local players made the singles final.

3A girls

The Adelson School’s Yael Izkhakov claimed her second straight singles title, beating Truckee’s Naomi Park 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 at the Tahoe Donner Tennis Center in Truckee, California. Boulder City’s Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris earned the doubles crown with a 6-1, 6-2 win over teammates Mariah Torgesen and Ava Gibson.

3A boys

The Adelson School’s Ido Goren completed a dominant run with a 6-0, 6-1 win over teammate Ryan Roxarzade for the singles title at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center. Goren, who also defeated Roxarzade for the 2023 championship, lost just three games in six sets of tournament play.

Boulder City’s Carson Alder and Chandler Shamo lost 6-0, 6-2 to South Tahoe’s Brodie Wallisch and Ralston Pierce in the doubles final.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.