Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team
Standout performers from Shadow Ridge, Desert Oasis and Faith Lutheran highlight the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.
First team
Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished fifth at the Class 5A state meet (16:09.6) and was fifth at the Southern Region meet (16:10.3).
Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Won the Class 5A Southern Region (15:54.3) and state (15:28.3) individual titles.
Ben Finlinson, Lincoln County — Won the Class 2A state (16:23.5) and Southern Region (17:11.9) individual titles.
Kingston Lueck, Centennial — Finished seventh at the Class 5A state meet (16:24.5) and was fourth at the Southern Region meet (16:09.2).
Andrew Poirier, Green Valley — Finished eighth at the Class 5A state meet (16:26.9) and was sixth at the Southern Region meet (16:12.3).
Carter Prater, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A state individual title (16:10.9) to help the Eagles win the team state title.
Emmanuel Salinas, Rancho — Won the Class 4A Desert League individual title (16:31.5) and finished second at the state meet (16:17.6).
Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished third at the Class 5A state meet (16:05.4) to help the Mustangs win the team state title and was third at the Southern Region meet (16:05.3).
Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Finished second at the Class 5A state meet (15:55.4) to help the Mustangs win the team state title and was second at the Southern Region meet (16:04.3).
Mordechai Yadegar III, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A Southern Region (16:18.2) individual title and finished third at the state meet (16:25.4).
Coach of the year
Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided the Eagles to the Class 4A Desert League and state titles, the school’s first boys cross country state title.
Second team
Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman — Finished 20th at the Class 5A state meet (16:52.5) and was 14th at the Southern Region meet (16:59.6).
Jayden Jackson, Desert Oasis — Finished 12th at the Class 5A state meet (16:38.9) and was 13th at the Southern Region meet (16:53.9).
Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman — Finished 16th at the Class 5A state meet (16:44.6) and was ninth at the Southern Region meet (16:33.0).
Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge — Finished 14th at the Class 5A state meet (16:42.8) and was 11th at the Southern Region meet (16:40.5).
Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley — Finished 22nd at the Class 5A state meet (16:54.1) and was 10th at the Southern Region meet (16:35.7).
Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Finished third at the Class 4A state meet (16:44.5) and was second at the Desert League meet (16:44.1).
Myles Oliver, Silverado — Finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet (16:50.8) and won the Mountain League individual title (17:17.5).
Randin Patty, Centennial — Finished 10th at the Class 5A state meet (16:31.0) and was seventh at the Southern Region meet (16:23.0).
Calvin Rivera, Centennial — Was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches and posted 10th-fastest regular-season time (15:39.6) for 5A Southern boys.
Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished 25th at the Class 5A state meet (17:00.8) and was eighth at the Southern Region meet (16:27.7).
Honorable mention
Mizaiha Babers Webb, Valley
Dylan Bailey, Shadow Ridge
Cannon Bishop, Shadow Ridge
Benson Bleak, Lincoln County
Owen Carlson, Spring Valley
Jayce Fox, Arbor View
Allen Gibson, Bishop Gorman
Uriel Guadarrama, Palo Verde
Caden Gwerder, Tech
Semaj Hall, Losee
Tray Hughes, Virgin Valley
Sawyer Hutton, Bishop Gorman
Henry Johnson, Cadence
Benjamin Killebrew, Clark
Kaden Lay, Sky Pointe
Ka’eo Luna, Green Valley
Houston Madrigale, Desert Oasis
Peter Maffey, Clark
Jacob Martin, Sierra Vista
Jaiden Martinez, Liberty
Anderson McAfee, Green Valley
Kayleb McClain, Sky Pointe
Aidan Miller, Desert Oasis
Justin Montoya, Tech
Caleb Mosley, Foothill
Dylan Munoz, Green Valley
Grant Petty, Sky Pointe
Ryan Petty, Sky Pointe
William Pike, Lincoln County
Alekzandr Polensky, Arbor View
Ollie Reid, Desert Oasis
Daniel Sims, Bishop Gorman
Jacob Sturm, Coronado
Colby Sulliban, Western
Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley
Antonio Veloz, Pahrump Valley
Samuel Vinocur, The Meadows
