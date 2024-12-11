Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team

Standout performers from Shadow Ridge, Desert Oasis and Faith Lutheran highlight the All-Southern Nevada boys cross country team.

Kenan Dagge of Desert Oasis crosses the finish line during the 5A Southern Region boys cross country meet at Veterans Memorial Park, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

First team

Brady Anderson, Faith Lutheran — Finished fifth at the Class 5A state meet (16:09.6) and was fifth at the Southern Region meet (16:10.3).

Kenan Dagge, Desert Oasis — Won the Class 5A Southern Region (15:54.3) and state (15:28.3) individual titles.

Ben Finlinson, Lincoln County — Won the Class 2A state (16:23.5) and Southern Region (17:11.9) individual titles.

Kingston Lueck, Centennial — Finished seventh at the Class 5A state meet (16:24.5) and was fourth at the Southern Region meet (16:09.2).

Andrew Poirier, Green Valley — Finished eighth at the Class 5A state meet (16:26.9) and was sixth at the Southern Region meet (16:12.3).

Carter Prater, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A state individual title (16:10.9) to help the Eagles win the team state title.

Emmanuel Salinas, Rancho — Won the Class 4A Desert League individual title (16:31.5) and finished second at the state meet (16:17.6).

Justin Rawe, Shadow Ridge — Finished third at the Class 5A state meet (16:05.4) to help the Mustangs win the team state title and was third at the Southern Region meet (16:05.3).

Carson Wetzel, Shadow Ridge — Finished second at the Class 5A state meet (15:55.4) to help the Mustangs win the team state title and was second at the Southern Region meet (16:04.3).

Mordechai Yadegar III, Moapa Valley — Won the Class 3A Southern Region (16:18.2) individual title and finished third at the state meet (16:25.4).

Coach of the year

Paul Sheppard, Sky Pointe — Guided the Eagles to the Class 4A Desert League and state titles, the school’s first boys cross country state title.

Second team

Jason Benedict, Bishop Gorman — Finished 20th at the Class 5A state meet (16:52.5) and was 14th at the Southern Region meet (16:59.6).

Jayden Jackson, Desert Oasis — Finished 12th at the Class 5A state meet (16:38.9) and was 13th at the Southern Region meet (16:53.9).

Jordan Kreisberger, Bishop Gorman — Finished 16th at the Class 5A state meet (16:44.6) and was ninth at the Southern Region meet (16:33.0).

Landon Larsen, Shadow Ridge — Finished 14th at the Class 5A state meet (16:42.8) and was 11th at the Southern Region meet (16:40.5).

Reese Leoncavallo, Green Valley — Finished 22nd at the Class 5A state meet (16:54.1) and was 10th at the Southern Region meet (16:35.7).

Jack Medina, Sky Pointe — Finished third at the Class 4A state meet (16:44.5) and was second at the Desert League meet (16:44.1).

Myles Oliver, Silverado — Finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet (16:50.8) and won the Mountain League individual title (17:17.5).

Randin Patty, Centennial — Finished 10th at the Class 5A state meet (16:31.0) and was seventh at the Southern Region meet (16:23.0).

Calvin Rivera, Centennial — Was a second-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches and posted 10th-fastest regular-season time (15:39.6) for 5A Southern boys.

Logan Scott, Faith Lutheran — Finished 25th at the Class 5A state meet (17:00.8) and was eighth at the Southern Region meet (16:27.7).

Honorable mention

Mizaiha Babers Webb, Valley

Dylan Bailey, Shadow Ridge

Cannon Bishop, Shadow Ridge

Benson Bleak, Lincoln County

Owen Carlson, Spring Valley

Jayce Fox, Arbor View

Allen Gibson, Bishop Gorman

Uriel Guadarrama, Palo Verde

Caden Gwerder, Tech

Semaj Hall, Losee

Tray Hughes, Virgin Valley

Sawyer Hutton, Bishop Gorman

Henry Johnson, Cadence

Benjamin Killebrew, Clark

Kaden Lay, Sky Pointe

Ka’eo Luna, Green Valley

Houston Madrigale, Desert Oasis

Peter Maffey, Clark

Jacob Martin, Sierra Vista

Jaiden Martinez, Liberty

Anderson McAfee, Green Valley

Kayleb McClain, Sky Pointe

Aidan Miller, Desert Oasis

Justin Montoya, Tech

Caleb Mosley, Foothill

Dylan Munoz, Green Valley

Grant Petty, Sky Pointe

Ryan Petty, Sky Pointe

William Pike, Lincoln County

Alekzandr Polensky, Arbor View

Ollie Reid, Desert Oasis

Daniel Sims, Bishop Gorman

Jacob Sturm, Coronado

Colby Sulliban, Western

Hal Thompson, Moapa Valley

Antonio Veloz, Pahrump Valley

Samuel Vinocur, The Meadows

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.