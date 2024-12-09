Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team
Standout performers from Shadow Ridge and Sky Pointe’s state title-winning teams highlight the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.
First team
Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe — Finished second at the Class 4A Desert League meet (20:20.2) and third at state (20:21.8) to help the Eagles win the team state title.
Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran — Finished third at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:38.5) and sixth at state (19:28.2).
Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:47.7) and 10th at state (19:45.6) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.
Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde — Finished 11th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:16.4) and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.
Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished second at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:26.5) and fourth at state (19:18.2).
Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado — Finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:55.1) and was 11th at state (19.46.7).
Elynn Okyda, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:17.5) and finished fifth at state (19:22.7) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.
Ava Stosich, Shadow Ridge — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:53.1) and was eighth at state (19:40.0) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.
Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A Desert League individual title (20:10.6) and helped the Eagles win the 4A team state title.
Lacy Tippets, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A individual state title (19:35.4) and helped the Eagles win the team title.
Coach of the year
Mark Jimenez, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles, the school’s first girls cross country team state title.
Second team
Savannah Abney, Shadow Ridge — Finished 10th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:12.0) and was 17th at state (20:14.6).
Carrigan Cook, Bishop Gorman — Finished 14th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:36.0) and was 31st at state (20:50.2).
Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View — Finished eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:06.2) and 27th at state (20:44.2).
MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess, Green Valley — Finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:59.5) and was 12th at state (19:52.8).
Katherine Hodges, Sky Pointe — Finished second at the Class 4A state meet (19:50.3) and helped the Eagles win the team state title.
Bailey Hollis, Arbor View — Finished 13th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:27.6) and was 20th at state (20:22.7).
Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman — Finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:09.0) and was 21st at state (20:28.6).
Vera Lee, Coronado — Finished 19th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:51.7) and was 30th at state (20:49.6).
Aislin McMahon, Sky Pointe — Was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches and won all of her four regular-season races, but was ineligible for the postseason.
Vianey Toledo, Clark — Won the Class 4A Mountain League individual title (20:39.5) and was fourth at state (20:28.2).
Honorable mention
Mandi Abney, Shadow Ridge
Rhian Allen, Losee
Jenna Anderson, Faith Lutheran
Maleah Bennett, Centennial
Ashley Cottino, Shadow Ridge
Ziva Alejandra Cruz Ramierez, Losee
Ava Dupuis, Palo Verde
Caroline Friebel, Palo Verde
Evangeline Gladden, Clark
Isabella Gonzalez, Silverado
Jaiden Hammett, Arbor View
Elise Killpack, Palo Verde
Breanne Knighten, Arbor View
Reese LaBaron, Rancho
Camille Lamb, Lincoln County
Teegan Lebroke, Coral Academy
Amy Lund, Coronado
Sienna Maisano, Liberty
Iris Martinez, Western
Lacy Mayes, Centennial
Mackenzie McClain, Sky Pointe
London Miller, Coronado
Monica Moffett, Sierra Vista
Adalyn Mosley, Foothill
Yalitzil Muro, Western
Elizabeth Neumann, Silverado
Janae Sanders, Cadence
Brianna Sorrillo, Bishop Gorman
Larissa Spinella, The Meadows
Eliott Stepanek, Faith Lutheran
Addilynn Sutton, Las Vegas
Amira Turner, Centennial
Isla Ulmer, Coronado
Johnna Waldahl, Desert Oasis
Sophia Weisz, Faith Lutheran
Olivia Wheeler, Sky Pointe
Aurora Whitney, Pahrump Valley
