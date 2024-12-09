Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team

Standout performers from Shadow Ridge and Sky Pointe’s state title-winning teams highlight the All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Sky Pointe's Mackenzie Teel is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Sky Pointe's Lacy Tippetts is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Sky Pointe's Ella Christensen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Elynn Okuad is a member of the Nevada Prep All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Ava Stosich is a member of the Nevada Prep All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge's Ryen Hughes is a member of the Nevada Prep All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Shadow Ridge coach Mark Jimenez is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Faith Lutheran's Scarlett Cotrone is a member of the Nevada Prep All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Bishop Gorman's Gabriella Martinez is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

Faith Lutheran’s Scarlett Cotrone crosses the finish line during the Red Rock Running Company Invitational cross country meet at James Regional Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Brooke Lynn Miler is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls cross country team.

(Left to right) The 5A Southern Region girls cross country meet winners Brooke-Lynne Miller of Coronado, Ryen Hughes of Shadow Ridge, Gabriella Martinez of Bishop Gorman, Elynn Okuda of Shadow Ridge, Scarlett Cotrone of Faith Lutheran, Ava Stosich of Shadow Ridge and MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess of Green Valley pose for a photo at Veterans Memorial Park, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

First team

Ella Christensen, Sky Pointe — Finished second at the Class 4A Desert League meet (20:20.2) and third at state (20:21.8) to help the Eagles win the team state title.

Scarlett Cotrone, Faith Lutheran — Finished third at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:38.5) and sixth at state (19:28.2).

Ryen Hughes, Shadow Ridge — Finished fourth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:47.7) and 10th at state (19:45.6) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.

Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde — Finished 11th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:16.4) and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches.

Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished second at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:26.5) and fourth at state (19:18.2).

Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado — Finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:55.1) and was 11th at state (19.46.7).

Elynn Okyda, Shadow Ridge — Won the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:17.5) and finished fifth at state (19:22.7) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.

Ava Stosich, Shadow Ridge — Finished fifth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:53.1) and was eighth at state (19:40.0) to help the Mustangs win the team state title.

Mackenzie Teel, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A Desert League individual title (20:10.6) and helped the Eagles win the 4A team state title.

Lacy Tippets, Sky Pointe — Won the Class 4A individual state title (19:35.4) and helped the Eagles win the team title.

Coach of the year

Mark Jimenez, Shadow Ridge — Guided the Mustangs to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles, the school’s first girls cross country team state title.

Second team

Savannah Abney, Shadow Ridge — Finished 10th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:12.0) and was 17th at state (20:14.6).

Carrigan Cook, Bishop Gorman — Finished 14th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:36.0) and was 31st at state (20:50.2).

Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View — Finished eighth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:06.2) and 27th at state (20:44.2).

MaryJane Gutierrez-Hess, Green Valley — Finished seventh at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (19:59.5) and was 12th at state (19:52.8).

Katherine Hodges, Sky Pointe — Finished second at the Class 4A state meet (19:50.3) and helped the Eagles win the team state title.

Bailey Hollis, Arbor View — Finished 13th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:27.6) and was 20th at state (20:22.7).

Madeline Labay, Bishop Gorman — Finished ninth at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:09.0) and was 21st at state (20:28.6).

Vera Lee, Coronado — Finished 19th at the Class 5A Southern Region meet (20:51.7) and was 30th at state (20:49.6).

Aislin McMahon, Sky Pointe — Was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection by the coaches and won all of her four regular-season races, but was ineligible for the postseason.

Vianey Toledo, Clark — Won the Class 4A Mountain League individual title (20:39.5) and was fourth at state (20:28.2).

Honorable mention

Mandi Abney, Shadow Ridge

Rhian Allen, Losee

Jenna Anderson, Faith Lutheran

Maleah Bennett, Centennial

Ashley Cottino, Shadow Ridge

Ziva Alejandra Cruz Ramierez, Losee

Ava Dupuis, Palo Verde

Caroline Friebel, Palo Verde

Evangeline Gladden, Clark

Isabella Gonzalez, Silverado

Jaiden Hammett, Arbor View

Elise Killpack, Palo Verde

Breanne Knighten, Arbor View

Reese LaBaron, Rancho

Camille Lamb, Lincoln County

Teegan Lebroke, Coral Academy

Amy Lund, Coronado

Sienna Maisano, Liberty

Iris Martinez, Western

Lacy Mayes, Centennial

Mackenzie McClain, Sky Pointe

London Miller, Coronado

Monica Moffett, Sierra Vista

Adalyn Mosley, Foothill

Yalitzil Muro, Western

Elizabeth Neumann, Silverado

Janae Sanders, Cadence

Brianna Sorrillo, Bishop Gorman

Larissa Spinella, The Meadows

Eliott Stepanek, Faith Lutheran

Addilynn Sutton, Las Vegas

Amira Turner, Centennial

Isla Ulmer, Coronado

Johnna Waldahl, Desert Oasis

Sophia Weisz, Faith Lutheran

Olivia Wheeler, Sky Pointe

Aurora Whitney, Pahrump Valley

