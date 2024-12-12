Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team
Standout performers from Faith Lutheran, Liberty, Coronado and Bishop Gorman highlight the All-Southern Nevada girls soccer team.
First team
Kloe Abdalla, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-Class 5A defender helped anchor the defense for the 5A state champion.
Julia Anfinson, Faith Lutheran —The first-team All-5A forward scored 14 goals for the 5A state champion.
Anabelle Coe, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-5A defender helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title.
Natalie Collins, Liberty — The first-team All-5A selection scored 16 goals for the 5A state runner-up.
Cate Gusick, Coronado — The 5A defensive player of the year helped the Cougars reach the 5A state semifinals.
Stephenie Hackett, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the Gaels reach the 5A state semifinals.
Jailynn Henry, Faith Lutheran — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the Crusaders win the 5A state title.
Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill — The 4A player of the year scored 45 goals.
Ayva Jordan, Liberty — The 5A player of the year scored 13 goals in 13 games for the 5A state runner-up.
Allison Kleiner, Coronado — The first team All-5A midfielder scored 11 goals and added seven assists for the 5A state semifinalist.
Brooke Kramer, Liberty — The 5A goalie of the year helped the Patriots reach the state title game.
Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The 4A Desert League goalie of the year helped the Dragons qualify for the state tournament.
Riley Rohr, Bishop Gorman — Scored 13 goals and was a first-team All-5A selection for the 5A state semifinalist.
Natalie Sligar, Centennial — The 4A Mountain League player of the year scored 48 goals for the 4A Southern Region and state champion.
Olivia Stark, Faith Lutheran — The 5A offensive player of the year scored 17 goals and added 11 assists for the 5A state champion.
Grace Yager, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A defender helped anchor the defense for the 5A state semifinalist.
Coach of the year
Manleo Miranda, Centennial — Guided the Bulldogs to a 23-0 season and the Class 4A Southern Region and state titles.
Second team
Audrey Ancell, Green Valley — The 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year helped the Gators finish 13-4-3.
Cadence Atkins. Arbor View — The first-team All-5A selection helped the Aggies finish fourth in the 5A Southern League.
Tielua Baptista, Coronado — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the Cougars reach the 5A state semifinals.
Gianna Davis, Doral Academy — The 4A Desert League defensive player of the year helped the Dragons reach the state tournament.
Anjelika DeJesus, Eldorado — The 4A Desert League offensive player of the year scored 33 goals and added 13 assists.
Jamie Hernandez, Canyon Springs — The 4A Mountain League goalie of the year helped the Pioneers reach the region semifinals.
Emily Marks, Arbor View — The first-team All-5A goalie helped the Aggies finish fourth in the 5A Southern League.
Skyley Mecham, Centennial — The first-team All-4A state forward scored 22 goals and added 21 assists for the 4A state champion.
Alexandra Miranda, Centennial — The first-team All-4A state midfielder scored 21 goals and added 16 assists for the 4A state champion.
Danielle Morales, Arbor View — Scored 16 goals and was a first-team All-5A forward.
Ryan Neel, Coronado — The first-team All-5A midfielder helped the Cougars reach the 5A state semifinals.
Makayla Nelson, Boulder City — Led the state with 58 goals for the 3A Mountain League regular-season champion.
Andrea Quintero, Equipo Academy — The 3A player of the year scored 55 goals and added 27 assists.
Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy — Scored 33 goals and had 10 assists for the 4A state semifinalist.
Gianna Tomasello, Bishop Gorman — The first-team All-5A selection helped the Gaels reach the 5A state semifinals.
Fee Van Zoghel, Centennial — The first-team All-4A defender helped a Bulldogs defense that allowed just three goals all season.
Honorable mention
Adysun Adam, Foothill
Leila Armstrong, Faith Lutheran
Abbey Byington, Boulder City
Zaylin De La Sancha, Equipo Academy
Julianne Donnelly, Centennial
Isabelle Grady, Bishop Gorman
Khemya Gutierrez, Eldorado
Cristal Lara, Tech
Alayna Malloy, Centennial
Daniela Mayorga, Canyon Springs
Natalie Penniston-John, Centennial
Olivia Petty, Faith Lutheran
Nai’a Pomaikai, Liberty
Ameri Rodriguez, Mojave
Natalie Rodriguez, Canyon Springs
Sophia Sachs, Arbor View
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy
Juilitsa Silveyra, Virgin Valley
Sage Stovall, Shadow Ridge
Sanyi Thompson, Doral Academy
Keira Torres, Shadow Ridge
Madison Williams Mendenhall, Pahrump Valley
