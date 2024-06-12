Meet the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track team
Here is the 2024 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls track and field team, selected after the spring sports season.
First Team
Berklie Ahlander, Palo Verde — Finished second in the triple jump (37-4) and helped the Panthers place third in the 4x400-meter relay (4:01.22) at the 5A state meet. Also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles (14.41) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (43.80).
Tia Brown, Palo Verde — Won the 5A state title in the 300-meter hurdles (42.74) and long jump (19-4). Also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (14.21) and third in the high jump (5-4).
Iyonna Codd, Centennial — Won the 5A state title in the 100 (11.61), 200 (23.92) and 400 meters (53.49). Also helped the Bulldogs win the 4x400-meter relay (3:48.44).
Sophia Clark, Liberty — Won the 5A Southern Region (132-0) and state title (143-01) in the discus.
Kaylee Daniel, Liberty— Won the 5A Southern Region title (12-6) in the pole vault and finished second (12-0) at the 5A state meet.
Jessica Davis, Canyon Springs — Finished second in the 100 (11.76) and 200 meters (24.66) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Pioneers place second in the 4x100-meter relay (47.97).
Chayanne Gordon, Liberty — Won the 5A state title in the shot put (41-3.75) and finished second in the discus (130-7).
Zakiya Hill, Faith Lutheran — Finished third in the 100 (11.99) and 200 meters (24.88) at the 5A state meet. Also helped the Crusaders place third in the 4x100-meter relay (48.11).
Kemarah Howard, Centennial — Won the 5A state title in the triple jump (38-10) and high jump (5-10). Also finished second in the long jump (19-3.5).
Sophia Kellogg, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 1,600 meters (5:23.42) and helped the Gaels place third in the 4x800 meter relay (9:30.13) at the 5A state meet.
Saniyah Miles, Centennial — Won the 5A state title in the 100-meter hurdles (14.16) and finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (43.49). Also helped the Bulldogs win the 4x200-meter relay (1:40.31) and 4x400-meter relay (3:48.44).
Sofia Lopes, Liberty — Finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.36) and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (14.47) at the 5A state meet.
Brooke-Lynn Miller, Coronado — Won the 5A Southern Region title in the 1,600 meters (5:15.27) and finished fourth in the 1,600 meters (5:15.53) at the 5A state meet.
Leah Okuda, Shadow Ridge — Won the 5A state title in the 800 meters (2:15.11) and helped the Mustangs place second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:24.90).
Coach of the Year
Roy Session, Centennial — Led the Bulldogs to the 5A state team title, the school’s 12th girls track title and its 11th in the last 12 seasons.
Second Team
Kennedy Benjamins, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the pole value (12) and helped the Crusaders place second in the 4x100-meter relay (48.11) at the 5A state meet.
Tenaya Brown, Lake Mead Academy — Won the 2A state title in the shot put (33-7.75) and discus throw (126-1).
Elliot Davidson, Sky Pointe — Won the 4A state title in the 3,200 meters (11:34.54) by over 10 seconds. Also finished second in the 1,600 meters (5:27.17) and helped Sky Pointe place second in the 4x800-meter relay (9:53.33).
Synai Davis, Centennial — Helped the Bulldogs win the 5A state title in the 4x100-meter relay (47.35). Also finished sixth in the long jump (17-9).
Elenise Fotu, Cimarron-Memorial — Won the 4A state title in the discus (122) and finished second in the shot put (35-5).
Bridget Guevara, Arbor View — Won the 4A state title in the 400 (57.63) and 800 meters (2:21.43). Also helped the Aggies win the team state title and the 4x800-meter relay (9:39.54).
Sophia Legat, Faith Lutheran — Finished fourth in the 3,200 (11:49) and seventh in the 1,600 meters (5:32.99). Also helped the Crusaders place fifth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:45.82) at the 5A state meet.
Aliyah Maese, Faith Lutheran — Finished fifth in the high jump (5-2) at the 5A state meet and posted the second-best high-jump result (5-5) in the state this season.
Gabriella Martinez, Bishop Gorman — Finished fifth in the 3,200 meters (11:50.97) at the 5A state meet and won the Southern Region title in the 3,200 (11:28.22).
Trystin Mitchell, Liberty — Finished third in the 400 (56.91), fourth in the 100 (12.32) and fourth in the 200 meters (25.32) at the 5A state meet.
Damoni Poole, Centennial — Helped the Bulldogs win the 5A state title in the 4x200-meter (1:40.31) and 4x400-meter (3:50.22) relays. Also finished fourth in the 400 meters (57.23).
Amarie Riley, Durango — Won the 4A state title in the triple jump (37-8.75) and finished third in the 300-meter hurdles (45.85).
Amaya Stepp, Legacy — Finished second in the 400 meters (55.90) and helped the Longhorns place second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:40.39) at the 5A state meet.
Julia Vancura, Faith Lutheran — Finished second in the 800 meters (2:15.46). Also helped the Crusaders place fourth in the 4x400-meter relay (4:02.01) and fifth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:45.82) at the 5A state meet.
Honorable Mention
Tallulah Berckley, The Meadows
Breanna Blanks, Centennial
Ashley Chavez, Liberty
Isabella Clark, Liberty
Jasmine Davis, Legacy
Audrey Fiso, Virgin Valley
Ava Ford, Arbor View
Sydney Gibson, Foothill
Leah Groppenbacher, Arbor View
Tamiah Harrison, Faith Lutheran
Brooklin Hill, Desert Oasis
Kennedy Hunter, Centennial
Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Boulder City
Katelyn Johnson, Palo Verde
Kathleen List, Palo Verde
Alyson Marmor, Faith Lutheran
Kayli Middleton, Coronado
Adrian Powell, Centennial
Brianna Renneker, Desert Oasis
Leila Rhett, Palo Verde
Anaiyah Ross, Sierra Vista
Mimi Ross, SLAM Academy
Timmia Rucks, Arbor View
Zania Ruffin, Centennial
Jacelynn Sauvdo, Liberty
Madison Schubert, The Meadows
Ava Smith, Desert Oasis
Ava Stosich, Shadow Ridge
Katherine Waldman, Bishop Gorman
Haylie Western, Moapa Valley
