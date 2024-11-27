62°F
Nevada Preps

Mojave handles Canyon Springs to claim 1st football state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2024 - 6:18 pm
 
Updated November 26, 2024 - 7:30 pm

Mojave defeated Canyon Springs 30-6 to win the Class 4A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rattlers (12-1) claimed the first football state title in school history.

The Pioneers finish 8-6.

Mojave, which had six shutouts this season, led 14-0 at halftime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.

