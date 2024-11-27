Mojave handles Canyon Springs to claim 1st football state title
Mojave shut out Canyon Springs in the first half and rolled to the Class 4A football state championship Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rattlers (12-1) claimed the first football state title in school history.
The Pioneers finish 8-6.
Mojave, which had six shutouts this season, led 14-0 at halftime.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
