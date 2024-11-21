Mojave will lean on ‘high-motor’ defense in 4A football state final

Mojave meets Canyon Springs in the 4A state football final Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium, and the Rattlers will rely on a defense that’s produced six shutouts.

Mojave sophomore Ra'Jahn Butler (24) looks to throw the ball during the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Losee at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave senior Peyton Parnell (8) celebrates after the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Losee, winning 32-21 at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave senior Peyton Parnell (8) looks back before taking the ball to the end zone during the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Losee at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave senior Antwan Hawkins (7) runs the ball for a huge gain during the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Losee at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mojave senior Arthur AJ Williams (2) avoids a tackle during the high school 4A Desert League title football game against Losee at Losee High School, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Football coaches tend to spend much of their time devising ways to score touchdowns.

Mojave coach Wes Pacheco focuses more on how to prevent them.

The Rattlers will face Canyon Springs for the 4A state championship at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium, and they plan to win the title with their stifling defense.

“We take the approach that we’re a defensive team first,” said Pacheco, whose squad is 11-1 this season. “We work to master the technique of defense, and we all play together. Playing together is the nature of this defense.”

His players have bought into the system, producing six shutouts while giving up just eight points per game. Mojave also has 33½ sacks, 23 interceptions and 17 fumble recoveries.

Senior AJ Tuitele is among the team’s top offensive players, but he relishes his role as middle linebacker.

“We play hard-nosed football,” said Tuitele, who has 167 tackles and four sacks this season. “Everybody’s in on every tackle, and we take pride in that.”

Tuitele, who noted the team’s defensive bond was solidified during summer training, said the Rattlers’ goal is a shutout every time they go onto the field.

“We allowed a touchdown in our playoff game against Cheyenne, and we were hurt by that,” he said. “We want to put a doughnut on the board every game because defense wins championships.”

Safety D’terrion Bowman added that each defender takes every play seriously.

“My role is to make sure nobody passes with me on the field,” said Bowman, who has 62 tackles and four interceptions this year. “If the ball is in the air, I’m coming down with it.”

If that’s not enough, the Rattlers also excel on special teams. They have blocked two punts and a field goal this season.

In the event that Canyon Springs does put up some points Tuesday — which Bowman insists won’t happen — Mojave’s offense is averaging 31.5 points per game.

Canyon Springs (8-5) will have a say in the outcome, as the Pioneers have won eight of their last nine games and have averaged 45.5 points per game their last four times out.

Pacheco’s plan is to outhustle Canyon Springs.

“Our team’s model is high-motor everything,” Pacheco said. “In order to play college football, you have to play with a high motor, and we preach that. Play harder and faster than your opponent.”

