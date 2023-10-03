Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.
Andrew Ortiz, Liberty: The senior scored the game-winner with five minutes remaining to lift the Patriots over Shadow Ridge 5-4.
Angel Reveles, Eldorado: The senior recorded two goals in the Sundevils’ 3-1 win over Western.
Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Gaels edge Sunrise Mountain 4-3.
Vincent Velasquez, Palo Verde: The senior scored three goals as the Panthers posted a 7-0 victory over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior racked up 26 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three assists in the Trailblazers’ 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23 victory over Legacy.
Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior finished with 10 kills and 10 digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 win over Cadence.
Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore logged eight kills, three digs and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Cheyenne.
Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 22 kills and 10 digs to lead the Falcons to a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Faith Lutheran.
Leila Quinn, Spring Valley: The senior finished with nine kills and six aces to help the Grizzlies defeat Bonanza 25-16, 25-16, 25-20.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Las Vegas 1
Bishop Gorman 4, Sunrise Mountain 3
Chaparral 5, Cheyenne 2
Coronado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 1
Eldorado 3, Western 1
Faith Lutheran 5, Spring Valley 0
Liberty 5, Shadow Ridge 4
Mater East 6, Pahrump Valley 0
Palo Verde 7, Green Valley 0
SLAM Nevada 9, Boulder City 1
Tech 2, Centennial 2
Girls volleyball
Centennial 3, Green Valley 0
Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0
Durango 3, Legacy 1
Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 1
Sky Pointe 3, Amplus Academy 0
Spring Valley 3, Bonanza 0
Tech 3, Cadence 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.