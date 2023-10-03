Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

FILE - Eldorado’s Luke Ostler (18) steals the ball from Bishop Gorman’s Chase Stewart, right, during a Class 5A boys high school soccer state championship game at Coronado High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Monday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist in the Cougars’ 3-1 victory over Cimarron-Memorial.

Andrew Ortiz, Liberty: The senior scored the game-winner with five minutes remaining to lift the Patriots over Shadow Ridge 5-4.

Angel Reveles, Eldorado: The senior recorded two goals in the Sundevils’ 3-1 win over Western.

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Gaels edge Sunrise Mountain 4-3.

Vincent Velasquez, Palo Verde: The senior scored three goals as the Panthers posted a 7-0 victory over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Angelina Guerrero, Durango: The junior racked up 26 kills, 11 digs, three aces and three assists in the Trailblazers’ 25-20, 25-18, 19-25, 25-23 victory over Legacy.

Luna Ingaramo, Tech: The junior finished with 10 kills and 10 digs in the Roadrunners’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-12 win over Cadence.

Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley: The sophomore logged eight kills, three digs and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Cheyenne.

Siena Novak, Foothill: The sophomore had 22 kills and 10 digs to lead the Falcons to a 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Faith Lutheran.

Leila Quinn, Spring Valley: The senior finished with nine kills and six aces to help the Grizzlies defeat Bonanza 25-16, 25-16, 25-20.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Las Vegas 1

Bishop Gorman 4, Sunrise Mountain 3

Chaparral 5, Cheyenne 2

Coronado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Doral Academy 4, Sloan Canyon 1

Eldorado 3, Western 1

Faith Lutheran 5, Spring Valley 0

Liberty 5, Shadow Ridge 4

Mater East 6, Pahrump Valley 0

Palo Verde 7, Green Valley 0

SLAM Nevada 9, Boulder City 1

Tech 2, Centennial 2

Girls volleyball

Centennial 3, Green Valley 0

Coral Academy 3, Chaparral 0

Durango 3, Legacy 1

Foothill 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Silverado 1

Sky Pointe 3, Amplus Academy 0

Spring Valley 3, Bonanza 0

Tech 3, Cadence 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.