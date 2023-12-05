Monday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Monday’s high school basketball and flag football action.

Arbor View’s Pharaoh Compton (5) dunks the ball around Foothill’s Corbin Putnam (10) during a basketball game between Foothill High School and Arbor View High School on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Monday’s top high school basketball and flag football performances:

Girls basketball

Arianna Brown, Clark: The senior scored 25 points in the Chargers’ 59-32 win over Las Vegas.

Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The junior led all scorers with 28 points as the Pioneers defeated Del Sol 73-41.

Raina Forgue, Faith Lutheran: The senior poured in 38 points to help the Crusaders rally from a nine-point halftime deficit for a 59-54 win over Arbor View.

Nita Franklin, Cheyenne: The senior scored nine points to lead the Desert Shields to a 35-20 victory over Eldorado.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior racked up 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals to help the Spartans edge Silverado 45-41.

Boys basketball

Pharaoh Compton, Arbor View: The senior scored a game-high 20 points to help the Aggies outlast Foothill 49-45.

Kam Durant, Eldorado: The senior logged 33 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds as the Sundevils rolled to a 66-17 win over Tech.

Jett Washington, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in the Gaels’ 74-48 victory over Spring Valley.

Tony Williams, Mojave: The senior finished with 13 points and four rebounds in the Rattlers’ 63-48 win over Durango.

Luke Wright, Boulder City: The junior finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Eagles’ 62-32 win over Sloan Canyon.

Flag football

Karina Alfaro, Legacy: The junior had six tackles and a 47-yard interception return to help the Longhorns to a 19-8 win over Sky Pointe.

Jordan Blinn, Sloan Canyon: The senior completed 10 of 16 passes for 150 yards and three TDs as the Pirates defeated Western 20-6.

Tianna Griffith, Clark: The freshman rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chargers past Faith Lutheran 19-8.

Shariah Kula-Fagatiai: The senior had 161 receiving yards for three touchdowns and added an interception on defense to help the Bulls cruise to a 58-6 win over Doral Academy.

Riley Watkins, Sierra Vista: The junior caught the tying TD pass with eight minutes remaining, and junior Cory Livingston added the extra point to give the Mountain Lions a 7-6 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Monday’s scores

Boys basketball

Arbor View 49, Foothill 45

Bishop Gorman 74, Spring Valley 48

Boulder City 62, Salon Canyon 32

Canyon Springs 82, Sunrise Mountain 65

Eldorado 66, Tech 17

Mojave 63, Durango 48

Silverado 70, Centennial 66

Girls basketball

Basic 57, Mojave 22

Canyon Springs 73, Del Sol 41

Cheyenne 35, Eldorado 20

Cimarron-Memorial 45, Silverado 41

Clark 59, Las Vegas 32

Faith Lutheran 59, Arbor View 54

Legacy 58, Somerset-Losee 57

Mater East 38, Green Valley 33

Tech 61, Bonanza 30

Valley 43, Amplus Academy 8

Flag football

Clark 19, Faith Lutheran 8

Foothill 34, Cadence 14

Legacy 19, Sky Pointe 8

Mater East 28, Eldorado 7

Sierra Vista 7, Cimarron-Memorial 6

SLAM Nevada 58, Doral Academy 6

Sloan Canyon 20, Western 6

Spring Valley 38, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.